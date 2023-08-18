Morning Coffee: Elks upset Tiger-Cats for first win

They finally did it!

The Edmonton Elks secured their first victory of the 2023 CFL regular season with a 24-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday Night Football.

Anybody who bet the Elks at +175 on the money line or took the 5.5 points with them at FanDuel is a winner.

Meanwhile, don’t look now but Edmonton has covered the spread in four of its past six games overall.

Is that a sign of things to come the rest of the way?

There’s no doubt that the Elks have next week’s home game against the Ottawa Redblacks circled on their calendars.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday August 18th, 2023.

Elks Upset Tiger-Cats For First Win Of 2023

For the second week in a row, the Elks took a double-digit lead into half-time of last night’s game in Hamilton.

This time around, any bets on Edmonton money line at FanDuel eventually cashed.

The Edmonton Elks did it! They get their first win of the season!



Elks +5.5 💰

Elks ML +175 💰 pic.twitter.com/SkDEjPbd8g — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 18, 2023

Anybody who bet the Elks had a lot of time to consider cashing out during an extended weather delay.

In the end, Tre Ford and company rewarded those that were willing to ride it out with them as they beat the Tiger-Cats 24-10 to snap a 13-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Ford threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 60 yards.

Now, the attention turns to next week’s showdown with the Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton has lost 22 straight home games.

That’s the longest home losing streak in the history of professional sports in North America.

After picking up their first win of the season, can the Elks snap another drought in Week 12 versus Ottawa?

The social media team looking at the mentions after a win... pic.twitter.com/Mp6mnaJHC7 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) August 18, 2023

Next week’s game against the Redblacks is the betting favourite in the “Edmonton First Home Win In 2023” market at FanDuel.

No home win in 2023 remains the second choice at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet Winner For Friday’s MLB Slate

We cashed another FanDuel Best Bet winner with a wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers money line at -148 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday’s column.

Shout out to Austin Barnes for delivering a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to propel LA to the 1-0 win.

THE AUSTIN BARNES GAME. pic.twitter.com/NnZvkfNspW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2023

The Dodgers improved to 4-0 when Lance Lynn starts.

LA has won 11 in a row and 14 of 15 games in the month of August to climb to within four games of the Atlanta Braves for the best record in baseball.

Turning the page this morning, I’m looking to make sure we finish the week off on a high note with another win.

Pencil in another winning week with the @FanDuelCanada best bets. ✅



Dodgers ML -148 💰



That’s a 9-3 run with the best bets across all sports. The picks are free. ☕️#GamblingX #MLBPicks #sportsbets



pic.twitter.com/Xoli6bQNzQ — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 18, 2023

For the second day in a row, we’re going to have to stay up a little later for the result as I’m staring down another west coast game.

The Baltimore Orioles own the best record in the American League.

Coming off back-to-back losses to the San Diego Padres, they’ll need to get back on track against the worst team in baseball in order to hold off the Texas Rangers at the top of the AL standings.

Luis Medina hasn’t made it through the fourth inning in either of his previous two starts for Oakland, which is 18-41 as the home team this season.

Meanwhile, the Orioles actually own a better record on the road versus at home this season at 38-24 as the visiting team.

Baltimore has won five of Kyle Gibson’s past seven starts, with victories over the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays over that span.

I’ll bank on Gibson and the Orioles to get back on track tonight against the worst team in baseball.

Give me Baltimore ML -180 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate.