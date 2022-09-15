Morning Coffee: FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are two of the top three choices to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel. They’ll go head-to-head tonight on Thursday Night Football. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday September 15th, 2022.

Pump the Brakes: Can the Chiefs continue to roll against the Chargers?

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are two of the top three choices to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel.

They’ll go head-to-head tonight on Thursday Night Football.

The winner of tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take the early pole position in what is widely considered the best division in the NFL.

Kansas City was a 2.5-point favourite on the look-ahead line, but the spread for tonight’s game is up to Kansas City -4.5 at FanDuel this morning.

The Chargers swept last year’s season series and are looking to secure a third straight win over the Chiefs for the first time since 2007-09.

Can Herbert and company pull off the upset in Kansas City tonight?

FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

No quarterback has ever beat Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium.

Herbert will look to become the first tonight.

If he’s going to lead Los Angeles to a win, Herbert will need to do it without one of his best weapons at wide receiver in Keenan Allen, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Allen injury led to the line for tonight’s game moving from Kansas City -3.5 to -4.5.

Prime time underdogs are 61-44 against the spread over the past three seasons.

This will be the third meeting all-time between Herbert and Mahomes.

Justin Herbert’s 5 most improbable completions of Week 1! (via @NextGenStats)



📺: #LACvsKC -- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

📱: Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/7rgVki9T0a pic.twitter.com/pHoUzYZuE6 — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2022

Each of the first three games were decided in either overtime or the final minute of regulation, with LA coming out on top in both meetings last season.

Mahomes is 1-2 in his career versus Herbert.

He’s 20-1 in all other divisional games.

Best I have seen in 3 years from @PatrickMahomes

The @Chiefs OL gives him this kind of confidence in them-he throws it as good as anyone ever. @ArrowheadPride #nfllive pic.twitter.com/hySg4NeAFF — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 15, 2022

FanDuel bettors are expecting a big performance from Mahomes tonight: 95 per cent of the early stakes were on Mahomes to go over on his passing yards prop, which is up to 295.5.

Meanwhile, over 95 per cent of the stakes were on Mahomes to go over 2.5 touchdown passes.

OUR HOUSE. PRIMETIME. TOMORROW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4n8Bq222LL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022

As for my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, I’m staring at the Chargers’ number one wide receiver’s receiving yards prop.

Mike Williams has finished with 108, 122 and 49 receiving yards in his last three games against Kansas City.

With Allen out tonight, Herbert will need to lean even more on his top available option at wide receiver.

While he finished with just two catches for 10 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams ran more pass routes than any other player on the LA roster in Week 1, and he should see an uptick in targets with Allen out.

The Chiefs placed cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve on Tuesday, leaving 2020 fourth round pick L’Jarius Sneed and 2019 sixth round pick Rashad Fenton as their top two cornerbacks.

I’ll make Mike Williams over 69.5 receiving yards -110 my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Aces Can Clinch WNBA Championship Tonight

While the Chargers and Chiefs go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, the Las Vegas Aces could clinch the first championship in franchise history with a win tonight.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five WNBA series are 15-0 all-time in those series.

Las Vegas is a league-best 15-5 on the road this season, including the playoffs.

FanDuel has Connecticut Sun at -115 to keep its season alive with a win tonight, while the Aces are currently -104 on the money line.

Even if the Sun manage to avoid elimination tonight, they’re not expected to win the title at this point.

FanDuel has the Aces at -1600 to win the championship.

Connecticut is +900 to win three straight games and the title.

Guerrero Jr. Hits 100th Career Home Run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th career home run in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays have won three of the first four games in a five-game series against the Rays.

100 career home runs for Vladdy Guerrero Jr.! 👏



Guerrero was +330 to hit a home run tonight at @FanDuelCanada. 💰 pic.twitter.com/hTGFPhWHRN — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 14, 2022

While the Blue Jays have inched closer to a playoff spot, they haven’t been able to gain any ground on the suddenly streaking New York Yankees atop to the AL East.

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 5-3 for their fourth straight win and are still six games clear of Toronto atop the division standings.

New York is -2200 to win the AL East at FanDuel this morning.

Toronto is +1700 to win the division.