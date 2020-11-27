The Dallas Cowboys have hit rock bottom.

I think. I mean, they still have five games left to play, after all.

Dallas is suddenly in the NFC East basement following a 41-16 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

A blowout loss to a division rival at home on Thanksgiving was a rude awakening following an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, things could still get a lot worse for the Cowboys before they get better.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Nov. 27, 2020.

Where Do Cowboys Go From Here?

The biggest question in Dallas after the loss to Washington: Where does the franchise go from here?

The #Cowboys have allowed 225 points at home this season, which is already the 3rd-most in a season franchise history. They have 2 games allowing 40 points at home, which is tied for the most in a single season in Cowboys history, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 27, 2020

It’s one thing if owner Jerry Jones can accept the flaws in the makeup of his core roster, the fact that head coach Mike McCarthy clearly isn’t the right man for the job, and that some significant changes need to be made for this team to become more than just the best team in a bad division.

It’s another thing entirely if Jones believes that the pieces he put in place could be special if they could just get healthy.

Even after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury, Dak Prescott’s value has skyrocketed after seeing what the Cowboys look like without him.

Ezekiel Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90-million contract extension last season, leads all NFL running backs with six fumbles and has just one touchdown in six games since Prescott went down.

.@James_Holzhauer would like to make it clear he had nothing to do with the Cowboys fake punt. 😂😂



MORE @ https://t.co/p5mP0nxCkk pic.twitter.com/KWHxkkh68Z — BarDown (@BarDown) November 27, 2020

McCarthy already “confessed” to lying to Jones about watching every play of the 2019 season because he wanted the job.

Anyone who has watched the Cowboys this season can see that the coaching staff hasn’t maximized the talent at its disposal, and that’s before acknowledging the reporting done by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater back in October.

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

If Jones can accept his mistakes and change course, it would accelerate any potential turnaround with some key pieces and a top-10 draft pick to work with as they enter next off-season.

However, if Jones believes he has put together a winner that just needs a couple of additional pieces and some better injury luck, then things could get worse before they get better for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, with the win Washington at least temporarily moves into first place in the NFC East at 4-7.

It will be interesting to see how things play out with one of Washington, Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants destined to make the playoffs as the division winner.

Watson Shines In Texans Win

Deshaun Watson put on a show in the early game as the Houston Texans (-3) beat up on the Detroit Lions in a 41-25 win.

Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, including six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns to Will Fuller.

That man @deshaunwatson is special! 🎯🎯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 26, 2020

After a 1-6 start, Houston has suddenly won three of its past four games to climb back into the AFC playoff picture.

With the added wild card this season, the Texans are only two games back of the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for that final spot.

Watson has thrown for 1,750 yards and 20 touchdowns with zero interceptions over his past six starts.

As a fantasy manager that has Watson on his roster in my keeper league, I’m hoping that he can keep it up and help guide me to a championship this season.

The Match III

With the PGA Tour off this week thanks to the American Thanksgiving, the Match III: Champions for Change will take the spotlight in its place later today.

Phil Mickelson is the only professional golfer who will compete, but there are so many question marks about his partner in Charles Barkley that this team will actually be the betting underdog for this event.

Peyton Manning and Steph Curry are the favourites.

What kind of game will Mickelson and, more importantly, his partner Barkley show up with?

Adam Scully broke down what we can expect to see.

TSN Edge: What kind of game will Charles Barkley show up with in the Match III? Peyton Manning and Steph Curry are the early favourites in the Match III. But what kind of game will Charles Barkley show up with as he partners with Phil Mickelson? Here's Adam Scully with more.

Sports Betting In Canada

The federal government introduced a bill on Thursday proposing to decriminalize single-event sports betting.

While the process could take a while to play out, the bill would amend paragraph 204 (4)(b) of the Criminal Code and permit provinces and territories to regulate and conduct single-event betting on most sporting events if it passes.

TSN’s senior correspondent Rick Westhead explained what would need to happen in order for the bill to pass.

Single-game sports betting moves a step closer to being legalized in Canada The Liberal government says it will bring in a bill on one-game sports betting, five years after a previous attempt failed in the senate. TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead discusses what needs to happen this time for the bill to pass.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.