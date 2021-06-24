How surprising is it that the Habs are one win away from Cup Final?

The Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup final.

They can advance with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 at the Bell Centre tonight.

The Habs were +375 to win their Stanley Cup semifinal series entering Game 1 versus Vegas, which made them the largest underdog for a Stanley Cups semifinal since 1989, per Sports Odds History.

That number jumped all the way to +700 after the Golden Knights took Game 1.

Fast forward four games later, Montreal is up 3-2 in the best-of-seven and is the favourite to advance for the first time in the series at -175 – the comeback on Vegas is +155.

Still, the Habs will be an underdog when they take the ice for tonight’s game.

As of this morning, the Canadiens are +125 to win Game 6 – the Golden Knights are -145.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday June 24, 2021.

Habs one win away from Stanley Cup final

While the Habs are one win away, two might be the magic number when they take the ice for Game 6 tonight.

Montreal is 10-0 in these playoffs when they score two goals or more.

Carey Price, who owns a .933 save percentage this postseason, has held Vegas to a total of two goals over their past six regulation periods.

From @mike_p_johnson & @jamiemclennan29 on @7ElevenCanada That’s Hockey:



Through all the regular season and postseason adversity, how surprising is it that the Habs are one win away from the #StanleyCup Final? https://t.co/EdsL9dw8sO#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/WgRo7HsVnY — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) June 23, 2021

For as good as Price has been throughout these playoffs, the Canadiens have been the better team in the past two games, despite losing Game 4 in overtime.

Price made 19 saves in Game 4 and 26 saves in Game 5 – two of his four lowest save totals so far this postseason.

There’s a good chance he faces a bigger workload tonight with Vegas facing elimination.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights’ head coach Pete DeBoer has yet to confirm which of his two goalies will get the nod tonight.

Vegas Ice Chips from @markhmasters: Head coach Peter DeBoer is mum on his Game 6 starter as Robin Lehner holds a Twitter Q & A - https://t.co/QMFpSwtSrO#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/F2wbBCiKb9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 23, 2021

For as good as Marc-Andre Fleury has been all season, Robin Lehner stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced to lead Vegas to a win at the Bell Centre in Game 4.

Considering how difficult it has been to solve Price since the series opener, the Golden Knights will need a solid performance from whichever goalie gets the start to extend the series.

Islanders force Game 7 with OT win

Anthony Beauvillier was the overtime hero for the New York Islanders (+130) in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

After the Islanders rallied from down 2-0 with goals from Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield to force overtime, Beauvillier delivered the winner just 1:08 into the extra frame to force a Game 7.

It was the third time in franchise history that the Isles have come back from a multiple-goal deficit to win while facing elimination.

Meanwhile, the big question mark for the Lightning is the status of Nikita Kucherov, who left with an injury after his first shift of the game.

Kucherov, who leads all playoff scorers with 27 points, exited shortly after a cross-check by Mayfield that wasn’t penalized.

“This is on the #NHL. That’s cross-checking, an absolutely blown call...not acceptable for that to go by on any player.”@CraigJButton & @jenniferhedger on the cross-check on Nikita Kucherov seen and uncalled by ref Chris Lee: https://t.co/UGRLaIrsX1#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ddj56JYsAM — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 24, 2021

Tampa Bay is 13-0 when coming off a loss in the playoffs dating back to 2019.

However, they could be without their top scorer for the winner-take-all finale.

Meanwhile, Brayden Point cashed again at +150 to score in Game 6 to extend his playoff goal-scoring streak to nine in a row.

He’ll have a chance to tie the all-time NHL playoff record in Game 7 on Friday night.

Young powers Hawks to Game 1 upset

Trae Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks (+285 ML) upset the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

It’s the third straight series in which the Hawks have won Game 1 on the road.

Draining 48 to lead his @ATLHawks to a 116-113 defeat of the Bucks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conf Final series on Wednesday, Trae Young continued his tremendous 2021 #NBAPlayoffs with perhaps his best outing yet. With it, he tied for the most points on this list of young phenoms pic.twitter.com/sUXT8Yiari — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 24, 2021

Young has been instrumental in that early series success, as he’s averaged 38.3 points per game in Atlanta’s three Game 1 wins.

Despite dropping the opener, Milwaukee is still -200 to win the series.

The Hawks are +170 to advance to the NBA Finals.

France, Portugal, Germany all advance from Group F

On the heels of the highest-scoring day in Euro history, the field for the Round of 16 is set.

The bracket is set for the Round of 16! 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Wcq0XR3bUn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo headlined Wednesday’s action with two goals for Portugal in a 2-2 draw with France.

Ronaldo tied Ali Daei of Iran for the most international goals scored in men’s soccer history with his 109th.

While Portugal did enough to advance, France locked down first place in Group F with the single point.

France was +140 to win the Group of Death at the start of the tournament.

Speaking of the Group of Death, Germany also advanced to the Round of 16 after rallying from one down twice in a 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Hungary entered that match at +2000 to win.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it would have been the largest underdog win in any UEFA competition this season if they managed to hold on.

As it stands, the draw itself was considered fairly unlikely at +850.

Meanwhile, Spain (-500) matched the largest margin of victory in Euro history with a 5-0 win over Slovakia, but it wasn’t enough to earn top spot in Group E.

That’s because Sweden (+180) got a late goal from Viktor Claesson to beat Poland 3-2 and clinch first place in their group.

Sweden was the third choice to win Group E at +600 odds.

Of the six favourites to win their respective groups, Spain was the only one that fell short of expectations.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Preps

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship gets underway this morning.

Inbee Park is the consensus favourite to win the tournament at +1200, followed by Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko at +1400.

Canadian Brooke Henderson, who won this event back in 2016, is just outside the top-10 choices to win the event at +2800 odds.

TSN Edge golf analyst Adam Scully broke down Henderson’s chances to contend for her second career major victory this week.