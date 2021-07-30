The 2021 NBA Draft was supposed to have the spotlight to itself on Thursday night.

Instead, it was a pair of unexpected, momentous trades that commanded the attention of the sports world.

The Los Angeles Lakers added another former MVP to their roster with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles to form the NBA’s newest big three.

Shortly after the Westbrook trade, news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers were finalizing an absolute blockbuster deal to acquire ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

BREAKING: The Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a massive prospect haul, sources tell ESPN. The blockbuster of blockbusters is going to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

The Dodgers would become just the seventh team in MLB history to add multiple All-Stars midseason. The team would have four MVPs and four Cy Young award winners on its roster.

What was the biggest surprise of the night? We didn’t get a blockbuster NFL deal.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday July 30, 2021.

Dodgers solidify status as World Series favourite

The Dodgers are three games back of the San Francisco Giants for the best record in the National League West.

How long will the Giants be able to hold off L.A. for the division lead?

As of this morning, the Dodgers are -180 to win the NL West and +175 to win the NL outright. San Francisco is +220 to win the NL West.

The San Diego Padres, currently 5.5 games back of the Giants for top spot in the division, are +575 to win the NL West.

Early Thursday night, it appeared as though it would be the Padres that acquired Scherzer from the Nationals.

So when news broke that it was in fact the Dodgers that were in position to pull off a deal, it sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

The #Dodgers are getting Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals. They’re also getting Corey Seager, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw back from injury within the next week or so. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) July 30, 2021

Corey Seager, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw are all expected to return from injury for the Dodgers within the next couple of weeks. Add Scherzer and Turner to the mix and this roster will be absolutely stacked.

So this whole DC to LA thing…



We have a 2093 first-round pick available @WashingtonNFL. pic.twitter.com/ZTmfsWkF5e — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 30, 2021

In fact, add Turner to the roster and with both Seager and Betts set to return, every single player in the Dodgers’ lineup except catcher Will Smith would be either an All-Star or a former All-Star.

Looking at their World Series futures, L.A. is currently +340 to win it all.

As far as I’m concerned, anything better than 3-to-1 odds is solid value for a lineup as deep and talented as the group the Dodgers have put together.

I’m interested to see how long that price lasts.

Westbrook joins LeBron, AD in L.A.

There are four players in NBA history with at least 20,000 career points and 8,000 career assists.

The Lakers will have two of them on their roster next season.

The Lakers’ acquisition of Westbrook from the Wizards gives them a formidable big three.

The Lakers were desperate for a playmaker who could handle the ball and create for his teammates, and while there was plenty of talk about Chris Paul as a potential fit, it’s Westbrook that is headed to Los Angeles.

It’s interesting that the Westbrook trade didn’t generate significant movement when it comes to 2022 NBA championship futures.

Russell Westbrook is the first MVP to be traded in 3 straight seasons.



Getting triple-doubles even during the offseason. pic.twitter.com/t5xiisni7W — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 30, 2021

The Lakers remain the second choice to win the title at +400.

The Brooklyn Nets, with their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving set to return intact and healthy, remain the title favourite at +225.

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (+800), Golden State Warriors (+1000), Phoenix Suns (+1500) and Utah Jazz (+1500) round out the top choices on the board.

Raptors take Barnes over Suggs

The 2021 NBA Draft was considered by many to feature a “Big Four.”

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs were the consensus top four picks available.

When the Toronto Raptors landed the fourth pick, they were guaranteed to have a chance to draft one of those players, barring a trade to move out of that spot.

The first three picks went exactly as projected, with Cunningham, Green and Mobley going first, second and third in that order.

The Pistons select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oB5ROeQG7t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2021

The stage was set for the Raptors to take Suggs at No. 4.

So when they passed on Suggs to select Scottie Barnes fourth overall, it surprised a lot of people.

Not in a good way, either.

At least two sportsbooks had Suggs close at -400 to be the fourth-overall selection. Barnes was available anywhere from +300 to +450 to be the fourth-overall pick.

Instead of Toronto, Suggs went to the Orlando Magic with the fifth pick.

From Gonzaga to the Magic.



Jalen Suggs goes No. 5 overall to Orlando ✨ pic.twitter.com/fov09LFk4x — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2021

Sure, there were bigger surprises in the first round.

I was all over Josh Giddey’s draft position at under 11.5 (+100). It closed at under 10.5 (-300) at one sportsbook. He went sixth overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Spend a year trying to predict the draft and then Josh Primo goes 12 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 30, 2021

Mississauga, Ont.’s Josh Primo’s over/under was set at 27.5. He went to the San Antonio Spurs at 12th overall.

Barnes was the favourite to go fifth overall, so the fact that Toronto jumped on him at No. 4 isn’t a major shock in terms of the actual difference in draft position versus his over/under.

Orlando just hit the jackpot with Jalen Suggs falling into their lap. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 30, 2021

However, that didn’t keep Raptors’ fans from expressing their displeasure.

A number of fans were quick to point out that Toronto’s management team has earned the benefit of the doubt, based on their draft history.

I’m not sure that changes anything for those that wanted to see Suggs in a Raptors jersey next season.

Maybe Barnes will turn out to be the smart pick. Either way, Suggs and Barnes will be forever linked after Toronto pulled off the biggest surprise at the top of the 2021 NBA Draft.