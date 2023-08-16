Morning Coffee: England, Spain will meet in Women’s World Cup final

The stage is set for the Women’s World Cup Final.

Two of the top three choices to win it all pre-tournament at FanDuel will meet on the game’s biggest stage to determine the world champion.

England was the third choice to win outright at the start, then emerged as the betting favourite at FanDuel prior to the conclusion of the group stage.

The Lionesses booked their spot in the final this morning with a 3-1 win over the tournament co-hosts Australia.

Spain was the second choice to win it all for the majority of the tournament and officially opened as the underdog for the Women’s World Cup Final.

Which soccer power will ultimately be crowned champion?

England opened as a slight favourite to win the Women’s World Cup final at FanDuel.

The countdown to Sunday morning’s grand finale is officially on.

England, Spain Will Meet In Women’s World Cup Final

It might seem like a distant memory now, but it really wasn’t that long ago that England’s chances at the Women’s World Cup were being doubted.

The Lionesses were +430 to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel on July 12.

England’s odds jumped to +550 the following week.

After a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opener, the Lionesses could be found as high as +600 as the third choice to win it all at FanDuel behind the United States and Spain.

They haven’t looked back since, emerging as the favourite to win it all before the conclusion of the group stage, and cruising to the Women’s World Cup final.

While the Americans suffered a surprising exit in the Round of 16, Spain has overcome its share of adversity to reach the Women’s World Cup final.

The Spanish women dropped a 4-0 result to Japan in their final match of the group stage.

Since then, Spain has outscored Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain a combined 9-3 in three consecutive knockout stage wins.

📆 Sunday 20th August.

⏰ 8pm AEST.

Meanwhile, England hasn’t lost a single match in the tournament.

However, the Lionesses did need penalties to get past Nigeria in the Round of 16.

What can we expect in Sunday’s grand finale?

England opened as a slight favourite to win the Women’s World Cup Final at -115.

Spain is currently -106 to be crowned world champions.

Liberty Upset Aces Again In Commissioner’s Cup

The Las Vegas Aces are off to a historic start to the WNBA season with a 27-3 record.

Unfortunately for anybody who bet the Aces to win again last night, the New York Liberty appear to have their number.

The Liberty upset the Aces 82-63 as a +265 ML underdog in the WNBA’s third annual Commissioner’s Cup.

New York has beat Las Vegas by double-digits in each of their previous two meetings.

The Aces are currently a 5.5-point favourite for Thursday’s rematch.

The Liberty are currently +184 on the money line.

Las Vegas remains the favourite to win the WNBA championship at FanDuel at -190 odds.

New York is the second choice to win it all at +170.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Wednesday’s MLB Slate

The Chicago White Sox won just one of Touki Toussaint’s seven starts from July 8 through August 8.

Last night, Luis Robert Jr. hit his 32nd home run of the season to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh and the White Sox went on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in Toussaint’s latest start.

We are 1-1 with the FanDuel Best Bets in Morning Coffee to start the week.

Fortunately, we also cashed both of our FanDuel Best Bets in A Numbers Game – with a winner for each of the two Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

This morning, we’re turning the page looking for another MLB FanDuel Best Bet winner.

I’ll take the Cincinnati Reds first five innings money line at -162 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Andrew Abbott is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA this season.

Andrew Abbott, Filthy 85mph Changeup. 👌



Cincinnati has dropped 10 of its past 13 games to fall 3.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The Reds absolutely need a win at home tonight against Cleveland to avoid falling any further in the standings, and they have a great opportunity tonight.

Noah Syndergaard is 0-2 with a 9.21 ERA on the road.

While Syndergaard is coming off a solid start versus the Toronto Blue Jays, I’m banking on regression from him tonight.

Cincinnati should be able to score enough runs to give Abbott the support he needs for the win.

I’ll take the Reds first five money line at -162 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday’s MLB slate.