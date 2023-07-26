Morning Coffee: Canada rallies for crucial win over Ireland

Our entire nation held its breath when the Republic of Ireland took a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Women’s World Cup match this morning.

Canada, which was a -165 favourite at FanDuel heading into the match, climbed as high as +550 to win live.

That number represents just a 15.4 per cent implied win probability.

Anyone who remained firm in their belief that Canada would ultimately prevail and bet them live was rewarded with a big win.

Canada rallied from a goal down to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 and earn a crucial three points.

With the win, Canada went from -340 to -1450 to qualify for the knockout stage at FanDuel.

For perspective, that’s a swing from a 77.3 per cent implied probability to a 93.5 per cent implied probability.

Canadian soccer fans have to love those odds.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday July 26th, 2023.

Canada Rallies For Crucial Win Over Ireland

After a disappointing result versus Nigeria in their opener, earning three points as the favourite versus the Republic of Ireland was close to a must for Canada.

Still, after falling behind 1-0 early on, their odds to win the match at FanDuel ballooned all the way to +550.

OLIMPICO ALERT!!



Katie McCabe scores directly from the corner kick for a stunner to give Ireland the 1-0 lead!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/y8k7U641pG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

In the end, they did what they needed to do to win the match and put themselves in position to advance.

Canada went from -340 to -1450 to qualify for the knockout stage at FanDuel following the victory.

Canada is currently +240 to win Group B at FanDuel.

Canadians will be paying close attention to the next Group B match between Australia and Nigeria in order to get a better idea of Canada’s outlook heading into Matchday 3.

Canada scores on either side of the half to secure victory over the Republic of Ireland! 🇨🇦#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/zwN9c9q68a — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

For now, Canada remains a 44-to-1 long shot to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel.

Messi Shines In First Start For Inter Miami

In his first start for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi put on a clinic.

Messi scored two first-half goals as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

LIONEL MESSI HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🔥



2 Goals +360 ✅



(🎥:@MLS)pic.twitter.com/5NotO1dXju — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2023

Messi anytime goal scorer was -150 at FanDuel.

Messi 2+ goals was +360 at FanDuel.

Inter Miami is down to +2100 to win the MLS Cup at FanDuel this morning.

Chargers Sign Herbert To Record Extension

Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

The deal will pay Herbert a $52.5 million average annual value that is the highest in NFL history.

QB1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/FHThjfQ05n — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 25, 2023

The 25-year-old Herbert is +900 to win regular season MVP at FanDuel.

Only Joe Burrow (+700), Josh Allen (+700) and Patrick Mahomes (+700) have shorter odds to win that award.

The Chargers are +2200 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

A Pair Of FanDuel Best Bets For Wednesday’s MLB Slate

We cashed the FanDuel Best Bet in Tuesday’s column with the Cleveland Guardians -1.5 +104 as they cruised to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Great spot last night with the Guardians to bounce back against the Royals. ✅



Guardians -1.5 +104 💰



Hopefully this morning’s coffee comes with a @CANWNT win. ☕️ 🇨🇦 https://t.co/mM21KcXn4H #GamblingTwitter #MLBbets — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 26, 2023

This morning, I am locking in two FanDuel Best Bets that I think will cash.

First up, the Tampa Bay Rays host a Miami Marlins team that has really regressed in recent weeks.

Miami is 1-9 since the MLB All-Star Break.

While Tampa Bay hasn’t been much better of late, they were the best team in baseball for most of the first half, and they own a 37-18 record at home this season.

Zach Eflin shoved to help the Rays draw even in the AL East pic.twitter.com/p58qv71QZG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

Additionally, Zach Eflin is 10-1 with a 2.10 ERA at home this season.

The Marlins have lost each of Sandy Alcantara’s four starts in the month of July.

Alcantara is 2-5 with a 4.91 ERA on the road this season.

I’ll lock in the Rays First Five ML at -172 as the first of my two FanDuel Best Bets for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Next, we’re fading one of the worst pitchers in baseball with a bet on the Chicago Cubs to beat the Chicago White Sox.

Lance Lynn is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA this season.

The Cubs’ offence has been red-hot of late, and I’m banking on them to deliver another strong performance versus Lynn tonight.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman is 10-7 with a 3.09 ERA.

In an interleague match-up with two teams heading in opposite directions, I’ll take the better team with a favourable betting match-up and take the Cubs ML at -124 as a FanDuel Best Bet.