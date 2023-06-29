Morning Coffee: Ducks surprise bettors with Carlsson selection at NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks officially selected Connor Bedard with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

After that, it was absolute chaos.

Adam Fantilli was widely considered the second-best player available in the draft and he was the heavy favourite to go second overall at FanDuel.

When the Anaheim Ducks stepped on the stage and selected Leo Carlsson with the second pick, it completely blew up a lot of people’s draft cards.

After plenty of trade rumors heading into last night, every team with a top-five pick stayed put and made their selection.

If you were somehow able to get a read on how the top five picks would play out, then you had a great opportunity to cash in at FanDuel last night.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Ducks surprise bettors with Carlsson selection

Carlsson to be the second-overall pick closed at +370 odds at FanDuel.

Fantilli was the overwhelming favourite to go No. 2.

…and now the fun begins 👀



Leo Carlsson goes 2nd overall to the Ducks! 🦆



Will he be a future star in Anaheim? #NHLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/NYV73Vsogj — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 28, 2023

However, the Ducks went with Carlsson instead, making him the first of six Swedish players selected in the top two all-time and first since Rasmus Dahlin went first overall in 2018.

A $10 bet on Carlsson to go second paid $37 at FanDuel.

Apparently, even Carlsson was surprised when he went second.

"I was a bit surprised but super blessed."



Leo Carlsson talks about his reaction to being taken second overall by the Ducks and who he models his game after. #FlyTogether | @Honda pic.twitter.com/kCHkLjGr8I — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 29, 2023

Once that pick was in, the majority of bets on the exact outcome of the first few picks went out the window.

Fantilli to be the third overall pick closed +380 at FanDuel.

Adam Fantilli is headed to the Blue Jackets! 👀



He was +380 to go 3rd overall on @FanDuelCanada 💰 pic.twitter.com/BYPtwDPGGQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 28, 2023

Fantilli became the third player from the University of Michigan to go in the top three of the draft in the past three years, joining the top-two picks from the 2021 NHL Draft in Owen Power and this year’s Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers.

A $10 bet on Fantilli to go third paid $38 at FanDuel.

It’s safe to say they are fired up about the pick in Columbus.

Noah Smith was the favourite to go fourth overall to the San Jose Sharks at +120 odds. David Reinbacher to go fifth overall to the Montreal Canadiens was +230 at FanDuel.

The Montreal Canadiens select David Reinbacher with the 5th overall pick! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/6yki30BnGu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 28, 2023

The draft continues this morning live from Nashville.

With Free Agent Frenzy just over 48 hours away on TSN, it will be very interesting to see whether we get any notable trade news now that the dust from the first round of the draft has settled.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate

The Texas Rangers had dropped three in a row entering Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

They’ve outscored Detroit a combined 18-5 in back-to-back wins since.

That includes a 10-2 win over the Rangers last night that allowed us to cash the FanDuel Best Bet in Morning Coffee with Texas -1.5 -110.

For Thursday’s best bet, I’ve put together a hit parlay with two of the best in baseball in favourable matchups.

Shohei Ohtani is 6-for-8 with a couple of home runs in his last two games against the Chicago White Sox.

Shohei Ohtani's night:

2 HR as a batter

10 Ks as a pitcher. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Bzm0Q3qvKF — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

He’s recorded a hit in 22 of his last 25 games overall.

Ohtani is batting .476 all-time versus Lance Lynn, who he will face today.

Shohei Ohtani has hit 5 triples this year.



The next 10 players on the MLB home run leaderboard have hit a total of 5 triples combined. 😮pic.twitter.com/pUXhXMC7eu — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 29, 2023

I’ll lock in Ohtani to record a hit as the first leg of the parlay.

Next up, I’ll take Luis Arraez to record a hit against the Boston Red Sox.

Arraez is on an 11-game hit streak and he’s batting .402 versus right-handed pitchers this season.

Halfway through the season, Luis Arraez is close to Teddy Ballgame's pace. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MF1x2ktj2b — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

A two-leg parlay with Ohtani and Arraez to record a hit gets you -139 odds at FanDuel.

I’ll lock it in as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday.

Good luck to anyone who tails!