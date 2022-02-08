Morning Coffee: Canada still perfect after clash with U.S.

Team Canada inched a little closer to their ultimate goal at the Beijing Olympics with a win over their biggest rival.

Despite being outshot 53-27, Canada beat the United States 4-2 to clinch first place in Group A in Olympic women’s hockey.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves in Canada's 🇨🇦 4-2 win over the United States 🇺🇸 in Olympic women's hockey on Tuesday: https://t.co/0tOHL7ZZSm#TSNHockey | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/SRw3r2XTw6 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 8, 2022

Canada, which entered the women’s hockey tournament as the favourite to win gold at -125, improved to 4-0 in the group stage.

Team USA was the second choice to win gold at -105.

Beyond Canada and the USA, there wasn’t another team in the event with shorter than +1500 odds to win gold.

Canada and the United Stated had outscored their first three opponents a combined 47-5 entering last night’s game.

Considering what we saw in the group stage, it will be a major surprise if we don’t see them meet again in the gold medal game on Feb. 17.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Marner, Matthews score twice in Leafs win

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews delivered again for the Toronto Maple Leafs (-135 ML) in a 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Matthews scored twice to hit the 30-goal mark for the sixth straight season before leaving the game and entering concussion protocol.

No update on Auston Matthews from Sheldon Keefe



We know 34 won't be on the ice at Tuesday's practice, but that was already something scheduled



Leafs planned to give him that day off because he didn't get much of a break during All-Star weekend @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 8, 2022

Trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Marner extended his goal streak to eight games in a row with his 15th of the year, and then won it for Toronto in overtime with his 16th goal of the season.

Mitch Marner is the third NHL player over the last 20 seasons with 1+ goal and 1+ assist in five straight team games, all wins, joining Jason Spezza and Nikita Kucherov. He is the first player to do so with the Toronto Maple Leafs since Sweeney Schriner, who did so in 1944. pic.twitter.com/ClwoAHErsS — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) February 8, 2022

Matthews could be found as high as +200 to score. Marner was +220 to score.

The Maple Leafs have now won six straight.

Meanwhile, Marner’s two goals pushed the total over 6.5.

The total has gone over in each of Toronto’s last five straight games.

“They found a way to win against a very good Carolina Hurricanes team and that’s a big positive.”@CraigJButton & @KelceyBradeTSN on the Leafs’ resilient victory over the Canes and Matthews & Marner’s scoring prowess: https://t.co/MM65FgP7M4#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/AlIUUF5e10 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators (-120) beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 as NHL favourites went 2-0 on the first night back from the All-Star break.

The total stayed under 5.5.

Each of Ottawa’s last eight games dating back to Jan. 22 have stayed under the total.

Raptors win again as NBA favourites stay hot

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. each scored a game-high 24 points as the Toronto Raptors (-2) ran their win streak to six in a row with a 116-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Six straight wins - six straight covers!



Raptors -2 💰

Raptors ML -125 💰

Under 225.5 💰#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/InG9aK418r — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 8, 2022

The Raptors have covered the spread in each of those six games.

Siakam continued a dominant personal stretch with 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Pascal Siakam almost messed around and got a triple double 🔥



Raptors with the road dub over the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ij8WwqAR99 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2022

All five Toronto starters finished with 15 or more points.

NBA favourites went 5-0 straight up overall and are now a ridiculous 18-1 SU over the past three days.

They went 4-1 against the spread on Monday night - the Phoenix Suns (-6.5) were the lone favourite that failed to cover the spread in a 127-124 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Bet on Burrow to throw an interception in Super Bowl 56

I added a second play to my Super Bowl 56 props list in Monday’s column, as we continue to count down to the big game on Sunday.

This morning, I’ll add another recommendation.

Joe Burrow will throw an interception in the Super Bowl.

For as impressive as the second-year quarterback has looked leading the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl, he’s thrown interceptions in back-to-back games against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He faces his toughest test yet this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow has averaged 36.3 pass attempts per game this postseason, and I don’t see that number coming down against a Rams’ defence has allowed just 54.0 rushing yards per game in these playoffs.

Only the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots registered more interceptions than the 19 that the Los Angeles defence finished with during the regular season, and the Rams have added four picks this postseason.

While the Cincinnati offensive line held up for the most part in the AFC Championship Game, I think they will have a much tougher time versus Aaron Donald and company, and the pressure will really speed things up for Burrow in the pocket.

I think the Rams defence will pick off Burrow at least once on Sunday.

I’ll add Burrow over 0.5 interceptions at -125 to my card for Super Bowl 56.