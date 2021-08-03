Lewenberg on Lowry's departure: 'it's a day of mixed emotions for Raptors fans'

The NBA free agency period got underway with a flurry of activity on Monday night.

More than $1.5 billion was spent in the first six hours alone.

That number includes extensions for Jimmy Butler, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chris Paul also agreed to a massive four-year, $120 million deal to remain with the Phoenix Suns, while Mike Conley agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Utah Jazz.

Lonzo Ball is headed to the Chicago Bulls after he agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal via sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat were the biggest winners on the opening night of free agency.

In addition to locking in Butler, the Heat agreed to a three-year deal with Kyle Lowry.

Miami also re-signed Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon, and agreed to a deal with free agent P.J. Tucker.

As expected, the flurry of activity impacted the Heat’s championship futures at several spots, although the adjustments, or lack thereof, varied greatly depending on where you look.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 3, 2021.

Heat championship futures

Miami was +3500 to win the championship at FanDuel Sportsbook before the start of free agency.

As of this morning, they have the Heat listed at +1600 to win the title.

Kyle Lowry has agreed to a three-year deal for approximately $90M with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/UqxbWFY6ER — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

DraftKings Sportsbook adjusted Miami’s price from +3500 to +2800.

Meanwhile, the Heat’s title odds didn’t change at either William Hill (+3000) or BetMGM (+3500).

Sure, Miami is better off with Lowry than without him.

The Heat new squad:



Kyle Lowry

Duncan Robinson

Jimmy Butler

PJ Tucker

Bam Adebayo



6th man: Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/qyzqjTARPo — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 3, 2021

Still, are the additions of Lowry and Tucker really enough to put the Heat over the top as they compete with the Brooklyn Nets and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference?

I don’t think so.

One thing that everybody can agree on is that, at least in the short term, the Toronto Raptors are worse off without Lowry.

As of this morning, Toronto is 60-to-1 to win the title at FanDuel Sportsbook, 80-to-1 at DraftKings and 100-to-1 at William Hill.

Toronto will always have love for Kyle Lowry. ❤️



Greatest Raptor of all time. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0zb1iqm94M — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 2, 2021

Team USA advances in Olympic basketball

With free agency well underway, Team USA was busy taking care of business in Tokyo with a 95-81 win over Spain the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

Kevin Durant led the U.S. with 29 points, including a dunk with 14 seconds remaining on the clock that had major implications for bettors.

The #USABMNT defeats Spain, 95-81 to advance to the #Tokyo2020 Men's #Basketball Semifinals.



Kevin Durant: 29 PTS

Jayson Tatum: 13 PTS

Jrue Holiday: 12 PTS

Ricky Rubio: 38 PTS pic.twitter.com/3LIYUpaLM7 — NBA (@NBA) August 3, 2021

Team USA could be found at anywhere from -12 to -15 versus Spain on Monday.

Leading by 12 with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, the Americans got the ball back with a chance to dribble it out.

Instead, Durant took the ball the other way and slammed down a breakaway dunk.

Team USA won by 14 points.

If you had Team USA at -12, -13 or -14, it was a win or at least a push. If you were sitting on Spain +12 or +13, that’s a brutal beat.

Wentz injury reaction

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery and will miss five to 12 weeks.

Good luck betting on that timeline.

Colts QB Carson Wentz is set miss 5-12 weeks after undergoing foot surgery. The Titans are now the consensus favourite to win the AFC South. Here is a look at how the odds have changed following the injury news. #Titans #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/tbwIMNfBPz — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 3, 2021

As of this morning, Wentz still hasn’t been ruled out for Week 1. At the same time, the worst-case scenario includes him missing the first half of the season or more.

Right now, the healthy quarterbacks on the Indianapolis roster include Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley.

The Colts went from +110 to +170 to win the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans’ odds to win the division shortened from +110 to -135.

Stay tuned.

First look at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In the aftermath of Xander Schauffele’s gold-medal win at the Olympics, the best in the world are headed to Memphis, Tenn., for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week.

Brooks Koepka, who won the event in 2019 and was the runner-up there last year, is the consensus betting favourite to win again this year.

As always, Michael Harrison has our First Look At The Field.

Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2019 and was the runner-up at that event last year, so it's no surprise he is the favourite to win it again. @houndogharrison has our first look at the field for this week's PGA Tour event. https://t.co/pFUEEA7SoZ pic.twitter.com/5VDJw7lUJY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 2, 2021

Make sure you check back in on Wednesday, as the guys from Golf Talk Canada reveal their best bets for this week’s PGA Tour event.