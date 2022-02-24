Button: St. Louis has been a 'breath of fresh air' for the Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are on fire.

For as bad as things have looked for them at times this season, everything seems to be clicking for the Habs right now.

Montreal beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night to extend the team’s season-high win streak to four in a row.

Sure, it’s not a 10-game win streak, but for a team that was coming off 10 straight losses and hadn’t won back-to-back games all season, it’s certainly a small step in the right direction.

And with a couple of young players stepping up, a new head coach and a new general manager, there is suddenly some optimism that the franchise is being steered in the right direction heading into the final month before the NHL trade deadline.

Thursday Feb. 24, 2022

Habs push win streak to four in a row

NHL favourites went 5-0 on Wednesday night.

The Habs were one of the teams on that list as a money line favourite for the first time since Nov. 29.

The Habs (-115) beat the Sabres 4-0, cashing in their first game as a favourite since November 29th.



Their four-game win streak is their longest since last year’s playoffs. https://t.co/He9jkkn1EP — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 24, 2022

Coming off wins over the St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens didn’t let their foot off the gas with the Sabres in town.

Defeating BUF Wednesday, the #Canadiens now have as many wins in the last 6 days (4) as they had in their last 102 days (33 games) with Dominique Ducharme as head coach. MTL also has their 1st regular season 4-game win streak since Jan 12-18, 2019. Last with 5? Nov 25-Dec 2, 2017 pic.twitter.com/xkxdmv6Mu5 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 24, 2022

Nick Suzuki scored twice and added an assist for his first three-point night of the season. Cole Caufield scored his sixth goal in his past seven games.

Samuel Montembeault stopped all 32 shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout.

While Josh Anderson was forced to leave the game after taking a shot to the face, it appears as though he managed to escape serious damage, which would be another win for Montreal.

#Habs Suzuki just said in a walkoff interview on RDS that he thought Anderson took the Mittelstadt shot off his visor and his face is a little swollen, so the damage may not be as severe as it first appeared. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 24, 2022

If I were a Habs fan, my biggest concern at this point might be passing the Arizona Coyotes for 31st in the NHL standings.

The Canadiens appeared to be a lock for the NHL’s worst record, and the best shot at the first-overall pick in the draft, prior to the first win streak of the season.

Now as they head out on a five-game road trip across Canada, at least a small contingent of Habs fans will be hoping this team slows down just a little bit.

Coming off four straight wins, it will be interesting to see what the prices look like for Montreal’s next game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

NHL Thursday night lookahead

Sticking with NHL streaks, the Calgary Flames can set a new franchise record when they go for their 11th straight win tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames’ win streak began with a 1-0 overtime win over the Canucks on Jan. 29 in the first of their four head-to-head meetings this season.

"It’s cool for you guys for sure…the bigger goal is to come back w/ two points"



The Calgary Flames' winning streak, according to players, is like Fight Club…the only rule is that you do not talk about it.



On potential history tmrw night in Vancouver⤵️https://t.co/wXMD1UEr3M — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 23, 2022

Calgary, which has outscored its opponents a combined 42-15 over the course of its win streak, is a -170 road favourite.

Elias Lindholm, who matched a franchise record with goals in eight straight games, is +185 to extend that streak tonight in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dropped three games in a row heading into tonight’s date with the Minnesota Wild.

The Maple Leafs have allowed four or more goals in all three losses.

Toronto is currently a -160 money line favourite for tonight’s game.

Viewers in the Leafs Region can watch that game on TSN4.

NBA regular season resumes

The NBA regular season is set to resume with seven games on the schedule tonight.

The Phoenix Suns will look to pick up where they left off before the All-Star break as they try to push their win streak to eight in a row as a 10.5-point favourite against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors, which are 6.5 games back of the Suns for the best record in the Western Conference, are a 9.5-point favourite against the Portland Trail Blazers.

back on the road ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7a2oIaWuYD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2022

The Suns and Warriors are currently co-favourites to win the NBA championship at +410, so it’s no surprise that both are heavy favourites tonight.

Right behind them on the championship board is the Brooklyn Nets at +550.

While the Nets look like they will have a title contender with a healthy Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond, there’s still no timetable for Durant’s return, Irving still can’t play home games for the time being, and we don’t know when Simmons and Dragic will be ready to hit the floor.

“Steve was my mentor, to finish my career with him would be awesome." pic.twitter.com/GVQRlHvLTr — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 24, 2022

Taking all those absences into account, it’s no surprise that the Nets are an eight-point underdog for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Make sure you check back in later this morning for Wesley Cheng’s bold predictions for the second half of the NBA season.