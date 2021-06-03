The Montreal Canadiens have been underdogs in each of their first eight playoff games.

After four straight wins, it will be interesting to see how much longer that continues.

The Habs (+130) beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series on Wednesday night.

It’s just the fourth time over the past three decades that Montreal has won four straight games in a single postseason.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday June 3, 2021.

Habs strike first with Game 1 win over Jets

In their first four games of these playoffs, the Habs scored a total of four goals.

In their past four games, Montreal has scored a total of 15.

With Carey Price in net, that’s more than enough for the Canadiens to put together a string of wins.

Price, who made 27 saves in Wednesday night’s Game 1 win, improved to 13-0 in his past 13 playoff games in which Montreal has scored three goals or more.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Staal, Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans were the goal scorers for the Habs.

I considered writing more about what happened at the end of the game, but I’ll leave it at this – hopefully Evans is okay.

As Joel Edmundson said after the game, it’s now on the NHL Player Safety department to address the hit in an appropriate manner.

As for the remainder of the series, the Canadiens are 63-11 (.851) all-time in playoff series’ in which they won Game 1.

Montreal was +115 to win the best-of-seven before Game 1. As of this morning, the Canadiens are -225 to advance.

The Jets went from -145 to +180 to win the series.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven hold an all-time series record of 334-51 (.867), including a 4-0 mark in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

Carey Price made 27 saves as the Habs (+130) beat the Jets 5-3 in Game 1 of their second round playoff series. Montreal owns a 63-11 (.851) all-time series record when leading 1-0 in a best-of-7. #StanleyCup #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/T2MGqMdF0e — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 3, 2021

It will be interesting to see what both lineups look like for Game 2, and whether or not Winnipeg is able to respond on home ice come Friday night.

Avalanche still perfect in playoffs

While it wasn’t as lopsided as Game 1 of their second round series, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night to improve to 6-0 this postseason.

Philipp Grubauer (39 saves) of the @Avalanche became the 10th goaltender in NHL history to win 10 or more consecutive playoff decisions. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/0YNzFoVsbS pic.twitter.com/aRk6Xd6SGn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2021

Mikko Rantanen was the overtime hero, as Colorado became just the eighth team in the last 30 years to begin the playoffs with at least six straight wins.

Only two teams in NHL history have opened with seven straight postseason wins.

The Avalanche have now won 11 straight games overall dating back to the regular season.

Finding the back of the net in OT to bring his @Avalanche a 3-2 win in Gm2 of their series vs the Golden Knights Wednesday, Mikko Rantanen kept up his brilliant playoff play dating back to last year as his streak in that time is now tied for 4th on this list of significant names pic.twitter.com/ACM3dTA6gQ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 3, 2021

Colorado is now -835 to advance with a series win over Vegas.

It’s also last call for anybody looking to wager on them to win the Stanley Cup at +125, an adjustment from +240 to win the Cup at the start of the second round.

Nathan MacKinnon, who picked up an assist on Rantanen’s game winner, has gone from +800 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at the start of the playoffs to +125.

Mavs win again in Los Angeles

NBA favourites went 3-1 on Wednesday night with all three winners clinching their respective series.

The Dallas Mavericks (+265 ML) pulled off the lone upset with a 105-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The road team has won all five games in the series.

The road team has won all 5 games in the Mavericks-Clippers series.



Excluding the bubble last season, this is the 3rd playoff series in NBA history in which the road team won the first 5 games (Nets-76ers in 1984 and Spurs-Rockets in 1995).



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/jC2TzQZAf1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2021

Luka Doncic recorded a game-high 42 points – his fourth 40-point game in the playoffs. That’s the most in NBA history by a player before he turns 23.

Highest playoff PPG of all time (min 10 games):



33.4 — Michael Jordan

32.8 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/f7xclDMXiy — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 43 points – just one more than Doncic finished with.

The Clippers have now lost eight straight playoff games at Staples Center, which is the second longest such streak in NBA history.

They’ll need to win one at home to avoid elimination, with the Mavericks now -150 to win the series.

As for the favourites, the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks all won and covered in series-clinching games.

Blue Jays rally late to beat Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays (-170) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Toronto snapped a 34-game losing streak when trailing after eight innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the game-winning run.

The Blue Jays (-170) rallied with three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Marlins 6-5 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who scored the game-winning run against Miami, is currently the second choice to win AL MVP. pic.twitter.com/eDx7w83DcC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 3, 2021

Guerrero, who opened at +3000 to win American League MVP, is now the second choice to win the award at +275.

Only Shohei Ohtani (-110) has shorter odds to win AL MVP.