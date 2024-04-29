Morning Coffee: Early NFL offensive rookie of the year odds shift at FanDuel

The Kansas City Chiefs are the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Andy Reid and his staff are also among the league’s best.

There there’s general manager Brett Veach and his staff, which still don’t seem to get the credit they deserve.

Remember, this is the same management team that traded up with the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Seven years later, the Chiefs traded with the Bills again in the first round as they moved up to grab wide receiver Xavier Worthy out of Texas with the 28th overall pick.

Worthy, who set the NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, is the first wide receiver selected by Kansas City in the first round since 2011.

Last season, Chiefs wide receivers combined for as many receptions of 20 yards or more (29) as Tyreek Hill alone.

They had seven more drops than any other wide receiver group in the NFL.

That led to Veach and his team signing free agent Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, then moving up to draft Worthy in the first round.

With Brown, Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have a better cast of skill-position players than they did during their Super Bowl wins in each of the previous two seasons.

The traders at FanDuel were quick to adjust Worthy’s odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after he landed in Kansas City.

While I haven’t placed a bet on that market yet, I’ve already circled a division winner parlay that I love as my first FanDuel Best Bet for the 2024 NFL season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, April 29th, 2024.

NFL Offensive Rookie of The Year Odds On The Move At FanDuel

The Chiefs have won eight straight AFC West titles.

Following back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Kansas City opened as the obvious favourite to win its division once again at FanDuel.

That was before some major roster upgrades in both free agency and the NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are now the biggest favourite to win their division in the entire league at -230 odds at FanDuel.

In addition to Kansas City, I also have the San Francisco 49ers as an obvious pick to win the NFC West at -210.

A two-leg parlay with the Chiefs and the 49ers to win their respective divisions can be found at +112 odds this morning at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the traders at FanDuel have already made some significant changes to the early odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year following the NFL Draft.

While talent is an obvious check mark for every Rookie of the Year winner, fit could arguably be the most important factor in Year One.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remains the favourite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel.

Williams to win OROY has already been cut from +350 to +210 since he was selected with the No. 1 pick.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the second choice to win the OROY at +600.

His odds didn’t move after he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is the third choice to win the OROY at +900.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy rounds out the list of players at 10-to-1 odds or shorter to win the OROY at +1000.

In terms of positive moves, Worthy’s odds to win the OROY were cut from 45-to-1 to 16-to-1 after the Chiefs traded up to draft him at the end of the first round.

Meanwhile, the Bills would eventually add a wide receiver of their own when they selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.

Coleman’s odds to win OROY have already been cut from 50-to-1 to 25-to-1 as another top-10 choice to win that award.

Meanwhile, we also some negative movement involving some of the top players in the NFL Draft when it comes to odds movement in the OROY market.

Quarterback Drake Maye, who the New England Patriots selected with the third overall pick, went from 13-to-1 to 15-to-1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who went to the Chicago Bears at ninth overall, went from 10-to-1 as the fourth choice to win OROY pre-draft to 25-to-1 post-draft.

Tight end Brock Bowers went from 20-to-1 pre-draft to 40-to-1 after he was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th overall pick.

While Williams is the obvious favourite to win the OROY as the starting QB for a revamped offence that will feature Odunze, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D’Andre Swift, it will be very interesting to see if one of the wide receivers can surprise.

Harrison, Worthy, Coleman, Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all among the top-10 choices to win that award this season.

While I’m certainly tempted to take a flyer on the OROY market, it’s a little early to jump on anybody other than the favourite Williams, and his odds to win the award have already been cut significantly.

For now, I’ll stick with the Chiefs to win the AFC West and the 49ers to win the NFC West as a two-leg futures parlay at +112 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet.