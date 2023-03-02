Connor McDavid did it again on Wednesday night.

At this point, I’m not sure I’ve ever watched an NHL player dominate at the level No. 97 has over the past two weeks.

That’s not hyperbole, either.

McDavid scored twice and added an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

It was McDavid’s fifth consecutive multi-goal game.

After passing Wayne Gretzky for the most consecutive multi-goal games in franchise history, McDavid will get the opportunity to match the all-time NHL record when Edmonton hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

With last night’s win, the Oilers leapfrogged the Seattle Kraken for third place in the Pacific Division.

McDavid is up to 10 goals and 16 points over his past five games.

After another dominant performance, the focus in Edmonton shifts back to general manager Ken Holland as Oilers’ fans and future ticket holders wait to see if more help could be on the way ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 2nd, 2023.

McDavid continues torrid pace ahead of NHL trade deadline

After a fifth-straight multi-goal performance in the win over Toronto, McDavid is now 10 goals ahead of David Pastrnak in the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

McDavid is up to 52 goals in 62 games this season.

That’s an average of 0.84 goals per game.

Connor McDavid is pretty good at putting the puck in the net 😳 pic.twitter.com/CcgxgcnaSX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2023

McDavid anytime goal scorer, McDavid 2+ goals and McDavid over 1.5 points all cashed again at FanDuel Wednesday.

McDavid is up to 17 three-point games this season – one shy of the all-time NHL single-season record.

Despite McDavid’s brilliance, Edmonton is just two points up on the Kraken for third place in the Pacific Division with two more games played.

At the same time, the Oilers are just four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the best record in the Western Conference.

FanDuel has Edmonton as the second choice to win the West at +500, behind only the Colorado Avalanche (+250).

Connor McDavid has scored two goals for the FIFTH straight game 😱



How many goals is he finishing with this season? — BarDown (@BarDown) March 2, 2023

The Oilers could really help their chances by finishing with the best record in the conference and securing home-ice advantage for the playoffs.

At this rate, it appears as though Edmonton is on pace for a rematch with the Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

🎚️ PLAY LA BAMBA BABY 🎚️



The #Oilers defeat the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 at @RogersPlace. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/2A5kcyAVU8 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 2, 2023

It will be very interesting to see if the Oilers could add one more piece before the trade deadline to solidify their status as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

It was an even split between NHL favourites and underdogs on Wednesday night as both sides went 3-3.

It was a tough beat for anyone who took the over in the Edmonton game, as a disallowed goal in the third period resulted in a push on seven at FanDuel.

Bruins acquire Bertuzzi from Red Wings

While the Avalanche and Oilers are the top two choices to win the Western Conference, only one of those teams is among the top seven choices to win the Stanley Cup.

Colorado is currently the second choice to win it all.

Edmonton is the eighth choice.

Six of the top-seven teams in the Stanley Cup futures market are from the Eastern Conference.

This morning, we saw the build-up in the East continue.

As @FriedgeHNIC suggests, Tyler Bertuzzi has been informed he’s been traded to Boston — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

The Boston Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston remains the favourite to win the Stanley Cup at +500 at FanDuel.

With just over 24 hours to go before the NHL trade deadline, it will be very interesting to see if any other big names end up being traded to one of the top teams from the Eastern Conference.

Durant leads Suns to win over Hornets in debut

The Phoenix Suns went from +1900 to +480 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel after their trade that landed Kevin Durant.

Last night, we got our first look at how dangerous they have the potential to be.

Devin Booker scored a game-high 37 points, Durant scored 23 in 27 minutes, and the Suns cruised to a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Durant went over his point prop of 20.5 at FanDuel.

The Suns covered as a 10-point favourite.

Phoenix is currently +450 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel.

Kevin Durant's debut with the Suns



23 Points

10/15 Shooting

6 Rebounds

2 Assists

2 Blocks

2 Threes

In 27 Minutespic.twitter.com/68TJDcVlRi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 2, 2023

Only the Boston Celtics (+280) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+440) have shorter odds to win the title.

Speaking of the Bucks, Milwaukee extended its league-best win streak to 16 straight games with a victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks are just the 30th team in NBA history to win at least 16 straight games.

Next up, Milwaukee will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.