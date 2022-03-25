On a night in which two No. 1 seeds went down, the Blue Devils caught fire down the stretch in the final game of the night, scoring on each of their last eight field goal attempts to beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-73.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Gonzaga - at +240 to win the national title – lost to Arkansas 74-68. No. 1 Arizona – at +650 to win the national title – lost to Houston 72-60.

Trailing 56-52 with 8:25 left on the clock, it looked like Duke could be in trouble in what might have been Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as head coach.

However, the Blue Devils didn’t miss another shot the rest of the way, rallying to outscore Texas Tech 26-15 for the win as a pick’em.

With the win and upsets elsewhere, No. 2 Duke moved all the way from +1500 to +420 to win the national championship.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, March 25, 2022.

Blue Devils rally to send Coach K into Elite Eight

With the clock winding down in the final game of the night, the tension was palpable knowing what was on the line for Coach K.

His players rallied to make sure that it wasn’t his final game as head coach of the Blue Devils.

Duke shot 71 per cent from the field in the second half. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that was the team’s highest field goal percentage in any half of an NCAA tournament game since 2010.

Meanwhile, the switch from man-to-man to a zone defence helped swing the game in the second half, as the Blue Devils kept Texas Tech from scoring on its first six possessions.

With Gonzaga and Arizona going down, the Blue Devils emerged as the second choice to win the national title following last night’s thrilling win at +420.

Only Houston (+350) has shorter odds to win it all.

The Cougars, which closed as a 1.5-point underdog in their win over Arizona, improved to 16-0 this season when they score at least 20 points off turnovers.

Houston will face No. 2 Villanova in the Elite Eight after the No. 2 Wildcats beat No. 11 Michigan 63-55 on Thursday night.

Villanova went from +1300 to +700 to win the title following its Sweet 16 victory.

The Cougars are a 2.5-point favourite for that Elite Eight showdown.

Meanwhile, Arkansas went from +5000 to +1200 to win the national championship following a stunning upset of the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

Rest up, Hogs.



CAUSE WE ARE STILL DANCIN pic.twitter.com/vnrfjQwKA5 — ELITE EIGHT HOGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 25, 2022

The Razorbacks were a 9.5-point underdog. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the third-largest upset in the Sweet 16 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo

Arkansas wins as a 9.5 point underdog, the 3rd-largest upset in the Sweet 16 since 1985 when the tournament expanded to 64 teams



2000 Indiana over Duke (-13)

1997 Arizona over Kansas (-10) — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) March 25, 2022

The Zags exited after going 0-3 against the spread in the tournament.

Arkansas will meet Duke in the Elite Eight.

So can we get an updated ranking or https://t.co/294er14EXe — ELITE EIGHT HOGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 25, 2022

The Blue Devils are a 3.5-point favourite for that match-up with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is the first team ever to beat an AP No. 1 during the regular season (Auburn on Feb. 8th) and the NCAA Tournament (Gonzaga tonight) in the same season. pic.twitter.com/sWZFbJc0h4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2022

The Madness continues with four more Sweet 16 games tonight on TSN, beginning with the final No. 1 seed still standing in Kansas as a 7.5-point favourite versus No. 4 Providence.

Italy will miss World Cup after stunning upset

Speaking of March Madness, Italy will miss consecutive World Cups for the first time in its history following a stunning 1-0 loss to North Macedonia in a UEFA playoff semifinal on Thursday.

🚨 Italy fails to qualify for the World Cup after getting upset by North Macedonia (+2100)!



They have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time in their history. pic.twitter.com/CSY6gLQH3E — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 24, 2022

Aleksander Trajkovski scored the lone goal of the match in the second minute of stoppage time. It was Italy’s first-ever home loss in World Cup qualifying, which spans 60 matches.

North Macedonia, which closed as a +2100 underdog, won despite getting outshot 32-4.

Raptors move into tie for final playoff spot

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 35 points as the Toronto Raptors (-5) beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 in a key Eastern Conference showdown.

Pascal Siakam tonight:



35 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

12-20 FG

6-7 3P



He now has more 30/5/5 games than DeRozan as a Raptor. pic.twitter.com/m55l7ngTSI — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 25, 2022

The Raptors, which improved to 7-2 in their last nine games dating back to March 9, are now tied with Cleveland for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers fell to 3-5 over that same span.

Cleveland’s schedule won’t get much easier the rest of the way, with games against the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks over their final nine games.

“His name is Pascal ALL-NBA Siakam” pic.twitter.com/gdQVM2fghU — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, five of Toronto’s final nine games are against teams currently below the play-in cut-off line.

On March 11, the Raptors were -190 to make the playoffs. As of this morning, Toronto is -800 to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, neither Rookie of the Year candidate made a big enough statement to force a significant adjustment in the futures market.

Evan Mobley, who remains the favourite to win that award at -480, finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Scottie Barnes, who is the second choice at +500, registered 11 points and six rebounds in the win.

Jets, Canucks playoff chances take hits

With the NHL’s Western Conference playoff race heating up, the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks both suffered key losses on Thursday night.

The Ottawa Senators scored four goals in the final eight minutes of regulation to beat the Jets 5-2 as a +180 underdog.

The Canucks managed to salvage a point but lost to the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver and Winnipeg, both on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture, also watched a pair of teams they are chasing in the standings take care of business.

The Vegas Golden Knights (-110) beat up on the Nashville Predators with a 6-1 win on home ice.

Evgeni Dadonov scored in his return for Vegas – he was +320 to score a goal.

🎥 Dadonov: I felt the support from the fans. It pumped me up even more. I’ve always loved playing here even when I was coming with Florida. It’s a great experience to play in front of this crowd and I still think they’re the best fans in the league. pic.twitter.com/d32F3Ms4B2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022

The Dallas Stars (+185) upset the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout on the road.

The Edmonton Oilers (-235) beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2.

Go Ben Go! We’re all behind you, true Edmonton Legend! https://t.co/q4gIrFeltT — Zach Hyman (@ZachHyman) March 25, 2022

All those results led to the Jets going from +425 to +750 to make the playoffs.

Winnipeg is right back in action tonight as a -200 favourite against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Canucks went from +340 +400 to get into the dance. Meanwhile, Edmonton went from -650 to -800 to earn a playoff spot.

Vegas went from +220 to +170 to get in. Dallas went from -380 to -525 to make the playoffs.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.