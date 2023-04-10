Morning Coffee: Canada, USA Set For Highly Anticipated Showdown

​Just over seven months after Team Canada clinched its second consecutive Women’s World Championship gold, their biggest rival will get its chance at a measure of revenge tonight.

Team Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the gold-medal game at the 2022 tournament in Denmark back in September.

Tonight, the top two teams in the world will face off once again in the final preliminary round game for both teams.

Team Canada and the United States are both undefeated entering tonight’s showdown.

Both teams remain in a class of their own when it comes to FanDuel’s updated gold medal odds.

Which side will take care of business with a win and clinch first place in Group A?

At this point, FanDuel isn’t willing to give either team the edge for tonight’s highly anticipated showdown.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 10th, 2023.

Canada, USA Set For Highly Anticipated Showdown

Canada remains the favourite to win gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship at -170 at FanDuel.

The United States is the second choice at +135.

No other team has shorter than 60-to-1 odds to win gold.

Day 5 standings! After @usahockey 's win, they move back into first place for Group A. #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/zBuXA5wnHo — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 10, 2023

While the first few days of the tournament have been entertaining to say the least, everyone is expecting the intensity to spike when the top teams clash.

At this point, FanDuel isn’t willing to give either side the nod as the favourite for tonight’s showdown, which is currently a pick’em with both sides listed at -110 on the money line.

Canada is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents by a combined 14-1 so far in the tournament.

The United States is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents by a combined 22-4.

Will we see a high scoring affair tonight?

🇨🇦 Looking ahead ⏩



With 60 shots on net vs Japan, we spoke with @nursey16, @briannejenner and @ella_shelton11 on how they take the lessons from that game to Monday’s round robin finale vs the USA@HockeyCanada #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/XkjtkrjvAk — PWHPA (@PWHPA) April 10, 2023

FanDuel has set the over/under at 5.5 goals.

In addition to the game odds, FanDuel will also continue to offer first goal scorer and anytime goal scorer odds for Team Canada versus the United States.

You might want to take a look at some of those individual goal scorer props ahead of tonight’s main event.

Bruins Set NHL Single-Season Record For Wins

The Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday for their 63rd win, setting a new single-season NHL record.

The Boston Bruins have made HISTORY 🐻🐻 pic.twitter.com/eFc9g2nZtv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 10, 2023

Boston improved to 63-12-5 with the victory.

The Bruins also became the third team in NHL history and the first since 1995-96 to record 130+ points in a season.

It’s time to re-write the record books. Nobody has had more wins in a single season than the 2022-23 edition of the @NHLBruins (63). Next up, chasing the single-season points record.

#NHLStats: https://t.co/kNGYEtaUom pic.twitter.com/CsaUTjdeNg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2023

Boston is now just one point shy of the all-time single-season record with two games remaining against the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Bruins should be the favourite to win both of those contests.

In case you’re wondering, Boston is down to +200 to win the Eastern Conference and +360 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

NHL Playoff Races Down To The Wire

There is a lot still left to be determined in the NHL entering the final week of the regular season.

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the shootout setback in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/C13IGyz5Jp — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 9, 2023

In the Western Conference, two of the three teams still in contention for the eight-seed will go head-to-head tonight when the Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators.

Calgary is a heavy favourite to win at -196 on the money line.

At this point, neither team can afford a loss.

The Flames are +400 to make and -650 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

The Predators are +1950 to make and -5000 to miss the playoffs.

Both teams are chasing the Winnipeg Jets, who still control their own path to the postseason entering tonight’s date with the San Jose Sharks.

MORE OF THIS pic.twitter.com/AE9HABCiOF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 9, 2023

At -310 on the money line, the Jets are on pace to be the biggest favourite on the board in the NHL tonight.

Winnipeg is -460 to make and +320 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Central Division race is also going down to the wire with the Colorado Avalanche just two points up on the Dallas Stars with three games remaining.

The Stars are set to visit the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

Our home >



Wow, we cannot wait for playoffs with y'all 👏 pic.twitter.com/iQcObbqkE9 — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 9, 2023

The Minnesota Wild, which are four points back of first place in the Central with three games remaining, will visit the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders are tied in the Wild Card spots at 91 points.

YOU HEARD HIM 🗣️



See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zWIgCpuE3y — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 9, 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one point back in ninth.

All three teams have two games remaining on their regular season schedules.

The Panthers are a -137 ML favourite for tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Islanders are a -154 ML favourite against the Washington Capitals.

Will either of those teams slip up and allow the Penguins to get into the playoffs?

Right now, Pittsburgh is -116 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Posted

The NBA play-in tournament gets underway on Tuesday night.

You can find the odds for all four play-in games right now at FanDuel.

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

The Miami Heat are a five-point favourite for their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a 6.5-point favourite against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Toronto Raptors are a five-point favourite for Wednesday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls.

Finally, the New Orleans Pelicans are a 5.5-point favourite for their date with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of the eight teams that will participate in the play-in tournament, only the Lakers are shorter than 25-to-1 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel this morning.