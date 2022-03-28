For the first time in 36 years, Canada’s soccer team is headed to the World Cup.

A major shout out to every player who ever wore that jersey for Canada and helped pave the way for such a special moment.

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett will enter the books after scoring the goals that propelled Canada to a 4-0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday.

With the victory, Canada officially clinched its spot in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Congratulations to the Canada men’s national soccer team.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, March 28th, 2022.

Canada’s World Cup Drought is Over

Canada to win (-360) was never in doubt in its 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday.

Larin opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Cyle Larin opens the scoring for #CANMNT! 🇨🇦



First Goalscorer +350 ✅

Anytime Goalscorer +120 ✅



(🎥: @onesoccer)



pic.twitter.com/UPtzzoUGGd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 27, 2022

Buchanon added to Canada’s lead before the half.

Buchanon was +260 to score a goal.

In the 82nd minute, Hoilett made it 3-0 for Canada, cashing his anytime goal prop at +170.

Junior Hoilett gives 🇨🇦 the 3-0 lead!



Anytime Goal +170 ✅ pic.twitter.com/GuhFs2KLNS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 27, 2022

The celebration was already well underway by then.

When that Canada to make the World Cup futures bet gets closer to cashing 😅pic.twitter.com/FsLZwS3vD8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 27, 2022

Our Matthew Scianitti took us through Canada’s remarkable journey to official qualification.

In case you were wondering, Canada’s odds to win the World Cup didn’t change following Sunday’s win.

The Canadian team remains a 100-1 long shot to win the World Cup.

Next up, we’ll find out who Canada will face in the group stage in Qatar, with the World Cup draw set to go Friday at 11 AM ET on TSN.

March Madness Men’s Final Four Set

The NCAA Tournament men’s Final Four is set.

Kansas, Duke, Villanova and North Carolina are the teams still dancing.

More on that group of contenders in a moment.

First, a nod to the Cinderella run by Saint Peter’s, which is undoubtedly the biggest story of the tournament so far.

Saint Peter’s gave us one of the greatest Cinderella runs ever.



⭐ First 15-seed to make the Elite Eight

⭐ Major upsets over Kentucky and Purdue

⭐ Ended Murray State’s 21-game win streak

⭐ Obliterated brackets and captured hearts nationwide



What a run 👏 pic.twitter.com/ozBR6h9vH6 — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2022

The Peacocks beat Purdue as a +630 money line underdog on Friday night.

Saint Peter’s, which was +13 against the Boilermakers, became the first team in tournament history to win multiple games as a double-digit underdog.

Thank you everyone for your love and support🙏🏻❤️ — Doug Edert (@DougEdert2) March 28, 2022

To put their remarkable run in perspective, if you bet $100 on the Peacocks to beat Kentucky (+1300), then rolled over the winnings and bet them to beat Murray State (+290) and Purdue (+630), then you would have made $23,751.

The Tar Heels ended the Cinderella story with a 69-49 win over Saint Peter’s on Sunday to clinch a spot in the Final Four.

North Carolina was +2000 to win the East Region.

Now, the Tar Heels will have an opportunity to end the second-biggest story of the tournament, which is Duke’s run to the Final Four in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

For the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels will play the Duke Blue Devils.



And a trip to the national championship will be on the line. — Keeping It Heel (@KeepingItHeel) March 27, 2022

Duke is a 4.5-point favourite for that Final Four showdown.

Kansas is -4.5 versus Villanova in the other Final Four match-up.

The 2022 Final Four:



Duke-North Carolina

Villanova-Kansas



Best Final Four on paper since 2015 when the matchups were Wisconsin/Kentucky and Duke/Michigan State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2022

For those wondering, betting favourites are now 39-20 straight up overall in the tournament.

Thanks in large part to Saint Peter’s, you still would have made money betting on every single underdog outright, despite the fact that they’ve gone 20-39 overall.

If you’ve bet the unders, it’s been a good run.

The under is on an 11-1 run over the last 12 games, including an 11-1 run to the under on the first-half totals.

First coach to reach a Final Four in FIVE different decades 🤯✂️🐐 pic.twitter.com/usU94f81tL — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 27, 2022

The Blue Devils are now the favourite to win the tournament at +160, followed by Kansas at +180, Villanova at +450, and North Carolina at +500.

