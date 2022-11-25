Morning Coffee: Cowboys, Vikings Pull Out Key Wins The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings have spent the past couple of weeks in and around the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. Both of them registered impressive wins on Thursday. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday November 25th, 2022.

There are a lot of things in my life that I am thankful for.

The FanDuel Best Bets that I gave out in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column aren’t among them.

After a 20-3 run dating back to Week 3 of the NFL season, the Morning Coffee best bets went 1-2 on American Thanksgiving Thursday.

Did I reach a little bit by giving out three picks in the column instead of one?

Well, if I limited myself to one best bet on Thursday, it would have been Stefon Diggs 90+ receiving yards.

Diggs registered 77 receiving yards on eight receptions in a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions.

He finished with a game-high 15 targets.

For what it’s worth, Diggs had recorded 148, 148 and 128 receiving yards in the previous three games in which he registered 13+ targets.

Not good.

Meanwhile Dalton Schultz scored two touchdowns in a 28-20 win over the New York Giants, but he fell nine yards short of hitting 40+ receiving yards.

Fortunately for yours truly, Rhamondre Stevenson over 3.5 receptions cashed easily as he finished with nine catches for 76 yards on 10 targets in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Following a disappointing Thursday, it’s right back to the grind with another busy weekend on tap.

NFC Contenders Pull Out Key Wins

The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings have spent the past couple of weeks in and around the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Both of them registered impressive wins on Thursday.

After throwing two first-half interceptions, Dak Prescott rallied to go 21-of-30 for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Giants.

The Cowboys moved a game up on the Giants in the NFC East, and put the pressure back on the Philadelphia Eagles in the division.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins went 30-of-37 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the win over New England.

Justin Jefferson recorded nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Justin Jefferson: Thanksgiving edition 🦃 pic.twitter.com/BaiR3odPnc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2022

He went over 6.5 receptions, 80+ receiving yards and found the end zone to help make sure my day ended on a high note.

Looking at the updated Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel, Dallas is the fifth choice to win it all at +900, followed by Minnesota two spots down at +1600.

Justin Jefferson just passed Randy Moss for most receiving yards in the first three seasons of a career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SpHCtfnzEg — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2022

Both teams have obvious flaws, but which team doesn’t in the NFC right now?

Speaking of flaws, the Bills rallied for a 28-25 win over the Lions.

Josh Allen threw for just 253 yards on 42 attempts.

While Buffalo improved to 8-3, their last four weeks have included a loss to the New York Jets, a loss to the Vikings, an eight-point win over the Cleveland Browns, and a three-point comeback win over Detroit.

The Bills remain the Super Bowl favourite at FanDuel at +420.

The #Bills are the first team to win back-to-back games at Ford Field (Detroit) since 2016. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022

Still, this team has clearly regressed over the past four weeks.

Now they get some extra time to prepare before they head to Gillette Stadium for a showdown with the Patriots in Week 13.

Ohio State, Michigan Set For Massive Showdown

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all control their path to the College Football Playoffs as the top four teams in the official rankings right now.

Of course, two of those teams are set to clash this weekend in a showdown with absolutely massive implications.

The winner of Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Michigan wins the Big Ten East.

The winner of the Big Ten Championship will likely join Georgia and TCU in the playoffs.

The loser could very well end up on the outside looking in.

FanDuel has the Buckeyes -7.5 versus Michigan.

It’s going to be the most important game of the NCAA football season so far.

I haven’t placed wager on the game just yet, but I can promise you right now that I’ll be watching regardless.