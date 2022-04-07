It’s closing time for the NHL Western Conference playoff bubble teams.

If you can’t win in April, you won’t get a chance to play in May.

The Winnipeg Jets were desperate for a win on home ice against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

They couldn’t get it done as a -320 money line favourite.

After a 9-3-0 run from March 8th to March 30th, it looked like the Jets could surprise as a potential long shot to make the playoffs.

Winnipeg’s outlook is much different this morning following three straight losses, including a tough one against Detroit on home ice last night.

Closing Time For West Bubble Teams

The Red Wings beat the Jets 3-1 for just their 10th win in 34 road games this season.

Detroit closed as a +255 money line underdog at FanDuel.

The Jets' playoff hopes took a big blow on Wednesday with a crushing 3-1 loss to the Red Wings…@jamiemclennan29 on what went wrong for Winnipeg against Detroit and why they've struggled to stay consistent: https://t.co/pdDIrqZWtb#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/TgjDMT2lPv — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 7, 2022

The Jets, which had scored three goals or more in seven of their nine wins over a 9-3-0 run in March, have been held to a total of three goals in back-to-back losses to the Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings on home ice.

Next up, Winnipeg will welcome the Presidents’ Trophy favourite to town with a date against the Colorado Avalanche.

Six of their 11 remaining games are against opponents that are currently among the top five choices to win the Stanley Cup, including two games against the Avalanche.

“There were some opportunities we gave up looking for that next play, that next pass.”



Dave Lowry on the emotion felt through the team, the momentum of the game, and more.



WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/M2c8NoqJCy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks earned an important two points with a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canucks, which snapped a three-game slide with the victory, closed as a +135 money line underdog at FanDuel.

An FYI for the people at home, a "BRUCE THERE IT IS CHANT" has broken out in Vegas 😏 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

After going 4-5-4 since March 11th, Vancouver is tied with Winnipeg for 10th in the Western Conference.

The Canucks and Jets are both seven points back of the Dallas Stars for the final Wild Card with two more games played.

Vancouver’s win was another tough blow for Vegas, which is currently one point back of Dallas for the final Wild Card with three more games played.

The Golden Knights were -2000 to make the playoffs on the opening night of the NHL season.

Based on the betting odds, only Colorado was considered more likely to make the postseason.

The St. Louis Blues (-250 ML) moved two points closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

The Calgary Flames pulled six points clear of the Edmonton Oilers at the top of the Pacific Division with a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

At the start of the season, the Flames were +2400 to win the Western Conference.

As of this morning, Calgary is +370 to win the West at FanDuel – only Colorado has shorter odds.

"She's tough sledding out there."



Darryl Sutter analyzes the win over the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/dbX2Btqr9m — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2022

Tonight will be another big one in the NHL for Western Conference bubble teams.

The Canucks visit the Arizona Coyotes.

The Nashville Predators visit the Ottawa Senators.

The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A three-team bubble team parlay featuring the Canucks, Predators and Stars nets you +417 odds at FanDuel this morning.

The Stars are the only underdog in that group this morning, at +120 on the money line versus Toronto.

Clippers Rally From Down 39 To Cover

On a night when the NBA favourites went 6-0 straight up, the biggest story was the underdog cover that nobody could have predicted midway through the game.

Suns almost pulled off the comeback without their stars 😳



Clippers get the W. pic.twitter.com/S1HnbyjHtQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 7, 2022

The Los Angeles Clippers led the Phoenix Suns by 39 points in the third quarter.

At one point, FanDuel had the Clippers as a 30.5-point favourite live.

The shorthanded Suns outscored LA 48-26 in the fourth quarter and ended up covering the closing number at 6.5.

SO. MUCH. PAIN. 😭



The Clippers (-6.5) led by as much as 39-points in the third quarter tonight and still did not cover 😳 pic.twitter.com/zsbhgd6i6T — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 7, 2022

If you bet the Clippers early up to –3.5, you survived.

If you laid 4.5 or more at any point, it was an absolutely unforgettable beat.

It was the only cover by an NBA underdog on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets needed a comeback in order to win and cover against the New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant led the Nets back from down 21 POINTS to beat the Knicks at MSG! 🔥👀



Nets -5 💰

Durant Triple-Double +1100 💰



(🎥 @NBA)pic.twitter.com/AfmVwrcHgS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 7, 2022

Brooklyn, which could be found at +750 money line down 21 points in the third quarter, outscored its New York rival by 29 points in the second half.

The Knicks scored a miserable 31 points total in the third and fourth quarters combined.

MLB Opening Day Is Here

The 2022 MLB season gets underway this afternoon with seven games on the schedule.

If you missed it yesterday, TSN’s Scott Mitchell and Steve Phillips weighed in with some of their predictions for the 2022 regular season.

Is there value in throwing money on Shohei Ohtani to have an MVP encore?@StevePhillipsGM and @ScottyMitchTSN weigh in and also share their predictions for the upcoming MLB season: https://t.co/i5hQmZdklr pic.twitter.com/2DmjtF9l8w — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 6, 2022

The action is scheduled to get underway with an NL Central clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Atlanta Braves begin their 2021 World Series title defence against the Cincinnati Reds tonight.

The Braves, which are looking to become the first repeat champion since the Yankees won three in a row in 1998, 1999 and 2000, are the fifth choice to win it all at FanDuel at +1200 this morning.

zzzzzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

It's Opening Day

∧_∧

( ･ω･)

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／ — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favourite to win it all at +480.

The Toronto Blue Jays are the American League favourite at +450 and the second choice to win the World Series at +850.

The Blue Jays are set to open their season against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.