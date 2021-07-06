The Montreal Canadiens have been at their best in these playoffs when facing elimination.

That trend continued with their backs against the wall in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

Josh Anderson scored twice including the overtime winner as the Habs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to avoid getting swept.

Montreal improved to 4-0 this postseason when facing elimination.

Habs Avoid Elimination With OT Win

Three straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final forced the Canadiens to make some significant adjustments heading into Game 4.

Now the biggest question is whether or not they waited too long to make the necessary changes.

The arrival of Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak in place of Eric Gustafsson and John Merrill provided an instant upgrade.

Both played upwards of 12 minutes, with Romanov scoring Montreal’s second goal.

Jake Evans picked up an assist and played 4:09 shorthanded for a Habs penalty kill that was perfect in his return to the lineup in place of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

“They’re alive and the moves were certainly a contributing factor...”@CraigJButton & @dutchysc on Dominique Ducharme’s Game 4 shuffling paying off and Carey Price and the penalty kill coming through: https://t.co/7QC2Iu9zN5#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zUl5WgUShV — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 6, 2021

Anderson, who was moved to a line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, scored twice including the OT winner.

It was the second time this postseason that Anderson delivered the OT winner to cap off a multi-goal game, which is something he did in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semi-final versus Vegas.

While they managed to avoid the sweep, it isn’t about to get any easier for the Canadiens down 3-1 as the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5.

Must See: Josh Anderson's OT heroics after the Canadiens killed a double minor extends the #StanleyCup Final...



WATCH: https://t.co/cf0drgiX1U#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/5CSNERw1Wb — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 6, 2021

Montreal opened at +190 to win Game 5 - it’s longest odds in any game so far in the series.

The Lightning are -220 to end it in five.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is still -4000 to win the Stanley Cup, which is down from -10000 entering Game 4.

That number represents a drop from a 99 per cent implied win probability to a 97.6 per cent implied win probability.

The @CanadiensMTL are the first team to score in OT to avoid a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Bruins did it in 1946 against the Canadiens. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 6, 2021

If the Habs are going to bring the Stanley Cup Final back to Montreal for a Game 6, scoring the first goal will be key.

With their Game 4 loss, the Lightning fell to 0-5 in these playoffs when they allow the first goal.

The Habs will also need Carey Price to be at his best once again.

After struggling through the first 3 games of this #StanleyCup Final against the Lightning, #Canadiens goalie Carey Price brought forth a nice bounceback effort in Gm4 on Monday as he strengthened his already stellar stats in this year's playoffs with his team facing elimination pic.twitter.com/t49QZaTcVk — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 6, 2021

Price, who made 32 saves, picked up his first career Stanley Cup Final win in his 91st career playoff game.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s tied for the second-most postseason games played by a goalie by the time he picked up his first career Stanley Cup Final win.

NBA Finals Begin Tonight On TSN

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBA Finals with Game 1 tonight on TSN.

While the Suns have been an underdog almost every step of the way this season, they are the favourite to win the Finals at -200 to win the series.

The comeback on the Bucks is +175.

The 2021 Finals will be the 1st Finals matchup between leading scorers (Giannis Antetokounmpo & Devin Booker) playing on their 1st NBA team since 2010, when Kobe Bryant & Paul Pierce led their teams. pic.twitter.com/Occla74aSg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 5, 2021

Phoenix will be a six-point favourite for Game 1 on its home floor.

The Suns were +2000 to win the title at the start of the NBA playoffs.

If they go on to win it all, it would be the longest odds entering the first round of the postseason by any eventual NBA champion dating back to the NBA-ABA merger.

Italy, Spain Set For Euro Semifinal

Two of the top seven choices to win Euro 2020 will clash for a berth in the final when Italy and Spain meet this afternoon on TSN.

Italy, which has gone 32 matches without a loss –the longest in team history – is -135 to advance.

Spain is +110 to advance.

As for their odds to win in 90 minutes, Italy is +140 while Spain is +220, with a draw at +210.

The EURO pre-game show gets underway at 2 PM ET on TSN 1/4/5.

Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime Advance To Wimbledon Quarterfinals

For the first time ever, multiple Canadian men have reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event in singles competition.

Denis Shapovalov (-150) beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

Shapovalov will be a favourite in the quarters at -275 to beat Karen Khachanov.

With both grabbing Round of 16 victories at #Wimbledon in "Manic Monday" at the All England Club, Denis Shapovalov & Felix Auger-Aliassime have become only the 4th pairing on this list of star names in Canadian tennis history to make Quarter-Final showings in the same Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/el4Wzi5evb — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 6, 2021

Felix Auger-Aliassime (+250) upset Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 to reach his first career Grand Slam quarterfinals.

He’s currently a +245 underdog versus Matteo Berrettini for their quarterfinal matchup.

