Morning Coffee: Canada now 65-1 to win Women’s World Cup at FanDuel

It’s a question that Canadian soccer fans have been thinking about for nearly two full years.

How far will the reigning Olympic gold medallists go in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We are less than 24 hours away from getting an answer.

At least, a partial answer that is.

After a minor setback in the form of a draw versus Nigeria in their tournament opener, the Canadian Women’s National Team will face off with the Republic of Ireland in a crucial group stage match for both teams.

With a single point in the Group B standings, Canada will need a win in order to remain in control of its path to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland may be satisfied with a draw versus Canada, although the prospect of an upset victory over one of the top two choices to qualify for the knockout stage from Group B is the ultimate goal.

If there was any doubt that Canada was being overlooked as a legitimate contender in the Women’s World Cup, we can now say with certainty that they absolutely are.

Will the Canadian women rise to the occasion and seize the moment with a win over the Republic of Ireland?

We are less than 24 hours away from finding out.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 25th, 2023.

Canada Now 65-1 To Win Women’s World Cup At FanDuel

There was a lot of talk about Canada’s status as a 34-to-1 long shot to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel entering the tournament.

Following a disappointing draw versus Nigeria, Canada’s odds to win it all ballooned all the way to 65-to-1.

Bev Priestman says following Canada’s 0-0 draw against Nigeria, the head coach showed Canada a photo of Argentina hoisting the World Cup.



“They lost their first game and won it.” #FIFAWWC #Can #CanWNT — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 24, 2023

For perspective, Canada has longer odds to win the Women’s World Cup than the Toronto Raptors have to win the NBA championship.

In fact, according to FanDuel’s odds, it’s more likely that the Vancouver Canucks win the Stanley Cup than it is that Canada will win the Women’s World Cup.

Of course, those odds will change with an adequate response by Canada versus the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning.

36 appearances, 18 clean sheets 🧱



Our #1 with a 50% clean sheet record for Canada 👏#WeCAN #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hXP3b1kyQC — CAN Soccer’s WNT (@CANWNT) July 22, 2023

Canada is currently a -170 favourite to win the match at FanDuel.

A draw is currently priced at +250 odds.

An upset win by the Republic of Ireland is priced at +550 at FanDuel.

"Tournament football is about moving on."



Canada's HC, Bev Priestman speaks on their 0-0 draw with Nigeria at the #FIFAWWC. pic.twitter.com/bYsWvMPdEj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2023

Keep in mind, the lone upset win through Matchday 1 at the Women’s World Cup happened in the first match of the tournament when the co-hosts New Zealand stunned Group A favourite Norway as a +850 long shot to win.

With a victory, Canada would move four points clear of the Republic of Ireland for a qualification spot.

At least temporarily, they would move three points clear of Nigeria for that second spot in Group B.

Australia, which beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in its opener, remains the favourite to win Group B and is -260 to beat Nigeria on Thursday morning.

An upset win by Nigeria is currently +700 at FanDuel, while a draw is currently +350.

⚽🇦🇺🇳🇿 Another milestone reached!



More than 1.5 million tickets have now been sold for the World Cup — with more than 1.1 million sold in Australia alone.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/X5IGVACnIS — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) July 25, 2023

Canada still has a chance to win Group B, but a win over the Republic of Ireland combined with an Australian win over Nigeria might lay the foundation for their most likely path to the knockout stage.

Then again, anything can happen on the game’s biggest stage.

With less than 24 hours to go before a crucial showdown with the Republic of Ireland, we’re about to find out if Canada is being completely overlooked at 65-to-1 odds to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday’s MLB Slate

The Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled the two-leg MLB parlay I published as the FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s column.

This morning, I’m doubling down on Cleveland with a bet on them to cover the run line versus Kansas City as my FanDuel Best Bet.

The Royals entered the series with an MLB-worst 13-37 record on the road this season.

While the Guardians are still a sub-.500 team, they are 26-24 at home this season and still just 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.

Tonight, Cleveland will turn to Aaron Civale, who has posted a sparkling 1.93 ERA in four starts in the month of July.

Aaron Civale, Dirty 76mph Curveball. 😨 pic.twitter.com/VIla0Z7ATt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 19, 2023

That run includes seven shutout innings of two-hit baseball in a 3-0 win over Kansas City on July 7.

The Royals will counter with Zack Greinke, who is 0-6 with a 7.42 ERA on the road this season.

I’ll trust Civale and the Guardians to get the job done at home in this one and make Cleveland -1.5 +104 my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate.