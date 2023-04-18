Morning Coffee: Doubling Down On The Maple Leafs With A FanDuel Best Bet

​After a long wait, the big day is finally here.

Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs have been waiting an entire year for another chance at redemption.

Everything has been building towards this moment, with a rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning set to begin with Game 1 tonight.

It won’t just be the fans cheering for Toronto, either.

The Maple Leafs have gone from -136 to -160 to advance past the first round at FanDuel over the past couple of weeks.

The majority of bets at FanDuel are on Toronto to win its first round series.

In case you missed it, the list of people who bet on the Maple Leafs to advance includes yours truly.

I’m doubling down on Toronto with my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight in the NHL.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday April 18th, 2023.

Doubling Down On The Maple Leafs With A FanDuel Best Bet

The Maple Leafs have gone 54 consecutive seasons without an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

That’s the longest drought in NHL history.

Toronto hasn’t made it out of the first round in a decade.

RD1 GM1 pic.twitter.com/6il7YE6TmB — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 18, 2023

The Maple Leafs have had plenty of opportunities to win a playoff series over that span.

However, Toronto is 0-10 in series-clinching games dating back to the 2013 playoffs.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, their 10 straight losses in series-clinching games represents the second-longest losing streak in the history of the NHL, NBA and MLB combined.

They haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.

Who are your best bets to get out of the first round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs?🏒



Here are the @FanDuelCanada futures that @DomPadulaEDGE, @evanrender, @SinclairEast and @realEricCohen have locked in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zWPuhvRbQ8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 17, 2023

The players, coaches, management, staff and fans all understand the team’s outlook heading into the playoffs.

Is this the year that the Maple Leafs make a run?

I bet on Toronto to advance at FanDuel.

Leafs Ice Chips from @markhmasters: The Maple Leafs are getting ready for game one against the Lightning on Tuesday with high intensity practices on Monday as the players and coaching staff are excited and prepared for the challenge of Tampa Bay. https://t.co/JXpvyV52iX — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 17, 2023

The Maple Leafs went 16-4-3 over their final 23 games, including four straight victories to close out the regular season.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, Ryan O’Reilly and Michael Bunting are healthy and make up a solid top-six forward group.

The final two Leaf regulars to leave the ice after the last practice before Game 1: Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn, both former Cup winners: pic.twitter.com/KPlUOFrSlf — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 17, 2023

Management upgraded the depth at forward and defence since last year, including the additions of Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn on the back end.

Ilya Samsonov went 27-10-5 with a 2.33 goals against average during the regular season, holding opponents to two goals or less in seven of his final nine starts.

.@mike_p_johnson discusses why Oilers-Kings should be a close series, how Samsonov can match Vasilevskiy & why he's expecting the Jets to upset Vegas #NHL #StanleyCupPlayoffs https://t.co/YT3R8rH2JW — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) April 17, 2023

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series have gone on to win the series 68.3 per cent of the time.

The Maple Leafs are healthy, they have home ice, and they should have an overwhelming sense of urgency when they hit the ice tonight.

#StanleyCup PLAYOFFS GAME DAY: The puck drops for the Leafs & Lightning in GM 1 tonight…



LISTEN LIVE on @TSN1050Radio at 7:30pm et: https://t.co/uvcGZFMIcz



Get live updates & stats from every game on https://t.co/BQGeAnElqf and the TSN App: https://t.co/6GpxxKjeqi pic.twitter.com/KUK1GcwSFd — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 18, 2023

They’ve been the better team all season, and they need to capitalize in the series opener.

I’ll take Toronto money line at -160 as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff action.

Kings, Wild Pull Off Upset Wins In Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers were in a great spot up 3-1 midway through the third period of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings last night.

However, the Kings scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to force overtime, before Alex Iafallo completed the comeback win with a power play goal in the extra frame.

WATCH PARTY WAS CHAOS 😱 pic.twitter.com/1WKkL9SZGu — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 18, 2023

With the victory, Los Angeles went from +188 to -104 to win the series at FanDuel.

The Oilers went from -230 to -115 to advance.

The Kings closed as a +164 money line underdog last night.

Boys are buzzin' pic.twitter.com/0zALU49Ozs — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 18, 2023

The Minnesota Wild closed +136 on the money line ahead of a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes both took care of business in their respective series openers as the favourites went 2-2 straight up on Monday night.

The under went 3-1, with the Kings’ comeback leading to the only over of the night in the NHL.

Kings Take 2-0 Lead Over Warriors

The Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 114-106 as a +110 money line underdog last night to take a 2-0 series lead.

It’s the first time that Golden State has lost the first two games of a series since 2007.

The Sacramento Kings win Game 2 and jump out to a two-game series lead over the Warriors! 👑



It’s the first time Golden State has trailed by two games in the opening round since 2007! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MX0fSCJVTx — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 18, 2023

The Warriors had gone 27 straight playoff series without trailing 2-0, which is the longest streak in NBA history.

Golden State is now +134 to win the series at FanDuel.

Sacramento is a -158 favourite to advance.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, the streak continued with both outright winners covering the spread at FanDuel.

The Kings take a 2-0 series lead and make it nine in a row for the outright winners covering the spread in this year's NBA playoffs. The outright winner has covered the spread in 37 games in a row dating back to last year's playoffs. #GamblingTwitter #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/uA2g9CkO7i — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 18, 2023

The outright winner has covered the spread in nine straight games to start the playoffs.

The outright winner has covered 37 in a row dating back to last year’s playoffs.