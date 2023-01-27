Morning Coffee: Chiefs A Small Favourite For AFC Championship Once Again Patrick Mahomes practiced again on Thursday afternoon, although it didn’t look like he really pushed the ankle very hard for the media portion. Still, the AFC Championship Game spread moved in favour of the Chiefs once again at FanDuel. This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 27th, 2023.

NFL Conference Championship weekend is finally here.

For the first time in NFL history, each of the four teams that will compete on Championship Sunday enter the weekend with 14 or more wins, including the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel at +230 entering this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs are right behind them as the second choice at +260, with all eyes on Patrick Mahomes as he continues to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a high-ankle sprain.

Mahomes practiced again on Thursday afternoon, although it didn’t look like he really pushed the ankle very hard for the media portion.

Still, the AFC Championship Game spread moved in favour of the Chiefs once again at FanDuel.

Chiefs A Small Favourite For AFC Championship Once Again

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a three-point favourite for the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Within the hour, the spread moved to Chiefs -1.5.

By the time that Monday afternoon rolled around, it was the Cincinnati Bengals that were favoured by 1.5 at FanDuel.

That number reached Cincinnati -2.5 at FanDuel, before travelling back in the opposite direction.

As of this morning, the Chiefs are once again a 1.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Kansas City has been the favourite in 14 straight playoff games entering this week – the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

Mahomes has started 12 of those games.

While we could see the spread continue to move leading up to kick-off on Sunday, it looks as though the Chiefs have settled as a small favourite barring any notable changes regarding Mahomes’ injury status.

My position on the game hasn’t changed.

I bet Cincinnati +3 and I feel comfortable holding on that side unless something changes.

The Bengals are 21-5 against the spread over their past 26 games, including 13-3 against the spread over their past 16 games.

Even if Mahomes is good to go, I lean Cincinnati.

One thing is for sure.

All eyes will remain on Mahomes right up to kick-off on Sunday as the Chiefs hope their MVP quarterback is healthy enough to lead them to an AFC Championship victory.

Ducks, Blackhawks Pull Off Major Upsets On The Ice

I know a lot of hockey fans who buy tickets to watch their favourite team play inferior opponents in an effort to make sure they are paying to see a win.

If you’re a fan of the Colorado Avalanche, then you have the benefit of a long list of inferior teams to choose from.

That makes what happened at Ball Arena last night that much more difficult for Avalanche fans to swallow.

Colorado went off as a -430 money line favourite at FanDuel.

The Avalanche looked like they were going to cruise to a victory up 3-1 late in the second period before things fell apart.

Anaheim cut the deficit to 3-2 with just over one minute left in the second period.

The Ducks went on to score three unanswered goals in the third period to complete the 5-3 comeback win.

Anaheim money line cashed at +320 at FanDuel.

That wasn’t the only upset on the ice last night, either.

The Chicago Blackhawks were a +300 money line underdog against the Calgary Flames.

After skating to a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes, Chicago scored four straight goals for the 5-1 win on the road.

NHL underdogs went 6-3 overall last night.

A two-team parlay with the Ducks and Blackhawks paid +1580 at FanDuel.