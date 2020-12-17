The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will open Week 15 in the NFL tonight on TSN.

Sure, it isn’t the greatest matchup on paper. But for fantasy managers with any exposure at all to this game in their playoff semifinals, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The 53.5-point total is one of the highest on the board for Week 15, which means we could be primed for another entertaining shootout with major fantasy implications.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Dec. 17, 2020.

Thursday Night Football

The Raiders have just a 20 per cent chance to make the playoffs per ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 15, while the Chargers have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams.

Still, there is a lot on the line for both sides.

For Las Vegas, it will be about finishing with a winning record and establishing some positive momentum down the stretch that can be carried over into next season.

The Raiders just fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther following their Week 14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and it likely won’t get any better for that defence in this one.

S Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee), CB Damon Arnette (concussion), LB Nicholas Morrow (concussion) and DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) will NOT play Thursday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 16, 2020

That’s really bad news for those of us that have to play against Keenan Allen in fantasy leagues this week.

Hopefully, the Raiders can win the time of possession and at least limit the number of times Justin Herbert and Allen connect in this game.

I’m not counting on it.

Speaking of Herbert, the Chargers might be out of it, but they still have three games that will be important for Herbert’s continued development in his rookie season.

Herbert is the obvious front runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at -1000 odds.

Meanwhile, head coach Anthony Lynn and his staff are on the hot seat, with three weeks left to prove they shouldn’t be fired.

Harden Staying Put In Houston… For Now.

What’s next for James Harden and the Houston Rockets?

Apparently, Harden is staying put for now.

James Harden: "Right now, I'm just focused on being here." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 16, 2020

Harden practised with Houston on Monday and then scored 12 points in 21 minutes in his preseason debut on Tuesday before addressing the media for the first time since brief holdout on Wednesday.

The betting odds always had always favoured Harden remaining with the Rockets for at least the remainder of this season.

However, it is interesting to note that the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the betting favourite to be Harden’s next team should he be traded at +175 odds.

Philadelphia was initially the fourth choice on that list at +500. The Miami Heat were initially the betting favourite to land Harden and remain the second choice at +250. The Brooklyn Nets (+300) and Toronto Raptors (+400) round out the top four options according to the betting odds.

Alabama Adds Another Win Before SEC Championship

The SEC Championship Game isn’t until Saturday, but Alabama football fans didn’t have to wait until then to celebrate a victory.

That’s because Nick Saban once again made a splash on National Signing Day on Wednesday with the announcement the Crimson Tide had earned commitments from five-star wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and four-star wide receiver Christian Leary.

Saban also managed to sign two five-star offensive linemen in Tommy Brockermeyer and J.C. Latham.

Alabama, which is currently a 17-point favourite for Saturday’s SEC Championship game versus the Florida Gators, remains a -130 favourite to win the national championship game.