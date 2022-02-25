If you bet on the Calgary Flames to win on any night in the entire month of February prior to Thursday’s game, you made money.

If you jumped on the Flames train last night against the Vancouver Canucks, you didn’t even get much of a chance to jump off before it was headed in the wrong direction.

With Vancouver leading 1-0 midway through the second period, J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat scored two goals in a 32-second span.

Horvat and Miller doubled down again in the final 1:18 of the second to make it a 5-0 game as the Canucks cruised to a 7-1 win to snap Calgary’s 10-game win streak.

It was quite the off night for a Flames’ team that had outscored its opponents a combined 43-14 over the streak.

It wasn’t the only surprise in the NHL on Thursday night.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday Feb. 25, 2022.

Canucks end Flames’ win streak

Miller, Horvat and Elias Pettersson scored two goals each, combining for nine points in the 7-1 win.

Vancouver has now scored four goals or more in four straight games, going 3-1 straight up over that span.

Meanwhile, last night’s loss marked the first time that the Flames have allowed more than two goals in a game since a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 27.

The Canucks cashed at +170 money line, one of four upsets on the night as NHL underdogs went 4-4.

The biggest upset belonged to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 as a +375 underdog.

Patrik Laine scored his 19th goal of the season to extend his NHL-best point streak of 11 games in a row.

Columbus has won nine of those 11 games but is still nine points back of the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-140) beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 to snap a three-game slide.

Matthews is now one goal up on Leon Draisaitl for the NHL goal scoring lead with three fewer games played.

He could still be found at +125 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy this season.

Matthews is also now the third choice to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP at +550.

Only Connor McDavid (+195) and Alexander Ovechkin (+450) have shorter odds to win that award.

The King of the Fourth

For anyone who thought what DeMar DeRozan was doing before the NBA All-Star break was just a flash in the pan, it might be time to reconsider.

DeRozan went off for 37 points on 15-of-21 from the field in a 112-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, “The King of the Fourth” took over.

DeRozan became just the seventh player in NBA history to record 35-plus points in eight straight games.

He’s shot 50 per cent or better in every one of those games.

As highlighted by ESPN Stats & Info, DeRozan opened as high as 250-to-1 to win NBA MVP at one U.S. sportsbook.

As of this morning, DeRozan is 10-to-1 to win MVP. Only Joel Embiid (+145), Nikola Jokic (+270) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+420) have shorter odds.

Maybe DeRozan doesn’t beat out that big three for NBA MVP when it’s all said and done.

For anyone holding a ticket with him at 50-to-1 or longer to win that award, the hope is that DeRozan can continue to perform at an MVP level and lead the Bulls to the best record in the Eastern Conference to give him his best shot to win it.

Harden set for 76ers debut

James Harden will make his highly anticipated debut for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 76ers are currently a 2.5-point road favourite.

For as difficult as it will be to defend both Harden and Embiid, I’m wondering how much of an adjustment period those two superstars need until they hit their stride together.

Embiid is the MVP favourite right now at +145.

Philadelphia is currently the fifth choice to win the NBA championship at +750.

The 76ers, who lead the Boston Celtics by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division, are -210 to win their division and +400 to win the Eastern Conference.

While there’s no doubt that Philadelphia’s two best players right now are better than its two best players before the NBA trade deadline, the 76ers still aren’t even a top-two choice to win the title in their own conference.

I’m not confident enough in the pieces around Embiid and Harden to think they deserve to be considered ahead of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets.

A case can be made for each of Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, the Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls to contend for an Eastern Conference championship, but if I had to bet, I’d take the Bucks and Nets versus the field.

You can’t find either of those teams at better than +300 to win the East right now.