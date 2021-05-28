Morning Coffee: Habs win in OT to force Game 6 in front of fans

Between Two Reporters: Habs avoid elimination, thanks to fourth line

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Unfortunately for Leafs fans, they’ll have to wait at least a couple more days before they can clinch.

The Montreal Canadiens avoided elimination with a 4-3 OT win over Toronto in Game 5 on Thursday night.

The Habs conceded a three-goal lead only for Nick Suzuki to score the winner just 59 seconds into overtime.

Now the series heads back to Montreal with Toronto up 3-2.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday May 28, 2021.

Habs force Game 6 with fans in Montreal

For the first time in 444 days, hockey fans will watch an NHL game in person in Canada when Montreal and Toronto play Game 6 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

About 2,500 fans will be permitted into the building to watch as the Habs try to force a Game 7.

So with the @CanadiensMTL OT win forcing a game #6, this Saturday night will mark the first time hockey fans can watch a game in person in Canada since the @EdmontonOilers hosted the @NHLJets March 11th, 2020. That’s 444 days…but whose counting? — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) May 28, 2021

While there will be a ton of speculation about the potential impact of playing in front of fans, the key for Montreal will be to try to replicate the way it played in the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night.

Joel Armia scored twice in the first 8:18 of the first period – the fastest two goals to open a game ever by a Canadiens’ player when facing elimination.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi extended their lead to 3-0 with his second of the playoffs.

Montreal needed all three goals and a brilliant performance from Carey Price in order to get to overtime.

“They got into the hard areas and did a good job staying in the hard areas...”@CraigJButton & @dutchysc on the Habs’ offence ‘digging in’ and how they stopped Toronto from stretching out plays: https://t.co/CYxBlbkqL0

#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7GRYnsNFLv — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 28, 2021

Cole Caufield and Suzuki took advantage of the first mistake by the Maple Leafs in the extra frame, turning an Alex Galchenyuk turnover into the winning goal when Caufield teed up Suzuki for the winner on a 2-on-0.

Price was absolutely remarkable once again with 32 saves.

Considering the importance of a fast start and a very physical game, it makes sense that the return of fans will provide the home team with somewhat of a boost in another elimination game.

The Habs opened at +140 to win Game 6 – they’re still a +500 long shot to win the series.

Toronto is -160 to win on Saturday night and -770 to win the series with two more chances to clinch.

Hurricanes advance with OT win

The Carolina Hurricanes are headed to the second round after they clinched with a 4-3 OT win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Trailing 4-3 on the road in the third, Dougie Hamilton tied it with just over six minutes left in regulation.

Sebastian Aho was the overtime hero – netting his second of the night just 1:06 into the extra frame.

Sebastian Aho (2-0—2) recorded his first career series-clinching goal and continued his climb up the @Canes / Whalers franchise list for most points in potential clinching games. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/Cpisz4XmaA pic.twitter.com/RlEYBShqSK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 28, 2021

The Hurricanes will meet the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

Tampa Bay opened as a -140 favourite to win the series.

Golden Knights, Wild set for Game 7

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Minnesota Wild in the first Game 7 of this year’s playoffs tonight.

The Golden Knights are -180 to take the series.

Minnesota, which rallied from 3-1 down to force the winner-take-all, is a +160 underdog.

The Wild are 3-0 all-time in Game 7s.

Tonight, they’ll have the chance to become the first team in NHL history to win their first four Game 7s.

Meanwhile, Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer is 5-0 all-time in Game 7.

One of those perfect records will have to end tonight.

While I don’t feel any urgency to bet either team to win at this moment, I’d lean towards the Golden Knights if forced to choose.

Vegas has been one of the league’s best teams all season and while Minnesota has played them well, I wouldn’t bet on the Golden Knights to lose a third straight game and blow a 3-1 series lead on home ice for Game 7.

Whatever happens tonight, the winner will have to face a rested Colorado Avalanche side in the second round.

Lakers dominate the paint in Game 3 win

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 34 points with 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5) beat the Phoenix Suns 109-95 in Game 2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first round series.

LeBron James chipped in 21 points, nine assists and six boards in the win.

The Lakers relentlessly attacked the Suns inside, outscoring them 58-38 in the paint.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined to score 28 points in the 3rd quarter, their most points in any quarter since becoming teammates (reg. season and playoffs) pic.twitter.com/5AXxxhmCVq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2021

That number included 26 points in the paint in the third quarter, which is tied for the most points in the paint in any playoff quarter over the last 25 years.

For as impressive as Phoenix has looked at times this season, Chris Paul’s shoulder injury combined with the fact that they had no answer for Davis and company inside is obvious cause for concern.

The Lakers are now -750 to win the series.

Bucks deliver another blowout win

Coming off a 34-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2, the expectation was that the Miami Heat would bounce back in Game 3 on their home floor.

Per Elias, the last 10 teams that suffered a 30-point loss and then played on their home court in the next game won seven times.

Well, that didn’t happen for the Heat.

Instead, they lost by 29.

The Bucks have outscored the Heat by 65 points through three games.



With a win in Game 4, the Bucks will become the third team to sweep an opponent they lost to in the previous postseason by at least 60 points.



The other teams?

2003-04 Pacers

1995-96 Bulls



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/mKD7Hg1GJg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Bucks (-110) beat Miami 113-84 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Miami has been outscored by an average of 31.5 points in its last two losses.

The Denver Nuggets (+145) pulled off the lone upset in the NBA on Thursday night with a 120-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Manoah shines in MLB debut

Top prospect Alek Manoah threw seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings in his big league debut as the Toronto Blue Jays (+105) beat the New York Yankees 2-0 in the first of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Putting forth one of the greater pitching debuts in @BlueJays history to help them take the 1st half of a doubleheader vs the Yankees on Thursday, Alek Manoah also put up a stat line that just 5 others on this list have had when winning their MLB debut (going back over 120 years) pic.twitter.com/25JiGon5gJ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 28, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Manoah is the seventh pitcher ever to throw 6+ scoreless innings versus the Yankees in their MLB debut.

New York won the late game 5-3 to split the doubleheader.