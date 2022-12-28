Morning Coffee: Doncic’s Historic Performance Forces Adjustment In NBA MVP Market As someone who has not been particularly impressed with the overall quality of the NBA season to date, I have to admit that last night was an exception. Luka Doncic registered 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 126-121 in overtime.

Luka Doncic has the best reaction to his historic night

It was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

Doncic’s historic performance in an improbable comeback win at the American Airlines Center is exactly the type of story that the association needed.

It also forced an adjustment in the NBA regular season MVP market at FanDuel.

Doncic’s Historic Performance Forces Adjustment In NBA MVP Market

The Mavericks trailed the Knicks by nine points with just 33.9 seconds left in regulation.

They came back to win the game by five in overtime.

Entering Tuesday night, NBA teams that were down by nine points or more in the final 35 seconds of regulation were a combined 0-13,884 over the last 20 seasons.

THE FIRST 60-20-10 IN NBA HISTORY pic.twitter.com/antFM0keIv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 28, 2022

Dallas wouldn’t have even forced the extra frame if it wasn’t for another brilliant play by Doncic, who scored the game-tying basket off an intentionally missed free throw in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Doncic, who finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, is the youngest player in NBA history to ever record a 50-point triple-double.

HISTORIC 🤯



Luka Doncic becomes the first player EVER to have a 60-20-10 game 👏 pic.twitter.com/bObpP1THNL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Doncic is also just the eighth player over the last 40 seasons to score at least 140 points over a three-game span.

He’s averaged 47.3 points per game over that span.

The historic performance in an improbable comeback win forced an adjustment in the regular season MVP market at FanDuel.

We are watching greatness @luka7doncic I've never seen anything like that ever — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 28, 2022

Doncic, who entered the game at +600 to win MVP, is down to +440 as the third choice to win that award.

Only Jayson Tatum (+280) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+360) have shorter odds to win MVP at FanDuel right now.

That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022

The Mavericks have now won a season-high four straight games.

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Knicks found themselves on the wrong end of another terrible beat that pushed their losing streak to a season-high four in a row.

NFL Week 17 Market Update

It’s the final countdown to the NFL playoffs.

While 15 teams are competing for the final five postseason spots that are left to be decided, three teams have already clinched playoff spots, while several teams have been eliminated from contention.

How should that factor into handicapping the Week 17 slate?

The most important factor might be motivation.

Regardless of the outcomes in Week 17, the winner of the Jaguars and Titans game in Week 18 is guaranteed to win the AFC South. pic.twitter.com/1e7n87aSWY — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2022

For example, the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South in Week 18 in what essentially amounts to a playoff game.

With both teams looking ahead to that crucial showdown, it makes sense that it would be reflected in the lines for those games.

The Titans are up to +10.5 against the Dallas Cowboys at FanDuel this week.

Arctic Cowboys 🔥🔥



The @dallascowboys are set to debut their new white alternate helmets this Thursday night against the Titans 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aLl2YivC9j — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2022

The Jaguars are a 4.5-point favourite against the Houston Texans.

There are many factors that should go into handicapping this week’s NFL games, but make sure you don’t lose sight of the potential for motivation to play an integral role in the outcomes of some of these Week 17 games.

Expect Plenty Of Scoring In Today’s Bowl Games

There are four NCAA football bowl games on today’s schedule beginning with the Military Bowl this afternoon.

Based on the updated numbers at FanDuel, we should probably expect a ton of points.

Ole Miss senior Safety CJ Terrell brings down the house with his rendition of Tennessee Whiskey at the @TexasBowl Team Luncheon. 🔥 #HYDR #BringinThePartyInTheSiptoTX pic.twitter.com/BRNS0nBPaf — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 27, 2022

The Liberty Bowl, Holiday Bowl and the Texas Bowl all feature totals of 62.5 points or higher, including a 71.5 in tonight’s showdown between Texas Tech and Mississippi on TSN.

For perspective, only four games so far this bowl season have closed with an over/under of 60 points or more.

Ole Miss will honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach tomorrow night in the @TexasBowl.



Here is the game helmet and commemorative sticker.



📷 via @tlp39766 pic.twitter.com/2uiafM2EoR — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 28, 2022

I’ll be tuning into the Texas Bowl later tonight.

With the Canadian team back in action at the World Junior Championship and a full slate of bowl games, there is plenty to look forward to on the network today.