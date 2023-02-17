Morning Coffee: FanDuel expects McDavid to hit century mark tonight Connor McDavid is at 99 points this season. In a league in which only eight players have hit 70-plus points so far this season, McDavid is on the verge of hitting the century mark. FanDuel expects him to reach the 100-point mark tonight against the New York Rangers.

Button: McDavid came back with a vengeance; He's the greatest player of this generation

Connor McDavid is at 99 points this season.

That’s 19 points better than teammate Leon Draisaitl for the most in the NHL this season.

In a league in which only eight players have hit 70-plus points so far this season, McDavid is on the verge of hitting the century mark.

FanDuel expects him to reach the 100-point mark tonight against the New York Rangers.

In fact, McDavid is one of only a handful of players around the league FanDuel consistently sets at over/under 1.5 points, rather than over/under 0.5 points.

For added context, Draisaitl’s point prop is also set at 1.5 tonight, but the over is +120.

McDavid’s point prop is 1.5, but the over is -166.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Feb. 17, 2023.

FanDuel expects McDavid to hit century mark tonight

McDavid can become just the seventh player in NHL history to reach 100 points within his first 56 games of a season in multiple years.

If he does it, McDavid would join Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, Phil Esposito, Jari Kurri and Guy Lafleur as the only players in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

(Related) Most points in a player's first 55 games - Last 30 NHL seasons (1992-93 to present):

147- Mario Lemieux (1992-93)

131- Lemieux ('95-96)

104- Connor McDavid ('20-21)

103- Jaromir Jagr ('95-96)

100- Pat LaFontaine ('92-93)

99- McDavid (2022-23)

98- Wayne Gretzky ('93-94) https://t.co/0C8O3v9Coc — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 16, 2023

In addition to closing in on 100 points for the season, McDavid needs four points to reach 800 in his career.

As mentioned, FanDuel has set the over on McDavid’s point prop at over 1.5 -166. A $50 wager on the over would pay $30.12.

For what it’s worth, McDavid has produced a league-best eight four-point games already this season.

He leads the NHL with 30 four-point games since his rookie season.

After dropping three of their past four games, the Oilers will need their captain to step up tonight against one of the league’s hottest teams.

Happy one week of Vladimir Tarasenko being a New York Ranger — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2023

The Rangers have won six straight games dating back to Jan. 27, scoring four goals or more in each of those six victories.

Despite that run, Edmonton is a -125 money line favourite at FanDuel this morning.

New York is a +104 ML road underdog for tonight’s game.

If McDavid doesn’t reach 800 career NHL points tonight against the Rangers, he’ll get his next opportunity on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final.

All eyes on Tiger at Genesis Invitational

How will Tiger Woods fare on Day 2 at the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods is now at (+6500) to win the #GenesisInvitational 👀



Do you think he has a shot? pic.twitter.com/8vJM3l1Q3O — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 17, 2023

While Max Homa and Keith Mitchell are tied for the lead entering the second round at the Riviera Golf Course, Tiger was the talk of the tournament on Thursday.

Tiger went two-under in the opening round and is tied for 27th entering play Friday.

A frenzy of a finish.@JustinThomas34, @McIlroyRory and @TigerWoods ALL birdie the 18th hole in front of a massive gallery @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/aEE5YJYlk7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2023

FanDuel had Tiger at 120-to-1 to win the tournament and +120 to make the cut as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tigers is now 65-to-1 to win the Genesis Invitational entering the second round.

First look at FanDuel’s NBA All-Star Weekend odds

We won’t know who will represent Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the NBA All-Star Game until Sunday evening, but that hasn’t stopped FanDuel from setting a line for the game.

Team LeBron is a -154 favourite to win the All-Star Game.

LeBron is the favourite to win NBA All-Star Game MVP at +550 odds. Giannis and Joel Embiid are both +650 to win that award. The red-hot Damian Lillard is +750 to win All-Star MVP.

As for Saturday night’s skills competition, we do know who will be competing in the events.

Mac McClung is the favourite to win the Slam Dunk Contest at +150 odds.

Mac McClung said he has at least 2 dunks that have never been done in the NBA dunk contest!



Throwback to him winning the 2018 Ballislife All-American dunk contest pic.twitter.com/oiMhEo8cXL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 16, 2023

Jericho Sims is the second choice at +280, followed by Kenyon Martin Jr. at +290 and Trey Murphy III at +380.

Buddy Hield is the favourite to win the three-point competition at +420, followed by Lillard at +470.

Jayson Tatum (+550), Kevin Huerter (+550), Lauri Markkanen (+650) and Tyrese Haliburton (+650) round out the top six choices to win that event.

I’m looking forward to watching the festivities with our very own Wesley Cheng, Fabio Lucarini and Connor Ford.

Make sure you give us a follow @TSN_EDGE on Twitter and TSN_Edge on Tik Tok as we cheer on our bets to win the Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.