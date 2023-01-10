Morning Coffee: Georgia The Favourite To Win 2024 CFP National Championship At FanDuel The TCU Horned Frogs could be found as long as 250-to-1 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at FanDuel. Unfortunately for anyone who backed the Horned Frogs, we got another reminder of why that number was initially so high on Monday night.

Georgia absolutely dominated TCU from start to finish for a 65-7 win in the CFP National Championship.

The Bulldogs are the first school in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national titles.

They’re also the first school to win consecutive national titles since Alabama did it back in 2011-12.

Georgia could be found as high as +400 to win it all at FanDuel this season.

After a 58-point win over the Horned Frogs to cap off another remarkable season, the Bulldogs opened +300 at FanDuel to go back-to-back-to-back and win the national championship again next season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 10th, 2023.

Georgia Opens As Favourite To Win 2024 CFP National Championship

In the lead up to Monday night’s game, a lot of people asked me if I was interested in playing TCU +13.5.

It was a resounding no from me.

In the end, anybody who took the points with the Horned Frogs was in bed by the half.

Georgia goes back-to-back as national champions! 🏆



The Bulldogs could be found as high as +400 to repeat as national champions at @FanDuelCanada this season. pic.twitter.com/WNaPK2L0Dh — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 10, 2023

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Georgia’s 58-point margin of victory is the largest in any BCS or CFP national championship game.

The Bulldogs outgained TCU by 401 total yards.

As it turns out, Georgia scored enough points to cover the total (61.5) on its own.

Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Bennett is the eighth starting quarterback to win consecutive national titles and the first since Alabama’s A.J. McCarron did it in 2011 and 2012.

Matthew Stafford congratulates @GeorgiaFootball’s Stetson Bennett after the game 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/MwmYv22JG1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2023

After a dominant two-year period in which they matched a program-best 17-game win streak, the Bulldogs opened as the obvious favourite to win the national championship next season at +300 at FanDuel.

No team in the AP Poll era has ever won the national title in three straight seasons.

Alabama (+600), Ohio State (+700) and Michigan (+800) round out the top four choices to win it all at FanDuel.

TCU is +5000 to win the 2024 CFP national championship.

Early NFL Wild Card Weekend Bets

While I didn’t give out any plays for last night’s games, I did circle a couple of NFL plays that I’ve already locked in.

NFL Wild Card Weekend bets:



Chargers ML

Bengals -5.5

Bengals + Bills ML parlay#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Jw2bwQhVej — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 9, 2023

I jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 against the Baltimore Ravens at FanDuel.

That number is up to Cincinnati -6.5 this morning, and it’s shaded to the Bengals at -114.

I think we could see it touch 7 by the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers opened as a 2.5-point favourite against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FanDuel.

The Chargers are down to -1 this morning.

Rather than betting them on the spread, I played LA money line at -118.

Updated NFL futures:



Justin Jefferson Most Receiving Yards +450 💰

Justin Herbert Most Passing Yards +700 🗑️

Bears Under 6.5 wins -140 💰

Bears Under 5.5 wins +180 💰

Bears Worst Record +1100 💰

Cowboys Under 10.5 wins -115 🗑️https://t.co/LPdIsuXoSu #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/4qzq5Rtdxm — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 9, 2023

I also parlayed the Buffalo Bills to win outright with the Bengals to win outright on a two-team parlay that paid -138.

We’ll have plenty of NFL coverage throughout the week, including a look at some player props at FanDuel as they are released later in the week.

Three Of Four Monday Night NHL Games End In Shutouts

Monday night was a strange one in the NHL.

The visiting teams opened the night with three straight wins.

All three winners were via shutout.

Juuse Saros stopped all 38 shots he faced as the Predators (-102 ml) beat the Senators 3-0.



Saros to record a shutout was +1400 at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/LRMDEFE5qZ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 10, 2023

The Nashville Predators beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0.

The Seattle Kraken blanked the Montreal Canadiens 4-0.

The Philadelphia Flyers cruised to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

If you bet on the visiting goalie to record a shutout in any of those three games at FanDuel, then you cashed the bet at 10-to-1 odds or longer.

The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t keep that trend going in a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the late game.

Stuart Skinner stopped 21 of 24 shots in defeat.

Following the loss, Edmonton is just one point up on the Nashville Predators for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with three more games played.

The Oilers are still -260 to make the playoffs.

Edmonton is +192 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.