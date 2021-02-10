TSN Edge: With DJ out, who will take spotlight at Pebble Beach?

The NHL and NBA were bound to face a number of unique and unprecedented challenges this season.

There is nothing normal about operating a professional sports league in the midst of a global pandemic.

As more and more games are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, it has created an additional level of uncertainty as far as how the schedules will play out.

It’s also forced fantasy hockey and fantasy basketball managers to adjust on the fly.

We have seen the impact of COVID-19 postponements in the NHL in particular, with a major disparity in the number of games played among some teams early on.

So far, the North Division is the only group that hasn’t been forced to reschedule games.

While the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers have already played 16 and 15 games respectively, the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils have combined to play 19.

Will all 31 NHL teams play the full 56-game season? What kind of impact will the disruptions have on the fantasy hockey season?

While there are no definitive answers to these questions, it’s quickly become obvious that flexibility and the ability to react to news on the fly will be key to success in fantasy leagues this season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021.

Oilers Still Perfect Versus Sens

The Oilers (-190) climbed above .500 for the first time this season with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Somehow, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were both held off the score sheet.

It’s been an INSANELY long time since the Oilers won without a point from McDavid or Draisaitl. 😳



MORE: https://t.co/HOEYd6hjgf pic.twitter.com/VM1LRFgb1K — BarDown (@BarDown) February 10, 2021

Edmonton improved to 4-0 against the Senators. The Oilers are 4-7-0 against all other opponents.

Edmonton, which opened the season as the second choice to win the North at +450 odds, is currently the fifth choice to win the division at +1200.

From @JayOnSC: With the Oilers moving above .500 for the first time this season, Ryan Rishaug shares reasons why fans should feel optimistic so far and also sheds light on reasons for skepticism around Edmonton - https://t.co/gCyPEONnPK#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/bD1a7aGLGM — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 10, 2021

The Oilers schedule will be much tougher over the next month.

It will be interesting to see how they fare with three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and three games against the Calgary Flames over that span.

Flames Spoil Dubois’ Debut

The Flames (-135) spoiled Pierre-Luc Dubois’ debut for the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-2 win on a late power-play goal from Elias Lindholm with less than two minutes to go in regulation.

Converting on the power play with under 2:00 left to give his @NHLFlames a 3-2 win over the Jets on Tuesday night, Elias Lindholm now owns 27 game winning goals in his career at just age 26. It moves him past 2 players (Ulf Dahlen, Peter Forsberg) for sole possession of 5th here pic.twitter.com/SOOyCGLIhx — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 10, 2021

It was the fifth meeting between those teams already this season – four of those five games have been decided by one goal, including two that went past regulation.

For his part, Dubois played 13:10 and was a minus-1 with three faceoff wins on nine draws.

Dubois lined up with Kyle Connor and Trevor Lewis on Winnipeg’s third line at even strength but saw just 46 seconds of power-play time on the second unit.

The Jets will host Ottawa for a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see if Paul Maurice sticks with the liens that he used on Tuesday night and, if he does, how quickly Dubois can mesh with his new linemates.

Vegas Streaking

Speaking of the schedule, the Vegas Golden Knights (-225) improved to 8-1-1 with a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Vegas, which has already had three games postponed this year, is up there with the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning as the favourites to win the Stanley Cup at +750 odds. The Maple Leafs are next in line to win it all at +1000.

The @GoldenKnights improved to 7-0-1 at T-Mobile Arena in 2020-21, the longest season-opening home point streak in the NHL this season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JOJFVNZPX3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2021

While I’ve already talked about the difficulty of dealing with the schedule changes from a fantasy perspective, they have also had an impact on the betting outlook for these teams.

Toronto is a league-best 10-2-1 through 13 games. Shouldn’t the Maple Leafs have shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup?

Or should we temper expectations based on the fact that they haven’t been forced to face much adversity in the North Division while some of the top contenders in other divisions have?

I know that Toronto is one of the most talented teams in the league. Still, it’s difficult to gauge how they would match up against some of the league’s best.

Navigating the NHL schedule for fantasy purposes has been a challenge through the first four weeks.

Evaluating NHL futures has been just as difficult for a lot of the same reasons.