The Canadian men’s soccer team is on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after another win on Wednesday night.

Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David scored for Canada in a 2-0 win over El Salvador.

It was Canada’s sixth straight victory.

The Canadians remain atop the standings with three games left in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

The top three teams in the eight-team group advance. With last night’s win, Canada essentially guaranteed it can’t finish worse than fourth in that table.

Canada one step closer to World Cup

Canada will wrap up its CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule with games versus Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Panama in March.

Canada is four points up on USA and Mexico for first place in the table with three matches to go.

If they win just one of their three remaining games, Canada will qualify for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Destiny for #CANMNT in El Salvador?

A win over Costa Rica in their next game would guarantee that fourth-place Panama can’t catch them in the standings. Canada could also earn that World Cup berth with one more loss by Panama.

Canada has qualified for the men’s World Cup only once before, in 1986.

It appears that is destined to change this March.

Canadian women roll in Olympic opener

If you laid the 5.5 with the Canadian women’s hockey team versus Switzerland in their 2022 Olympics opener last night, it was an easy win.

Canada, which was -5.5 on the puck line, cruised to a 12-1 win. Canada outshot Switzerland 70-15.

Just putting on a show



Details on their win

Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Fillier, Natalie Spooner, and Laura Stacey each scored two goals for Canada.

Rebecca Johnston, Ashton Bell, Claire Thompson, and Erin Ambrose all found the back of the net as well.

It wasn’t all good for the Canadian women though, as they lost Mélodie Daoust to injury in the second period.

Losing Brianna Decker and Mélodie Daoust on the tournament's first day sucks.

Canada opened the tournament as a -125 favourite to win gold, with Team USA at -105. No other team had shorter than 15-to-1 odds to win gold.

Canada will play Finland in its next game on Friday night.

Oilers win in big night for NHL favourites

NHL favourites took care of business for the most part on Wednesday night, going 4-1 straight up.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in the third period, including a short-handed goal, as the Edmonton Oilers (-125) beat the Washington Capitals 5-3. Nugent-Hopkins finished with three points.

"Those top players, those first 10 minutes - that's Edmonton's style."

Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, Blake Coleman scored twice and added an assist as the Calgary Flames (-310) beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2.

Chris Tanev finished with a goal and three assists.

Peppering the Coyotes with shots en route to their 4-2 victory, tonight was just the 5th ever 50+ SOG road effort in Atlanta/Calgary @NHLFlames franchise history (1972-73 to present). 2 of those have come in the last 7 days alone, as they recorded 62 on Jan 26 at the Blue Jackets

The Seattle Kraken (+190) beat the New York Islanders 3-0 in the lone upset of the night.

Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves for his first shutout with Seattle.