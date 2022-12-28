The Miami Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to both win and lose seven straight games in the same season.

If there is one team to point to in reference to the unpredictability of this NFL season, it’s Miami.

The same team that lost games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in October just beat the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday Night Football to improve to 8-7 with a seventh straight win.

Circumstance matters. For as impressive as the Dolphins have looked at times throughout their streak, the Saints would have given them a much tougher fight if it weren’t for the several notable absences from their roster due to COVID-19.

With 24 teams technically still alive in the playoff hunt heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, it will be interesting to see how COVID absences impact which teams get in and which teams ultimately fall short.

From a betting perspective, staying on top of who is in and who is out will be fundamental to a strong finish.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021.

Dolphins beat short-handed Saints

The Dolphins won and covered easily as a three-point favourite in New Orleans.

The total stayed under the already low number at 37.5.

For me, it felt like an opportunity that I let slip away.

While I focused on the players who were available for both teams, I didn’t put enough stock into who was wasn’t available, which resulted in missing on an opportunity to really cash in on betting Miami -3.

The Dolphins sacked rookie fourth-string quarterback Ian Book eight times and intercepted him twice while holding New Orleans to three points.

Last 8 sack game for the @MiamiDolphins was Sept. 30, 2012 against Arizona. — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle caught 10 of Tua Tagovailoa’s 19 pass completions to match the NFL record for the most by a rookie in Monday Night Football history.

It might have been a closer game if it wasn’t for all the notable absences the Saints had to deal with.

Saints enter tonight’s game vs. the Dolphins with 22 players on the reserve/COVID list…. pic.twitter.com/8ym6RN7kai — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Under the circumstances, it really was an opportunity to hammer Miami and the under, and I wish I had.

Overall, NFL favourites went 10-4 straight up and 8-6 against the spread in Week 16 with a couple of games that closed as a pick’em.

Looking forward to Week 17, I’ll be watching closely to see if another opportunity like the one I missed on Monday night.

Sean Payton: "Impossible" to evaluate play of Ian Book off Dolphins game. https://t.co/luxkjVzl2T — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 28, 2021

As mentioned, with 24 teams still in the playoff mix, there are some intriguing matchups to look forward to his upcoming week.

However, if COVID absences and injuries continue to take their toll, it could open the door to jump on some key numbers in Week 17.

NHL set to resume tonight

The NHL season is set to resume tonight with three games on the schedule, including the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Jour de match! It's game day!



📍 Amalie Arena

🕖 19 h / 7:00 p.m.

📺 RDS / TSN2 / HULU / ESPN+

📻 98,5 fm / TSN 690#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bZTRbmnVdw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 28, 2021

The Habs have been a shadow of the team that went to the final last season. Montreal’s .274 points percentage is currently the second-lowest in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has won eight of its last nine games overall and leads the NHL with 44 points.

The Lightning could also get a much needed boost with Brayden Point set to return.

Brayden Point could return for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. More in NHL Buzz. https://t.co/yyZVmNrWz6 via @NHLdotcom — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 27, 2021

Both teams will have several players missing due to COVID-19.

As of this morning, the Lightning are an overwhelming money line favourite at -295.

The San Jose Sharks are -215 for tonight’s date with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a -145 road favourite against the Los Angeles Kings.

As is the case with the NFL, monitoring who is in and who is out closer to game time will be as important as ever when it comes to handicapping NHL games during this unprecedented period.

Germany upsets Czechia at World Juniors

Day 2 of the World Juniors gave us the first upset of the tournament, as Germany beat Czechia 2-1 in overtime as a +295 money line underdog.

WJC favourites are now 7-1 heading into Tuesday’s games.

That trend should continue with Canada set to play Austria in its second game of the tournament, while Team USA plays Switzerland.

The final three games of the day all stayed under the total on Monday as unders improved to 6-2 at the tournament.