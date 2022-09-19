Morning Coffee: FanDuel Best Bets For Monday Night Football Games I have already bet on a couple of key player props for that game, but before we get to the FanDuel Best Bets, let’s review some key lessons I learned on Sunday. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday September 19th, 2022.

The Buffalo Bills are a 10-point favourite for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans at FanDuel this morning.

Hopefully for anybody who has already bet on them, the Bills perform better than some of this week’s other NFL double-digit favourites did on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos both failed to cover the spread in narrow wins.

That was nothing compared to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, which each lost outright as favourites of 3.5 points or more at FanDuel.

As somebody who already laid the points with Buffalo at -9.5, I’ hope that Josh Allen and company can carry over the level of play they showcased in their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and make a statement in their home opener tonight.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a game that could become very important down the line when it comes to determining playoff seeding in the NFC.

Five Lessons I Learned NFL Sunday Week 2

It was a real gut punch to follow up a 5-1 start to the week on Thursday Night Football by going 7-11 with my plays for Sunday.

Regardless, I still have a chance to finish in the green in Week 2, and I can use some of the bets I did and did not make on Sunday to draw some key lessons to remember moving forward.

Here are five lessons I learned on Sunday:

The Bengals aren’t who I thought they were.

I jumped on Cincinnati -6.5 thinking I was getting a discount price betting on a team with Super Bowl aspirations versus an opponent that had just lost its franchise quarterback and was without its No. 2 wide receiver.

Only half of that was true.

Heading in ready for a week of "Are the Cowboys better without Dak Prescott" takes pic.twitter.com/lffClxebim — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 18, 2022

I got the discount price before the spread moved to 7.5 and then ultimately settled at 7, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals couldn’t even beat Cooper Rush and the Cowboys outright.

Joe Burrow is currently on pace to be sacked 127 times this season pic.twitter.com/TFQ5KWAVgO — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 18, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase was held under his receiving yards prop at 75.5 with five catches for 54 yards in the loss.

Maybe Cincinnati bounces back and contends for a Super Bowl this season after all.

I’m not expecting it though after they started 0-2 straight up with back-to-back losses as a 7.5-point favourite against both Dallas and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Burrow trying to pass behind the Bengals o-line: pic.twitter.com/XGI2KpZnik — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2022

You can’t win with trying to interpret injury reports.

After getting burned with an 0-2 betting on Elijah Mitchell rushing props even though I knew he was dealing with a lingering injury, I shied away from betting the D’Andre Swift overs on Sunday.

D’ANDRE SWIFT LOOKING LIKE BARRY SANDERS OUT THERE 🔥



📺: #WASvsDET on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pruM2DzLrP pic.twitter.com/cW6NgQjtEl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Swift ran for 56 yards and finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Washington Commanders.

I won’t forget that one.

Don’t bet against Brady.

I bet against Tom Brady in the NFC Championship game and it worked out for me, but it isn’t something I’ve done often and it’s not something I’m looking to start doing this year.

BAH GAWD MIKE EVANS JUST DROPPED MARSHON LATTIMORE 😭 pic.twitter.com/SnJJtT4sev — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2022

It burned me on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints couldn’t keep it within three points in a 20-10 loss.

Brady led the Bucs to the victory without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin or Julio Jones on the field.

I’m not betting against Brady again anytime soon.

Wait To See With Barkley

I was ready to buy Saquon Barkley after a dominant start to the season with 194 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a win over the Tennesee Titans.

Saquon Barkley fantasy football managers in Week 1 vs. 30 minutes into Week 2 pic.twitter.com/ktM9VsNYCy — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 18, 2022

However, Barkley was held to 72 rushing yards on 21 attempts by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, falling six yards shy of hitting the over on his rushing yards prop at FanDuel.

Which version of Barkley are we more likely to get in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Broncos aren’t a Super Bowl contender

After losing their opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos had a very difficult time pulling out a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans at home.

On 3rd & 1, the Broncos just attempted to run an option with FB/TE Andrew Beck after he took a handoff from Russell Wilson.



It came up short.



The Broncos then took a delay of game on a field goal attempt, thus forcing them to instead punt. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2022

Next up, Wilson will face another former NFC West rival as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers head to Denver.

I didn’t bet for or against the Broncos on Sunday, but I did consider taking the points with the Houston Texans at +10 and I wish I had.

FanDuel Best Bets For Monday Night Football

We get not one, but two highly anticipated showdowns tonight in the NFL.

First up, the Bills will show their fans whether or not they can replicate the positives and eliminate the negatives from their Week 1 win over the Rams when they host the Titans in their home opener.

Buffalo flipped a switch in last year’s postseason, and that seemed to carry over to their win in Los Angeles.

I think Allen and company pick up where they left off and try to make a statement against an opponent that has got the best of them in recent years.

I bet the Bills -9.5 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Vikings and Eagles have the potential to contend for an NFC championship this season, and tonight’s showdown could determine who has the edge when it comes to playoff seeding at the end of the season.

Minnesota and Philadelphia have two of the premier players in the game at the wide receiver position in Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly. So when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shocker. But I’m definitely happy, way happier, to be here than there”



-Justin Jefferson says he “can’t wait” for his first game at Linc pic.twitter.com/WLBxWrQaWo — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2022

Jefferson was my pick to win Offensive Player of the Year before the season and while he stole the spotlight in Week 1, Brown had a remarkable debut for the Eagles.

Both players know that this will be billed as a match-up of marquee receivers and they will want to be difference-makers in tonight’s game.

HAVE A DAY AJ BROWN🚀 pic.twitter.com/DFICgRTNsf — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 11, 2022

Their quarterbacks will also want to lean on their premier playmakers in order to make sure they escape with a prime-time win.

In a game that I think could feature plenty of fireworks, I bet on Jefferson to go over 97.5 receiving yards and Brown to go over 73.5 receiving yards at FanDuel.

Aces Celebrate WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces are the 2022 WNBA champions.

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to clinch the title with a 3-1 series win.

The Las Vegas Aces have won their first Championship in franchise history.



The Aces are just the fourth team in league history to win MVP, Coach of the Year and the Title all in the same season (first since 2010 Seattle Storm). pic.twitter.com/D92GdyAygA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2022

It’s the third time in the last four years that a team has won its first-ever title.

Las Vegas was the second choice to win the championship at the start of the season at +360.