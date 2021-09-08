Leylah Annie Fernandez is a star. The entire world is taking notice.

Fernandez won a third-set tiebreak to upset No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Canadian is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at the US Open since Maria Sharapova did it at 18 in 2005.

She is the third woman in the Open Era to defeat a pair of top-five seeds en route to the US Open semifinals.

A 300-to-1 long shot to win the US Open before the tournament started, Fernandez is now +550 to win the women’s singles title.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Fernandez continues to defy the odds

Fernandez is just the third Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at the US Open, joining Carling Bassett-Seguso (1984) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

If we were to judge it simply based on the numbers, her win over Svitolina was technically only the third largest upset Fernandez has pulled off during her Cinderella run.

🇯🇵 [3] Naomi Osaka was the defending #USOpen champ



🇩🇪 [16] Angelique Kerber was the 2016 #USOpen champ, who had won 17 of 19 matches



🇺🇦 [5] Elina Svitolina was riding a nine match win



🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez beat them all — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 7, 2021

Fernandez ended Svitolina’s nine-match win streak as a +230 underdog.

She knocked out the defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round as a +370 underdog.

Then she eliminated the 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber at +260 on the money line.

If you haven’t seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year old Leylah Fernandez, you’re truly missing out!! She just beat her 3rd ranked opponent and is on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. She’s captivating the world! @leylahfernandez — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

If you bet $100 on Fernandez to win her first-round match versus Ana Konjuh, then carried over and risked the total payout betting on the Canadian to win every match since, you would have made a profit of $21,586.79 to this point.

With 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova being eliminated by Aryna Sabalenka, this marks the first time in the Open Era (since 1968) that no former major champions reach the women's semifinals at the US Open. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2021

Next up for Fernandez, a date with the current betting favourite to win the women’s singles title in the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka opened -430 on the money line. The comeback on Fernandez is +320.

Can Fernandez pull off one more upset to reach the final?

Thursday can’t get here soon enough.

Geez my feed is getting boring!! Let’s go. @leylahfernandez



Good luck to @felixtennis tonight!



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 7, 2021

Auger-Aliassime advances

Fernandez isn’t the only Canadian who will be in action at the US Open on Thursday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles semifinals.

🇨🇦Felix Auger-Aliassime (-240) advances to the US Open semi-finals after Carlos Alcaraz retires due to injury. #USOpen #USOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/pDGLktEVjv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 8, 2021

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semis after his quarter-final opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, retired with an injury.

He’s the first Canadian man to reach the semifinals in US Open singles.

Auger-Aliassime was 50-to-1 to win the men’s singles title at the start of the tournament.

He’s down to 25-to-1, with a tough road still in front of him. Novak Djokovic is expected to be waiting for him in the final if he gets past Medvedev.

FINAL 4️⃣ #USOpen

Such an amazing run @alcarazcarlos03, hope you have a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/dL8HTrBAGs — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) September 8, 2021

Medvedev opened -670 to advance to the final. Auger-Aliassime is +470 on the money line.

Happy NFL kickoff eve

The Thursday schedule is going to be absolutely loaded on the network.

Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime will be competing in the US Open semifinals, plus we’ll get the NFL regular-season kickoff.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened as a 6.5-point favourite against the Dallas Cowboys when the lines were first posted all the way back in May.

That number is up to Tampa Bay -8 at most books.

Luke Bellus has done an excellent job getting us ready for the season’s arrival with a look at one future to consider for every division.

In his NFC South preview, he made his prediction for the Bucs’ season win total, which is set at 11.5.

We are three days away from the NFL regular season opener between the Buccaneers and Cowboys. What can we expect from a 44-year-old Tom Brady in his second season in Tampa Bay? @lukebellus4 circles one future to consider for all four NFC South teams. https://t.co/wwx3hbZnpe pic.twitter.com/7WxGeMwF1O — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 7, 2021

While all eyes will be on Tom Brady to see what he has left in the tank this season at 44 years old, a couple of rookie quarterbacks are set to make their NFL debuts in Week 1.

Davis Sanchez weighed in on the Rookie of the Year futures market and gave his pick for which of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft has the best chance to win the award.

The 2021 NFL Draft produced a deep and talented class of rookies that can contribute right away, including 5 QBs selected in the 1st round. Which QB will make the biggest immediate impact? @DavisSanchez takes a closer look at the Rookie of the Year odds. https://t.co/uP8VplLoqs pic.twitter.com/IFLNSYekO8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 8, 2021

Blue Jays win streak reaches 7

It didn’t look like the Toronto Blue Jays would have what it takes to make a run at the American League Wild Card after a stretch in which they went 6-11 from Aug. 10 through Aug. 27.

They’ve been lights out ever since.

The @BlueJays are flyin' high after 6 straight wins!



They are now just 2 games back of the 2nd Wild Card. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NBbDhe8avE — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2021

The Blue Jays (+210) beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to six in a row.

Toronto has won nine of its past 10 since that 6-11 stretch and is now just two games back of the AL Wild Card.

Gerrit Cole got the start for the Yankees on Tuesday night but left after just 3 2/3 innings because of hamstring tightness.

Gerrit Cole left tonight's game with left hamstring tightness. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2021

New York’s starting pitchers have been solid since the All-Star Break but losing the AL Cy Young award favourite heading into the final stretch could make clinching a playoff spot a little more difficult for the Yankees with the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox right behind them in the standings.

The AL East rivals are right back at it tonight for the third of three games in the Bronx.

The Yankees are currently -125 on the money line with Luis Gil scheduled to start. The Blue Jays are +110 sending Alek Manoah to the mound.