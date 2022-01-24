The NFL Divisional Round is the best weekend in football.

If you didn’t believe that before this past weekend, it shouldn’t be difficult to get on board with that sentiment after what we just witnessed.

A combined 47 points were scored in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime across the four games, including 31 points in the final two minutes and overtime in Sunday night’s remarkable finish between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs (-2.5) rallied from down three points with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and then win it in 42-36 in overtime.

They were the only team that got the win at home.

The Los Angeles Rams (+130 ML) blew a 24-point lead in the final 19 minutes of regulation only to survive with a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a walk-off field goal with no time left.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

The Bengals (+165 ML) beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 to reach their first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

The 49ers (+210 ML) beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 without scoring an offensive touchdown.

All four Divisional Round games were decided on the final play.

It’s the first time that has happened in one postseason round in NFL history.

Road underdogs went 3-1. It would have been 4-0 if Buffalo had been able to close out the Chiefs leading 36-33 with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Unfortunately for Bills Mafia, the special teams and defence couldn’t close it out and Patrick Mahomes never gave the Buffalo offence another chance with the football.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Jan. 23, 2022.

Chiefs reach AFC Championship

The Bills had the Chiefs on the ropes after Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis combined for their fourth touchdown of the night with 13 seconds left.

Unfortunately for the team and its fans, Buffalo’s approach to those final moments left just enough of a margin for Mahomes to get Kansas City into field goal position.

It started with the kickoff, which the Bills put through the end zone to ensure that Mahomes had the full 13 seconds to work with.

.@BuffaloBills v @chiefs with 13 seconds left why not put the ball in play. Take even 1 or 2 seconds off the clock. Time is the bigger enemy! So close; yet, So far away. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Z532FGy2of — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 24, 2022

Considering how important every second left on the clock was, the goal should have been to put the ball in play and force the Chiefs to burn some valuable time getting to the ball and then either running it back or taking a knee.

Then on first-and-10, the goal had to be to run as much interference as possible on the Kansas City receivers.

with 13 seconds -> don't kick it into the end zone for a touchback, make them return it w running clock



then with ~9 second -> tackle every receiver, eat the 5-yard penalty, clock ticks until sack/inc (you can only do that 1x)



then with ~4 seconds -> defend the 60-yd hail mary — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 24, 2022

Remember, with only 13 seconds left in regulation, a five-yard penalty to run out some clock and keep the ball from moving beyond five yards down the field is a major win.

Instead, Mahomes needed just five seconds to find Tyreek Hill for a 19-yard gain.

On the ensuing play, the Bills had another opportunity to jam the receivers at the line and prevent their biggest playmakers from getting open down the field in the remaining eight seconds.

Why not re-route the receivers off the line and make them have to deal with press coverage with help on top instead of allowing Kelce to run down the field like he did when he played touch football as a kid? So many mistakes in so short a time. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 24, 2022

Instead, Travis Kelce got loose for a 25-yard gain to set up the game-tying 49-yard field goal.

Kansas City got the ball first in overtime and marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown, making sure that Buffalo never had a chance to win it in the extra frame.

KELCE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZDYjEMuxY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

After the game, the social media conversation was dominated by arguments to change the overtime rules.

It would have been a much different story if the Bills played out that final 13 seconds of regulation the way they should have to close out the game.

That 3 drive sequence that understandably entertained the heck outta fans last nite will go down in 🏈 circles as cataclysmic D failure to be endlessly studied, breakdowns that just never should happen. 75yd drives 2x in a row in :52 & :49 respectively is situational pant poopin’ — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 24, 2022

It blows me away that instead of addressing the obvious mistakes, there’s a rush to meaningless talk about changing the rules based on the result.

If the Buffalo coaching staff made the right calls, they would have won the game. Period.

From a betting perspective, it was a dream finish for anyone who bet the Over 53.5, 54, 54.5 or a number of other options on alternate totals.

If you read this column last week, you know that I absolutely loved the quarterbacks in Sunday night’s games to go over their rushing yards totals.

Allen went over 47.5 rushing yards with 68 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Mahomes to go over 24.5 rushing yards cashed in the first quarter. He led all quarterbacks with 69 rushing yards and a rushing score.

Allen and Mahomes both soared over their passing yard totals props.

Tyreek Hill finished with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown for over 5.5 receptions, over 71.5 receiving yards and the Anytime TD.

Gabriel Davis finished with eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns for over 2.5 receptions, over 31.5 receiving yards, 2+ touchdowns at 20-to1 and 3+ touchdowns at 100-to-1!

Gabriel Davis: 8 catches, 201 receiving yards, 4 TDs



First WR in NFL history to have 4 TDs in a playoff game. GABRIEL. DAVIS. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2022

Looking forward, the Chiefs will be the first team in NFL history to host a conference championship game in four consecutive seasons.

After surviving what many labelled a showdown between the two best teams in football, it sets up an interesting conversation about how to approach the final four.

Super Bowl futures conversation

In the AFC, the Kansas City opened as a seven-point favourite versus the Cincinnati Bengals, with the total set at 53.5.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams opened as a four-point favourite against the San Francisco 49ers at most spots, with the total set at 46.5.

Meanwhile in the futures market, the Chiefs are the favourite to win the Super Bowl at +125, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at +210, the San Francisco 49ers at +450 and the Cincinnati Bengals at +800.

I posed this question to some of my colleagues late on Sunday night: How much respect do you give the Bengals?

The Chiefs are -340 to beat the Bengals and +125 to win the Super Bowl. So, how much respect do you give Cincinnati? Is KC to win the Super Bowl the play now? @DavisSanchez @DTonSC @Aaron_Korolnek @ScarboroBrett @evanrender @chrisamberley @lukebellus4 @TSN_Edge — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 24, 2022

Kansas City is -340 money line versus Cincinnati.

If they beat the Bengals, what will their odds to win the Super Bowl be versus either the Rams or 49ers?

If you like the Chiefs to beat the Bengals, do you bet on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl now at +125 knowing that you won’t get a better price for them to win it all once the matchup for the finale is set?

At the very least, it should set up an opportunity to bet the other side once the Super Bowl match-up is set and give you both sides at plus-money should you choose that approach.

I’ll make the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +125 my first recommended play for the Divisional Round.