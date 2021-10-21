Morning Coffee: Keenum to start for shorthanded Browns on TNF

With Mayfield ailing, Browns to start Keenum vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns were in pretty good shape following a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

Cleveland improved to 3-1 with a roster that many thought could contend for an AFC North title.

Fast forward three weeks and the Browns are coming off back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals to fall back to .500, with injuries adding up on both sides of the football.

Plus, their schedule isn’t about to get any easier.

After hosting the Denver Broncos on a short week, Cleveland will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, before another divisional showdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

Is it time to hit the panic button yet?

The Browns opened as a four-point favourite versus Denver for Thursday Night Football. That number dipped all the way to 1.5 before a slight bounce back to 2.

With Baker Mayfield among several key pieces who are sidelined, can Cleveland take care of business against the Broncos?

If they don’t find a way to win tonight, they could be in trouble in the AFC.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Keenum to start for Browns

With Mayfield sidelined, Case Keenum will become the 31st starting for Cleveland since 1999.

Browns QB Case Keenum to start on Thursday night vs. Broncos. pic.twitter.com/olkA0jleGj — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2021

While there’s no doubt that Mayfield is the better quarterback when both passers are at full strength, the reality is that injuries have taken their toll. As a result, Mayfield has suffered the largest year-over-year decline in Total QBR in the NFL (-24.0) since last season.

I don’t know the answer to this question, but I think it’s worth asking: Is a healthy Keenum really that big of a downgrade from an injured Mayfield?

Kevin Stefanski made Keenum the league’s third-highest paid backup quarterback when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Cleveland in 2020.

Don't let Baker Mayfield being injured distract you from the fact that the Case Keenum and Kevin Stefanski went to the NFC Championship together. All is not lost.



The Browns win Thursday. pic.twitter.com/LcTM24IwRq — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 20, 2021

That tandem went to the playoffs together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, when they went 12-3 in games in which Keenum attempted at least 20 passes.

It doesn’t help that the Browns won’t have either of their starting tackles in Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr.

They also won’t have their top two running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and they could be without wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

On the flip side, it wasn’t that long ago that we were talking about all of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injuries ahead of a 27-19 win over the Broncos in Week 5.

Last week, the narrative was that the Las Vegas Raiders would struggle after a sudden coaching change. Then the Raiders beat up on Denver in a 34-24 win.

After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have dropped three in a row and now must travel on a short week.

So, what can we expect from them tonight?

The stage is set for a prime-time battle. 📊#DENvsCLE x #TNF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 20, 2021

While several trends point towards this being a great spot for Teddy Bridgewater and company to bounce back, I’m hesitant to back a Denver team that has looked awful in its past two losses.

Instead, I’ll go the player prop route with a scenario that I could envision playing out.

With so many injuries on the offence, Stefanski will revert to what he is most comfortable with and play to Keenum’s strengths the way he did as his offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Stefanski will put the ball in Keenum’s hands and rely on a quick-strike, short passing game to move the football on a Denver defence that has looked suspect at best the past three weeks.

An injured Mayfield completed 23 passes in a Week 5 loss to the Chargers and 19 passes in last week’s loss to the Cardinals.

With even more emphasis on the pass game minus their top two running backs and top two tackles, I’ll take Keenum over 18.5 completions as my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

Wizards top Raptors in opener

The atmosphere for the Toronto Raptors’ first home game in 600 days was electric.

Unfortunately for Raptors’ fans, the Washington Wizards had no issue with playing spoiler.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 23 points as the Wizards (+115 ML) beat Toronto 98-83. Montrezl Harrell scored 22 with nine rebounds off the bench.

The total stayed well under 223.

No player on the Raptors scored more than 12 points.

And so begins another year of flabbergasted Nick Nurse. 😅 pic.twitter.com/FwHkyNX7vd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 21, 2021

While it’s good to see fans back in the building watching their team in Toronto, it could be a long year for a team that managed just 83 points versus Washington.

Next up for the Raptors is a trip to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Astros, Braves one win away

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are both one win away from the World Series.

The Astros (+100) beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the ALCS.

It was Houston’s fifth win by five runs or more this postseason.

The Astros are -130 to close out the series in Game 6. Houston is -500 to advance to the World Series.

The Braves (+180) beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.

Eddie Rosario is just the 2nd player to have multiple 4-hit games in the same #postseason series (Robin Yount, 1982 World Series). pic.twitter.com/exPjRxEO9g — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 21, 2021

It was Atlanta’s largest win of these playoffs.

On the one hand, teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven MLB postseason series are 75-14 all-time.

On the other hand, the last team to lose up 3-1 was the Braves last season against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the early indication is a Grade 2 hamstring injury for Justin Turner. He’s done for the postseason. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 21, 2021

LA is -145 to win Game 5, but Atlanta is now -500 to advance. The Dodgers are +380 to come back and win the series.