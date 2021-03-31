For the first time since 2014-15, there is an undefeated team heading to the Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga became the 14th team since 1939 to reach the Final Four with a perfect record following an 85-66 win over USC on Tuesday night.

The Zags covered easily as a nine-point favourite, securing their 29th double-digit victory in 30 games this season.

Gonzaga is now just two wins away from completing one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 31, 2021.

Two Wins Away From Perfection

The Zags are two wins away from becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana did it in 1975-76.

The fact that they’ve managed to not only win but also cover in all four of their tournament games is a testament to their dominance.

Gonzaga’s four wins have come by an average margin of 24.0 points.

Gonzaga is the first program in D-I history to record 5 straight 30-win seasons.



It is also the 6th team to win each of its first 4 games by 15+ points since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985 and the first to achieve the feat since 2004 UConn, who won the national title. pic.twitter.com/DWfDbxbFsI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 31, 2021

To put that number in perspective, of the four teams that secured six double-digit wins in a single NCAA tournament, the 2009 North Carolina Tar Heels had the highest average margin of victory at 20.2.

If the Zags can at least come close to maintaining their current pace with two more wins, they’ll become the most dominant NCAA champion of all-time.

The fact that they will draw a Cinderella No. 11 seed in UCLA in the Final Four makes that scenario that much more plausible.

The Bruins punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 51-49 upset win over Michigan on Tuesday night.

For as impressive as the Bruins’ Cinderella run has been, Gonzaga has secured all four of its tournament wins by 15-plus points, which is why oddsmakers installed the Zags as a 14-point favourite.

In this tourney, @UCLAMBB



-was outshot by MSU (still won)

-was outshot by BYU (still won)

-was outshot by Alabama (still won)

-was outshot by Michigan (still won)



They're the 1st team to win 4 games in a single NCAA Tournament in which they had a lower FG% than their opponent. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Baylor is a five-point favourite over Houston in the other Final Four matchup.

At the start of the tournament, the Bears were considered the team that had the best shot to end Gonzaga’s perfect season.

Now there’s a very good chance we get that showdown in the title game.

Price, Habs Blank Oilers After Layoff

Apparently the Montreal Canadiens couldn’t wait to get back on the ice for a competitive game following a 10-day layoff due to COVID protocols.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring just 18 seconds after puck drop, and the Habs (-115) rolled to a 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal.

Carey Price needed just 17 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 49th of his career.

The Habs kept Connor McDavid off the score sheet for the first time in 12 contests.

Unfortunately for yours truly, he waited until after I traded him at my fantasy hockey league deadline to get that first one.

For those that haven’t been paying attention, it seems as though Price has really turned things around of late.

Over the past 30 days, Price is 6-1-2 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Next up for the Habs is back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Edmonton will return home to host the Calgary Flames on Friday night and then the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

MLB Futures Watch

We are just hours away from Opening Day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

For the first time since 1968, all 30 teams will be in action.

Steve Phillips and Scott Mitchell joined Rod Smith on SportsCentre on Tuesday evening to discuss some interesting futures for the upcoming season, including a look at expectations for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Oddsmakers set Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s home run prop at 27.5 for the upcoming season. Do you like the over or the under? @StevePhillipsGM and @ScottyMitchTSN joined @RodSmithTSN to discuss that topic, as well as some other intriguing #MLB futures ahead of Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/Lj5bEN5rqJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, SportsCentre anchor Kara Wagland explained an interesting strategy she’s applied in her fantasy baseball league drafts that could be of interest to poolies who are getting their rosters ready for Opening Day.

With #MLB Opening Day right around the corner, @SportsCentre anchor @Kara_Wagland provided some last-minute insight into the unconventional approach she's used to gain an edge in recent fantasy baseball league drafts. https://t.co/O8Lf5cRrnj pic.twitter.com/OFvwiJD5zq — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 30, 2021

NFL Schedule Change

The National Football League owners approved the expansion of a regular season from 16 games to 17 games on Tuesday.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

As a result, each of the league’s 32 teams will face one extra non-conference opponent that finished in the same place in their division standings the previous season.

The first question I had was, what does this mean for home-field advantage?

Which teams will play nine home games and which teams will play eight home games?

The league plan is to alternate between conferences on an annual basis.

In 2021, the AFC will be the home conference for the 17th game.

The following year, the NFC will be the home conference for the 17th game.

Each team will still have one bye week, which will be that much more important with an extra game on the schedule.

It will be very interesting to see how much one added game impacts the actual standings as well as NFL futures markets beginning this upcoming season.