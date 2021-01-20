With so many more important things going on around us, it’s entirely possible that we can’t fully appreciate the class of quarterbacks that will compete in this year’s conference championship games.

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tom Brady.

Not since Steve Young, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and Troy Aikman all made the NFL’s Final Four in 1992 has the cast of conference championship quarterbacks been this impressive.

Of course, stacking up this year’s group against the 1992 cast is contingent on Mahomes getting cleared to play this weekend.

All signs point towards Mahomes being available, but I know at least one person holding a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl futures ticket who is holding his breath right now.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021.

An Elite QB Field

As long as Mahomes is cleared, Sunday will mark the fourth time in NFL history that three of the four starting quarterbacks in the conference championship games have won a Super Bowl.

Brady has six Super Bowl rings. Mahomes already has a ring, too.

Mahomes' mom and Mack Wilson had a very pleasant exchange after she initially calls him evil.



MORE @ https://t.co/5zaKJ2ckFq pic.twitter.com/cWDeR7A5xc — BarDown (@BarDown) January 20, 2021

Allen hasn’t won one yet, but he’s still just 24-years-old and the Buffalo Bills look like they have the talent to be a perennial contender led by their third-year franchise quarterback.

Meanwhile, Rodgers also has one Super Bowl ring.

However, unlike Mahomes, Rodgers just turned 37, and for as remarkable as he performed this season, it’s fair to wonder how many years he has left as a top-tier quarterback.

Our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez did an excellent job of highlighting why Rodgers has the most to gain with a Super Bowl win of the quarterbacks that will compete this weekend.

Market Insights: Conference Championship Weekend Tom Brady and the Buccaneers delivered their most impressive win of the regular season against the Packers back in Week 6. Can Brady and company pull off another upset over Green Bay on a much bigger stage in the rematch? ''The Big E' Eric Cohen takes a closer look at the early lines for the conference championship games.

Green Bay remains a three-point favourite for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Packers’ Super Bowl odds have narrowed to +210, making them the second choice behind only the Chiefs at +200 to win it all.

Tom Brady's first Conference Championship start came during the 2001 season.



During the 2001 football season, Aaron Rodgers set the Pleasant Valley High School (Chico, CA) single-season record for passing yards with 2,303. pic.twitter.com/KTQDaanNGR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 18, 2021

North Division Update

The Montreal Canadiens will clash with the Vancouver Canucks tonight on TSN2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Montreal, which is coming off a pair of wins over the Edmonton Oilers to improve to 2-0-1, is one point back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the best record in the North Division with a game in hand.

Oddsmakers have already made a few adjustments to the North Division winner futures odds.

Toronto’s odds as the betting favourite to win the division have shortened from +120 to +105.

At 2-0-1, the Habs are now the second choice to win the division after their odds were shortened from +500 to +320.

The Calgary Flames’ odds to win the North also shortened from +700 to +600 following a 2-0-1 start.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are the biggest fallers after dropping three of their first four games to open the season. Edmonton went from the second choice to win the division at +450 to the fifth choice at +750 odds.

The Oilers are back in action tonight as a +130 underdog in Toronto (-150).

While it’s still early, the condensed schedule and the impact of the division realignment should lead to an even greater sense of urgency for an Edmonton side that can’t afford to let many more points slip away early on.

Springer Lands In Toronto

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder George Springer on a massive six-year, $150 million deal.

It would be the richest contract in Blue Jays franchise history.

Cashing in on the free agent market by signing with the @BlueJays Tuesday, now ex-Astros star centre fielder George Springer not only is one of the biggest names to get signed in the 2020-21 FA crop so far but also has inked the most lucrative contract on this TOR franchise list pic.twitter.com/MQrbn40NTI — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 20, 2021

After hitting just .188 in a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, management went to work to bolster the team’s scoring power.

Toronto remains a long shot to win the World Series next season at +3000 odds.

The Blue Jays are also still the third choice to win the AL East at +550, behind the New York Yankees (-190) and the Rays (+360).