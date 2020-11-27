1h ago
Morning Coffee: Cowboys facing tough questions, Watson puts on a show
A blowout loss to a division rival at home on Thanksgiving was a rude awakening following an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Still, things could still get a lot worse for the Cowboys before they get better. Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Nov. 27, 2020.
Cowboys implode late, Washington takes lead in NFC 'Least'
The Dallas Cowboys have hit rock bottom.
I think. I mean, they still have five games left to play, after all.
Dallas is suddenly in the NFC East basement following a 41-16 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team on Thursday.
Where Do Cowboys Go From Here?
The biggest question in Dallas after the loss to Washington: Where does the franchise go from here?
It’s one thing if owner Jerry Jones can accept the flaws in the makeup of his core roster, the fact that head coach Mike McCarthy clearly isn’t the right man for the job, and that some significant changes need to be made for this team to become more than just the best team in a bad division.
It’s another thing entirely if Jones believes that the pieces he put in place could be special if they could just get healthy.
Even after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury, Dak Prescott’s value has skyrocketed after seeing what the Cowboys look like without him.
Ezekiel Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90-million contract extension last season, leads all NFL running backs with six fumbles and has just one touchdown in six games since Prescott went down.
McCarthy already “confessed” to lying to Jones about watching every play of the 2019 season because he wanted the job.
Anyone who has watched the Cowboys this season can see that the coaching staff hasn’t maximized the talent at its disposal, and that’s before acknowledging the reporting done by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater back in October.
If Jones can accept his mistakes and change course, it would accelerate any potential turnaround with some key pieces and a top-10 draft pick to work with as they enter next off-season.
However, if Jones believes he has put together a winner that just needs a couple of additional pieces and some better injury luck, then things could get worse before they get better for the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, with the win Washington at least temporarily moves into first place in the NFC East at 4-7.
It will be interesting to see how things play out with one of Washington, Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants destined to make the playoffs as the division winner.
Watson Shines In Texans Win
Deshaun Watson put on a show in the early game as the Houston Texans (-3) beat up on the Detroit Lions in a 41-25 win.
Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, including six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns to Will Fuller.
After a 1-6 start, Houston has suddenly won three of its past four games to climb back into the AFC playoff picture.
With the added wild card this season, the Texans are only two games back of the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for that final spot.
Watson has thrown for 1,750 yards and 20 touchdowns with zero interceptions over his past six starts.
As a fantasy manager that has Watson on his roster in my keeper league, I’m hoping that he can keep it up and help guide me to a championship this season.
The Match III
With the PGA Tour off this week thanks to the American Thanksgiving, the Match III: Champions for Change will take the spotlight in its place later today.
Phil Mickelson is the only professional golfer who will compete, but there are so many question marks about his partner in Charles Barkley that this team will actually be the betting underdog for this event.
Peyton Manning and Steph Curry are the favourites.
What kind of game will Mickelson and, more importantly, his partner Barkley show up with?
Adam Scully broke down what we can expect to see.
Sports Betting In Canada
The federal government introduced a bill on Thursday proposing to decriminalize single-event sports betting.
While the process could take a while to play out, the bill would amend paragraph 204 (4)(b) of the Criminal Code and permit provinces and territories to regulate and conduct single-event betting on most sporting events if it passes.
TSN’s senior correspondent Rick Westhead explained what would need to happen in order for the bill to pass.
