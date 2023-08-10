We are officially 28 days away from the start of the NFL regular season.

Tonight, we kick off the official first week of the NFL pre-season with a full slate of games on the weekend menu at FanDuel.

First up, the Houston Texans will be a 3.5-point favourite on the road against the New England Patriots tonight.

The total for that game has already come down from 38.5 to 36.5.

The Seattle Seahawks are currently a 3.5-point favourite against the Minnesota Vikings in the late game.

We’ll see if the Vikings can pull off the upset to get head coach Kevin O’Connell his first pre-season win.

Meanwhile in the CFL, the Edmonton Elks will get another opportunity at securing their first win at Commonwealth Stadium since October of 2019 as Week 10 kicks off.

FanDuel doesn’t like their chances against the favourite to win the West Division tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Elks a massive underdog at home versus Winnipeg

The Elks have lost 21 consecutive home games. That’s the record for the longest home losing streak ever among the professional sports leagues in North America.

While they’ve had some close calls during the streak, FanDuel doesn’t like Edmonton’s chances to end the home winless drought against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks are +500 to win tonight’s game outright. That number represents a 16.7 per cent implied win probability.

For perspective, a $10 bet would pay $50 if Edmonton pulled off the upset victory.

If the Elks don’t do it tonight, then when will they win at Commonwealth Stadium?

According to FanDuel, their most likely opportunity will come against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 27.

FanDuel has a special futures market up now for Edmonton’s first 2023 home win.

Aug. 27 against the Redblacks is the favourite in that market at +172 odds. No home win in 2023 is the second choice in that market at +285 odds.

Sept. 9 against the Calgary Stampeders is the third choice in that market at +460 odds. Then it’s tonight’s game against Winnipeg at +500.

"He (Tre Ford) obviously wants to come in and make a spark for that team."



FULL VIDEO » https://t.co/XEJjqoPbC3#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/svgI7LkDET — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 8, 2023

The Elks have five more opportunities to secure a win at home this season.

They’ll need to pull off the biggest upset of the CFL season so far in order to secure that elusive home win tonight against the Bombers.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate

The Cincinnati Reds led the Miami Marlins 4-1 heading into the eighth inning of Thursday’s game. They blew the lead and ultimately lost the game 5-4.

I’m absolutely certain that will go down as one of my most brutal beats of the 2023 MLB season as I had the Reds ML as my FanDuel Best Bet in Wednesday’s column.

This morning, I’m turning the page looking to get back in the win column with another money line wager.

I’ll take the Minnesota Twins at -146 against the Detroit Tigers.

Kenta Maeda threw five scoreless innings in a 4-1 win in Detroit on June 23.

Kenta Maeda, Dirty 84mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5tnsVoexWN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 5, 2023

The Twins have won six of Maeda’s past eight starts.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have dropped each of the past six starts that tonight’s starter Reese Olson has made.

Coming off a pair of losses to the Tigers, I like Minnesota’s chances to bounce back tonight with Maeda on the mound.

I’ll take the Twins on the money line at -146 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!