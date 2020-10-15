The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t done yet. Apparently, they aren’t about to go away quietly, either.

Trailing 2-0 in the NLCS, Los Angeles erupted for a playoff record 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves en route to a 15-3 win on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers, listed at +500 to win the World Series on Wednesday morning, became just the fifth team in National League history to score 15 runs in a postseason game.

This morning, L.A. is listed at +240 to win it all, which is the same price that the Braves are listed at.

Not Done Yet

It didn’t take long for the Dodgers to completely change the complexion of the NLCS.

Los Angeles set another MLB playoff record with five home runs in the first three innings and became only the second team ever to score double-digit runs in the first inning of a postseason game.

The five homer performance was a franchise record as well, while the 12-run winning margin was the largest in franchise playoff history.

After scoring just one run on six hits through the first 15 innings of the series, Los Angeles has put up 22 runs over the past 12 innings.

Can the Dodgers build off that performance?

In addition to the adjustment to the World Series odds from +500 to +240, Los Angeles and Atlanta are now both -110 to win the NLCS at Bet MGM.

As for how long the NLCS will go, here are the betting odds:

Five games: +425

Six games: +130

Seven games: +120

The Dodgers are a -225 favourite for Game 5 on Thursday with Clayton Kershaw set to start opposite Bryse Wilson.

Astros Avoid The Sweep

The Tampa Bay Rays remain the World Series favourite at +120 despite failing to clinch the ALCS on Wednesday night.

George Springer hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning as the Houston Astros avoided the sweep with a 4-3 win in Game 4. Jose Altuve also homered for Houston.

Meanwhile, Zack Greinke snapped a drought of 10 consecutive playoff starts without a win, tossing seven strikeouts and giving up just two earned runs over six innings of work.

Houston is the 39th team to fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven MLB playoff series and just the ninth to avoid the sweep.

Still, oddsmakers aren’t giving them any love at +800 to win the ALCS, which translates to an 11.1 per cent implied probability.

The Astros were the 39th team to trail 3-0 in a best-of-7 series and are just the 9th to even force a Game 5.



Of the previous eight teams that managed to avoid a sweep after falling behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series, only three teams managed to force a Game 6.

The books are giving the Astros +500 odds just to force a Game 7 in the ALCS.

Whitecaps Upset

The Vancouver Whitecaps pulled off another upset with a 2-1 win over LAFC on Wednesday night.

While the number varied, I saw the Whitecaps listed anywhere from +525 to +600 just to win this game outright.

Vancouver and Real Salt Lake have the same number of points with five matches to go, but the Whitecaps have the tiebreaker for the final Western Conference playoff spot with two more wins on the season.

Toronto FC settled for a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night, while the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-2.

McGregor Accepts January Fight

Conor McGregor tweeted out Wednesday that he has accepted a Jan. 23 fight against Dustin Poirier.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

McGregor had initially said he would take the fight against Poirier, but only if it happened in 2020.

The UFC countered with the Jan. 23 date, which means McGregor will go a full 12 months between fights. His last appearance was a TKO win over Donald Cerrone back in January.

McGregor opened as a -220 favourite for that proposed bout. Poirier opened at +185.

Canadiens Extend Gallagher

The Montreal Canadiens signed Brendan Gallagher to a six-year contract extension that includes a $6.5 million annual cap hit.

While Habs GM Marc Bergevin has been busy this off-season with the additions of Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, Jake Allen and Joel Edmundson, Montreal is still a 40-to-1 long shot to win the Stanley Cup.

Thursday Night Football

Without an NFL game, there will be a different kind of Thursday Night Football in the spotlight

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are 3.5-point favourites against the Georgia State Panthers.

You can catch that game on TSN1 and TSN4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.