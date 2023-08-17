Morning Coffee: Elks' search for first win continues in Hamilton

The Edmonton Elks are still looking for their first win of the CFL season entering Week 11.

Tonight, their search continues in Hamilton.

Last week, the Elks jumped out to a seemingly commanding 22-0 lead as a double-digit underdog against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.

Unfortunately for the home fans, Bombers’ back-up quarterback Dru Brown threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a relief appearance as Winnipeg rallied for a 38-29 victory.

The bad news is that Edmonton has lost 22 straight home games – the longest drought in the history of North American professional sports.

The good news is that the Elks are guaranteed not to lose at home again this week, with a much more favourable match-up – at least on paper – against the Tiger-Cats.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday August 17th, 2023.

Elks Search For First Win Continues In Hamilton In Week 11 Opener

The Elks closed as a 13-point underdog at FanDuel ahead of last week’s loss to the Bombers.

This week, they’re only a 5.5-point underdog in Hamilton.

The 0-9 Elks announce a major change to their front office. pic.twitter.com/7MpDX4xI5e — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2023

The Tiger-Cats are 1-3 straight up at Tim Hortons Field and are two games below .500 overall this season.

Hamilton won the first head-to-head meeting between these teams in Edmonton 37-29 back in Week 6.

The Tiger-Cats covered easily as a one-point favourite.

They’ll need to win by six points or more in order to cover the spread against the Elks again tonight.

Edmonton is still searching for its first win of the season.

There’s been a lot of debate/speculation about what the @elks would owe Chris Jones if they dismissed him. As @FarhanLaljiTSN reported tonight, it’s one year of salary from a date of dismissal. So not on the hook until end of 2025.#CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 16, 2023

However, the Elks have covered the spread in three of their past five games, including last week’s loss to Winnipeg.

Can Tre Ford lead them to their first victory of the year tonight?

Hamilton should benefit from an extra week to prepare following its bye and should have a home-field advantage on a short week.

While I think the Elks have upset potential, I can’t bring myself to bet on Edmonton to win or cover at FanDuel.

However, I am definitely looking forward to hearing what Aaron Korolnek has to say in the latest edition of AK’s Prop Shop.

AK has been on fire with his CFL prop picks.

I’m hoping he can deliver again tonight with a couple of best bet winners.

BMW Championship Gets Underway

The top 50 players in the world have descended on Olympia Fields, Illinois for the BMW Championship.

Headed to the first round of 2023 #BMWCHAMPS like... pic.twitter.com/TYDuZoJVBi — BMW Championship (@BMWchamps) August 17, 2023

They’ll compete for both a massive prize purse and a chance to advance to the next round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a second cut-line this weekend.

Only the top-30 players in the FedEx Cup points standings will advance to the Tour Championship next weekend at East Lake.

It’s almost time for the BMW Championship! 🏌️‍♂️



Rory McIlroy is the favourite to come out on top on @FanDuelCanada.



Who’s your pick to win the tournament? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wWDOJPGe4n — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 17, 2023

FanDuel has an extensive list of Canadians specials and futures options available on their app right now.

Our very own Luke Bellus put me on to a special with any one of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy to win the FedEx Cup versus the field at plus-money.

Only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings remain for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs!



The @GolfTalkCanada crew makes their picks for the BMW Championship: https://t.co/JJX7JO3vQx pic.twitter.com/v6fl31SC2N — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 16, 2023

Shout out to Luke, as I’m feeling pretty good about that wager heading into this weekend as that trio is now a favourite versus the field at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday’s MLB Slate

Speaking of wagers I feel good about, we cashed another MLB FanDuel Best Bet in this column on Wednesday with a wager on the Cincinnati Reds first five money line against the Cleveland Guardians.

I’m on an 8-3 run with the FanDuel Best Bets across all sports.

Andrew Abbott delivers again. Never in doubt. ✅



Reds F5 ML 💰



That's an 8-3 run with the @FanDuelCanada best bets across all sports. ☕️ https://t.co/5wXlFT7zlh #GamblingX #sportsbets — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 17, 2023

Hopefully, we can keep it going with another winner this morning.

I’m going to lock in the Los Angeles Dodgers on the money line against the Milwaukee Brewers at -148.

The Dodgers have won 10 straight and are now just 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the best record in baseball.

"This run we're on right now is a shoutout to everybody. It takes everybody to put something together like this." Mookie Betts on the #Dodgers team effort in this 10-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/OT9wWR1cFN — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 17, 2023

They have identical 40-20 records at home.

LA has won each of Lance Lynn’s first three starts with the club.

Lynn has posted a 2.00 ERA over 18 innings of work since he was traded to the Dodgers.

Strong night from Lance Lynn. pic.twitter.com/DciEEnfO8i — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won each of Corbin Burnes’ last two starts in extra innings, but those victories were against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

After getting outscored 13-3 in the first two games of the series, I’m willing to fade the Brewers again tonight.

I’ll take the Dodgers ML at -148 as my FanDuel Best Bet.