In terms of the most likely outcome based on the odds, Duke to beat Kansas for the national championship is the favourite at +300.

The longest odds for the national championship outcome belong to North Carolina beating Villanova at +1300.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, the top five choices to win the national championship are all still alive.

SOUTH CAROLINA IS FINAL FOUR BOUND 🤙 @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/bpndVbXqpp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 28, 2022

South Carolina, which opened the tournament as the favourite at +185, is down to -115.

Aliyah Boston was very effective in South Carolina's Elite 8 win.



She shot 7-8 in the paint, and South Carolina was 10-15 for 23 points when Boston recorded a paint touch.



South Carolina advances to the Final Four for the second straight year, and the 4th time since 2015. pic.twitter.com/s4fRHJF11T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2022

Stanford went from the third choice at +480 to the second choice at +300.

Meanwhile, UCONN is still alive, but their odds lengthened from +350 pre-tournament to +550.

North Carolina State is now +800 – down from +1100 pre-tournament.

Finally, Louisville is +1400 to win the national title – down from +1500 pre-tournament.

NHL Futures Awards Update

Auston Matthews beat the clock with his league-leading 48th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-120) beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday.

Matthews anytime goal prop cashed against -105.

Auston Matthews becomes only the fifth Leaf ever to score 48 goals — and the first in 28 years. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) March 28, 2022

That goal also pushed the total at seven.

NHL favourites went 7-1 overall on Sunday.

Keeping an eye on the futures market, Matthews moved one up on Leon Draisaitl for the NHL scoring lead with 48 goals.

Capping his team's scoring in a 5-2 @MapleLeafs win vs the Panthers Sunday, Auston Matthews in his 60th game of 2021-22 earned his NHL-leading 48th goal. Going back almost 3 decades, that sits behind only 5 players (7 different times) when it comes to 60-game totals on this list pic.twitter.com/4kg35a0uBv — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 28, 2022

Matthews is now -130 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, while Draisaitl is +165.

Meanwhile, Matthews remains the favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +150.

Igor Shesterkin is the second choice at +400, followed by Connor McDavid at +470.

Shesterkin, who stopped 20 of 21 shots he faced in a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night, is now -400 to win the Vezina Trophy.

Jacob Markstrom remains the second choice to win that award at +600.

Meanwhile, the Norris Trophy race has become one of the most intriguing to watch down the final stretch.

Roman Josi has become the second player in #Preds history to record at least 80 points in a season, joining Paul Kariya, who had a franchise-best 85 points (31g-54a) in 2005-06. — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) March 28, 2022

With 81 points in 64 games, Roman Josi is now eight points clear of Cale Makar for the most among defencemen.

Right now, Makar is -330 to win the Norris.

Josi is the second choice at +400.

Roman Josi has done something only four other defencemen in NHL history have done. With 28 points in his last 13 games, he's pulled eight points clear of Cale Makar for the league lead among defencemen. He's still +400 to win the Norris Trophy. Makar is -330. #Preds https://t.co/qoPODOocuX — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) March 28, 2022

It will be very interesting to see how those two perform over the final month of the regular season, and how their prices move the rest of the way.

A Shout Out To Lainey Lui For Her Oscar Predictions

A special shout out to Lainey Lui of ETalk and The Social, who joined Kate Beirness to weigh in on the props for the major awards ahead of the Oscars on Sunday night.

Lainey’s pick for Best Picture?

Coda at -160.

With the Oscars set to go down tonight on CTV, @LaineyGossip joined @KateBeirness to weigh in on the odds to win best picture🍿 pic.twitter.com/dmXRcEDNkC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 27, 2022

Lainey’s pick for Best Actor?

Will Smith as the overwhelming favourite at -600.

Lainey’s pick for Best Actress?

It’s almost time for the Oscars on CTV!@LaineyGossip joined @KateBeirness to weigh in on the odds for one of the closest races, best actress 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ksr2qiLEPK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 27, 2022

She recommended sprinkling a little bit on Jessica Chastain and a little bit on Penelope Cruz.

While Cruz’s odds to win the award went all the way from +1600 to +270, it was Chastain that took home the award as a -160 favourite.