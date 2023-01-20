Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For The AFC Divisional Playoff We are just over 24 hours away from the start of the NFL Divisional Playoffs on TSN. The closer we get to kick-off, the more excited I become. This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 20th, 2023.

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of the NFL Divisional Playoffs on TSN.

The closer we get to kick-off, the more excited I become. Three of the eight starting quarterbacks in the Divisional Playoffs made their postseason debuts last week.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked Brandon Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Their reward is a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City is an 8.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants took care of business against the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Wild Card Round.

Now they’ll travel to face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

The Eagles are -7.5 at FanDuel.

After finding out whether or not both No. 1 seeds will book their tickets to Championship Sunday, we’ll get a pair of heavyweight fights to wrap up the weekend.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are up to -5.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at FanDuel.

Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers are a 3.5-point favourite against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Buckle up, it could be the best NFL weekend of the season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 20th, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet For The AFC Divisional Playoff

In last week’s win over the Chargers, the Jaguars pulled off the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoffs history.

Lawrence improved to 34-0 in the college and the NFL when the game is played on Saturday.

Jacksonville has won six straight games – the third-longest streak in franchise history.

Doug Pederson, his staff, the players and the entire organization deserve a lot of credit for this season’s turnaround.

However, it’s important to keep in mind how they got here, especially considering they are an 8.5-point underdog for Saturday’s clash in Kansas City.

The Jaguars needed five straight wins just to finish the regular season with a winning record at 9-8 and finish at the top of the worst division in the NFL.

Jacksonville actually trailed the Chargers 27-0 with 4:25 left in the second quarter, before outscoring them 31-3 the rest of the way for the dramatic comeback win.

Are the Chargers better or worse than the Chiefs?

I’ll take Kansas City at home off a bye week.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes in his past three playoff games.

He’s thrown nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the Divisional Round.

Kansas City led the NFL with 29.2 points per game during the regular season.

Offense intended 😤



Here are our top 10 offensive plays from the regular season: pic.twitter.com/7cJu4cS0Tc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2023

The Chiefs scored 20 points in the first half of their 27-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 10, before shutting things down the rest of the way.

In last year’s playoffs, Mahomes and company scored exactly 42 points in its Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One week later, Kansas City scored exactly 42 points in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs need three wins in a row to secure a Super Bowl ring, and I think they are in a favourable spot to get the offensive engine up to full speed before a massive showdown with either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship game the following week.

I bet Kansas City’s team total over 30.5 points.

Tatum Lifts Celtics Past Warriors In NBA Finals Rematch

Steph Curry was up to his old tricks again at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Thankfully for anybody who bet the Boston Celtics on the money line, Jayson Tatum showed up to make sure they didn’t lose to the Golden State Warriors again.

In an NBA Finals rematch, Tatum scored a game-high 34 points with 19 rebounds and six assists in a 121-118 win.

Jayson Tatum is the first Celtic to record 30+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 5+ AST in a game since Paul Pierce in 2002. pic.twitter.com/UFaGWmpYXO — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 20, 2023

Curry scored 29 points to help the Warriors cover as a seven-point underdog on the road.

However, Tatum’s monster performance was the difference for anybody who had Celtics ML on a ticket.

NBA favourites went 3-2 straight up, but 2-3 against the spread overall last night.

Matthews Strikes Twice In Maple Leafs Win

Anyone who bet the over on Auston Matthews’ goal total at the beginning of the year has been waiting for the superstar sniper to start to heat up this season.

BIG DUB FOR THE BUDS!



The Leafs (-176 ml) beat the Jets 4-1 in a battle of Canada’s top two teams. pic.twitter.com/oCiHNxv3k7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 20, 2023

That appears to be the case right now after Matthews scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night.

Matthews, who has scored in four straight games, is up to 24 goals in 44 games this season.

Most game winning goals by a player within their first 7 career NHL seasons:

59- Mike Bossy

57- Guy Lafleur

55- Alex Ovechkin

54- Wayne Gretzky

54- Glenn Anderson

53- Connor McDavid

49- Auston Matthews (Via his 2nd tally in a 4-1 @MapleLeafs win over WPG tonight)

48- Jaromir Jagr pic.twitter.com/hGtoiMkipq — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 20, 2023

He’s still 15 goals back of Connor McDavid for the league lead.

FanDuel posted an updated over/under on Matthews’ goal total this season prior to last night’s game.

Their traders set the over/under at 44.5 goals.

Matthews might not hit 50 this season, but anyone who bet the over before last night’s game against the Jets is certainly happy with what they saw from him last night.