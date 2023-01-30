Morning Coffee: Eagles Flip From Super Bowl 57 Underdog To Favourite At FanDuel The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favourite for their Super Bowl 57 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at FanDuel. Within a couple of hours, that spread had flipped to Eagles -2.5. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday January 30th, 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favourite for their Super Bowl 57 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at FanDuel.

Within a couple of hours, that spread had flipped to Eagles -2.5.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally took care of business against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, securing their first head-to-head win in four meetings, Kansas City escaped the AFC Championship with a narrow 23-20 victory at Arrowhead Field.

The Chiefs are also extremely banged up right now.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isaiah Pacheco, Justin Watson and L’Jarious Sneed will enter the final two weeks before Super Bowl 57 with various injuries.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cruised to back-to-back playoff wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, and they appear to be getting healthy just in time for the biggest game of the season.

Will the spread continue to move in Philadelphia’s favour at FanDuel this week?

Some sports books had already moved the number to Eagles -2.5 in the early Monday morning hours.

In the early morning hours, at least a couple of notable sports books had already pushed the spread to Philadelphia -2.5.

While you could still bet the Eagles -1.5 at FanDuel this morning if you like that side, I think the window to bet Chiefs +2.5 won’t be open long.

Despite being limited by an ankle injury, Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship win over the Bengals.

We’ll see what Mahomes looks like two weeks from now.

Kelce finished with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling went off with six catches for 116 yards and a score.

Kansas City now gets a full two weeks to rest and prepare for its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Eagles relied heavily on their ground game once again in their 31-7 win over the 49ers.

Miles Sanders ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott combined for 60 yards and two scores.

Hurts threw for just 121 yards, but Philly scored 3+ rushing touchdowns for the second playoff game in a row.

Championship Sunday favourites went 2-0 straight up and against the spread.

The under also went 2-0 on Sunday.

There have been four previous instances in which the Super Bowl favourite closed at -1.5 or smaller.

I believe the Eagles will close as a small favourite and that it’s very likely that the outright winner covers the spread at FanDuel.

Championship Sunday Betting Recap

While I pushed with my early bet on the Bengals +3 against the Chiefs, I cashed in big time on the Eagles.

In December, I bet on the Bengals to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at +4500. On Sunday night, I doubled down on Cincinnati and Philadelphia with the following two plays for Championship Sunday:



Bengals +3 -110

Eagles ML -130#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/f5IqXXJWGE — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 23, 2023

Shortly after the NFC Championship match-up was set, I bet Philadelphia money line at -130 at FanDuel.

I doubled down on the Eagles at -2.5 before kick-off on Sunday.

Following an injury to Brock Purdy, I tripled and quadrupled down on Philadelphia at -6.5 and -7.5.

In the end, I needed seven more rushing yards by Jalen Hurts to go 7-for-7 with my NFC Championship bets.

Instead, I went 5-for-7 with a couple of narrow losses.

For the AFC Championship, I went 1-2-1 for an overall record of 6-4-1.

While my Super Bowl 57 prediction that the Bengals would beat the Eagles and the +4500 wager that came with it is done, I’ll still carry over one more pending wager with Philadelphia to win it all at +250.

Djokovic Sweeps Tsitsipas In Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic cruised to a straight sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic claimed his 22nd career major title.

That moves him into a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major titles by a man.

Djokovic was the heavy favourite to win the US Open at -125 pre-tournament.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalanka won the women’s singles title.

Sabalenka was the second choice to win the women’s title pre-tournament at +700 odds.