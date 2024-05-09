Morning Coffee: Canucks defy the odds in comeback win over Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers to win Game 1 of their second round series against the Vancouver Canucks was a popular pick at FanDuel.

According to the traders at FanDuel, 65 per cent of the bets and 79 per cent of the handle was on Edmonton to win outright.

Anybody who bet on the Oilers to win and went to bed after Zach Hyman gave them a 4-1 lead late in the second period woke up to a pretty shocking surprise.

Trailing 4-1 late in the second, the Canucks could be found as high as +3000 to win Game 1 outright at FanDuel.

Elias Lindholm cut Vancouver’s deficit to two before the end of the period.

The Canucks scored three goals in a five-minute span midway through the third period to take a 5-4 lead.

Vancouver would hold on for the win and take a 1-0 series lead in the most improbable comeback of this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs to date.

We also some notable second-round trends continue.

The betting underdogs went a combined 4-0 in Game 1s in the second round, including wins on home ice by the Canucks and the New York Rangers.

The over also improved to 6-0 through the first six games.

Vancouver entered the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the biggest longshot to advance at FanDuel.

While their futures odds have shortened across the board following last night’s comeback win, the Canucks remain an underdog in the series.

Meanwhile, there was no sweat as we cashed the second of two FanDuel Best Bet winners less than 10 minutes into the first period of the late game last night.

We’ll look to double down this morning with three recommended plays for tonight’s NHL double-header.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

Canucks Defy The Odds In Comeback Win Over Oilers

The Canucks were 30-to-1 (+3000) to win Game 1 outright trailing 4-1 late in the second period last night.

For perspective, Vancouver was 18-to-1 (+1800) to win the Stanley Cup entering last night’s contest.

The Canucks are down to 13-to-1 (+1300) to win it all this morning.

According to the FanDuel, one American bettor placed a $400 wager on Vancouver to win at +2500 odds for a $10,000 payout.

Meanwhile, the Canucks’ odds to win the Western Conference went from +650 to +460 at FanDuel.

Vancouver’s odds to win the series were also cut from +192 to +118.

After scoring 13 goals combined in six games in the first round, the Canucks exploded for five goals in Game 1.

Vancouver also managed to hold Connor McDavid without a single shot on goal in a playoff game for the first time in his career.

For perspective, McDavid was -5000 to record a shot on goal at FanDuel.

-5000 odds represents a 98 per cent implied probability.

It was the third three-goal comeback of the postseason and the second in as many days after the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night.

If you are among the 43 per cent of Ontario bettors that wagered on the Canucks to win the series at FanDuel, you’re in a great spot following last night’s victory.

Meanwhile, if you think that the Oilers are going to win the series, now is the time to bet them at -142 odds.

That’s a much better price than you would have got betting on Edmonton to win the series at -265 before Game 1.

We’ve seen plenty of scoring early in the second round with games going 6-0 to the over.

Hopefully, that trend continues in tonight’s NHL double-header.

Three FanDuel Best Bets To Consider For Thursday Night

We went 2-0 with the FanDuel Best Bets in Wednesday’s Morning Coffee column.

As we turn the page this morning, I’m going to rewind it back to Tuesday morning and take the same approach I did in that column.

Valeri Nichushkin 2+ shots on goal and the alt over 5.5 total goals was an easy winner in Game 1.

Nichushkin, who has scored in each of Colorado’s first six games of the playoffs, has also registered three or more shots on goal in five of the six games.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche and Stars have combined for six or more goals in all five meetings dating back to the regular season.

I’m going to lock in Nichushkin 2+ shots on goal and the alt over 5.5 goals at -112 odds this morning as the first of three FanDuel Best Bets to consider.

Meanwhile, I also recommended a play on Tyler Seguin 3+ shots on goal at +132 odds in Game 1.

Seguin finished with four shots on goal on seven attempts.

However, half of his production came in overtime, while the bet was on his shot total for regulation.

Regardless, I’m expecting Dallas to respond with a better effort tonight.

I’m going to run it back with Tyler Seguin 3+ shots on goal at +125 odds for Game 2.

Finally, it would be impossible to overlook the potential for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers tonight.

The teams combined for 96 shots on goal in New York’s 4-3 win over Carolina in double-overtime in Game 2.

While these shots on goal props are focused on the 60 minutes in regulation, I believe there are still some unique opportunities for Game 3 in Carolina tonight.

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll parlay Jake Guentzel 3+ shots on goal with the alt over 3.5 goals at -121 odds.

Guentzel has exactly five shots on goal in each of the first two games of the series.

Guentzel over 2.5 shots on goal has cashed in 14 of his last 15 games against the Rangers.

Meanwhile, the two teams have combined for seven goals in each of the first two games.

I’m banking on those trends continuing in Game 3.

I’ll take Guentzel 3+ shots on goal and the alt over 3.5 total goals at -121 as my third and final FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night’s NHL double-header.