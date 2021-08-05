At long last, the 2021 Canadian Football League season has arrived.

The defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will kick off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats tonight on TSN.

Football will be played today. 🤝#RiseWithUs — CFL (@CFL) August 5, 2021

Hamilton is a 3.5-point favourite. The total is set at 51.5.

It’s been 620 days since the last CFL game, so there are plenty of unknowns heading into tonight’s opener.

One thing we do know is that the Tiger-Cats are a deserving consensus Grey Cup favourite and can be found at anywhere from +300 to +450 to win it all this season.

We also know they have a chance to make a statement tonight shortly after the Blue Bombers unveil the championship banner in front of their home fans at IG Field.

Tiger-Cats, Blue Bombers set to open CFL season

It’s been a long time since Hamilton set a franchise record with 15 wins in 2019.

But there is plenty of reason for optimism that the Tiger-Cats can pick up where they left off and contend for the Grey Cup once again.

Jeremiah Masoli is back to lead an absolutely stacked offence, which will once again feature 2019 Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks.

At least on paper, it’s the most talented group in the CFL.

There has been a lot of talk about Hamilton avenging its Grey Cup loss in Winnipeg tonight.

The reality is that with so much time off between games, especially when it comes to Masoli, there should be at least a little bit of rust early on.

We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 CFL season. "The CFL Prop Masters" @Aaron_Korolnek and @DTonSC reveal their best futures bets. https://t.co/rXs6CvvEfl pic.twitter.com/3N5HdWofRO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 5, 2021

When these teams met in the 2019 Grey Cup, the total was set at 52.5.

Fast forward 620 days later, and the total for tonight’s game is 51.5.

These teams combined for 45 points in the Grey Cup, with the Blue Bombers beating the Tiger-Cats 33-12 as a four-point underdog.

Can we really expect to see seven more points between them in tonight’s opener?

Final injury reports are in ahead of tomorrow night's season opener:#RiseWithUshttps://t.co/VtDmSw7CUJ — CFL (@CFL) August 4, 2021

Zach Collaros didn’t lose a start for Winnipeg in 2019.

He went 4-0 while completing 69.1 per cent of his passes for 851 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

With a balanced attack, a defence that looks pretty good on paper, and plenty of time to prepare, I think the Blue Bombers can keep it close in a low-scoring game.

You can watch the opener live on TSN at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

NFL Hall of Fame Game

In addition to the return of the CFL, we’ll also get the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Hall of Fame game tonight.

Don’t expect a high-scoring game.

Hall-of-Fame game: Steelers vs. Cowboys.



Tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2021

The Steelers opened as a 1.5-point favourite, with the total at 33.

Those numbers have changed following the news that 16 Cowboys players won’t travel to Canton, Ohio for the game, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

A total of 16 #DallasCowboys players will not be making the cross-country trip for Thursday's preseason opener.



Find out who ⬇️. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 4, 2021

Pittsburgh is -2 with the total set at 32.5.

Scherzer wins Dodgers debut

Max Scherzer delivered a dominant performance in a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros in his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Scherzer gave up just two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers offence went to work early.

Mookie Betts hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats. He’s been particularly hot of late.

With his second homer of the night, Mookie Betts is now 17-for-28 with six homers, four doubles and six walks over his last eight games. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 5, 2021

Will Smith and A.J. Pollock also went deep for L.A.

The Dodgers closed as a -240 favourite for last night’s game.

I made the point earlier in the week that I don’t think there will be many games in which you can bet L.A. at better odds than -200 the rest of the way.

It was a good night overall for the chalk.

MLB favourites went 13-2 on Wednesday with the lone upsets by the Kansas City Royals (+240 at White Sox) and the Chicago Cubs (+160 at Rockies).