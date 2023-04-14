Morning Coffee: How One Bettor Turned $15 Into $6K At FanDuel

The Stanley Cup playoff picture is almost set.

After a long season, 16 teams will compete for hockey’s ultimate prize.

It was a particularly long season for our guy Evan Render, who turned $15 into $6117.12 with the following five-leg futures parlay at FanDuel.

That bet cashed last night at +40781 when the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights clinched their respective division titles.

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs field almost set, the postseason will give all of us another opportunity to put together a ticket like the one that Evan cashed at FanDuel last night.

Meanwhile, the final two playoff spots in the NBA are on the line when the play-in resumes tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 14th, 2023.

How One Bettor Turned $15 Into $6K At FanDuel

The Hurricanes and Golden Knights clinched their respective division titles with wins on Thursday night.

Carolina locked up first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK DIVISION CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/4NtO2JR6Mh — y - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 14, 2023

The Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs, while the New Jersey Devils will face the New York Rangers.

Vegas clinched the Pacific Division title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

LB 👉 Elvis pic.twitter.com/xfkCWnq9s6 — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 14, 2023

The Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers, which beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 and finished one point shy of Vegas for the best record in the West, will play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

When you coach the greatest power play of all time you get The Vest.



Goodnight, Oil Country 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKyWIUbxgH — x - Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 14, 2023

There’s one more division title to be determined on the final day of the regular season tonight, as the Colorado Avalanche need a win over the Nashville Predators to lock up first place in the Pacific.

Colorado remains the second choice to win the Stanley Cup at +700 at FanDuel.

Only the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins have shorter odds at +370.

I’ll lock in Colorado to win in regulation at -135 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night in the NHL.

NHL favourites went a combined 12-3 on Thursday night.

Hopefully, the Avalanche can keep it going and clinch the Central Division title tonight against the Predators.

The NBA Playoff Eight Seeds Will Be Determined Tonight

The 10-seeds were 0-4 straight up in the NBA play-in entering this year’s tournament.

They’re now 2-4 SU following upset wins by the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Down 19, backs against the wall, our guys refused to give up.



🎥 | Cinematic Recap from Toronto#SeeRed pic.twitter.com/yT6rGnhWyz — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 14, 2023

The Bulls are currently a 5.5-point underdog for tonight’s date with the Miami Heat to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder are also currently a 5.5-point underdog for their date with the Minnesota Timberwolves to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Played within our identity ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5NyCBrpyar — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 13, 2023

NBA underdogs are 4-0 ATS so far in the tournament.

While all four remaining teams want to get into the dance, the reality is that none of them is shorter than 240-to-1 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel this morning.

Eight seeds are 5-73 against the No. 1 seeds in the first round of the playoffs dating back to 1984.

The last time a No. 8 seed won a first round series was in 2012, when the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Bulls.

Rays Extend Record Win Streak To 13 In A Row

The Tampa Bay Rays improved to 13-0 with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Their 13-0 start tied the modern-day record win streak to start an MLB season.

THE RAYS WIN AGAIN! ☀️



Tampa Bay has tied the MLB record for the best start to a season in the modern era! 🤯



Next up? A three-game set against the Blue Jays this weekend… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3j7XnqAsmL — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2023

Next up, the Rays head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a massive early season showdown between the top two teams in the AL East.

Tampa Bay is currently a -132 money line favourite as they look to keep their perfect record intact tonight.