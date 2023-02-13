Morning Coffee: How Will You Remember Super Bowl 57? How will you remember Super Bowl 57? As far as I’m concerned, it was one of the most exciting and entertaining games I’ve ever watched. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday February 13th, 2023.

Chiefs, their fans, and everyone who bet on them to win it all.

The Chiefs secured the third Super Bowl win in franchise history with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City was +1000 to win Super Bowl 57 at FanDuel all the way back in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes and company were even money to win the game by kick-off on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the total for Super Bowl 57 closed at 51.5 at FanDuel, and it wasn’t even close for anyone who took a side on that number.

The two teams combined for 73 points in what turned out to be the third-highest scoring Super Bowl of all-time.

It would have been even better if the final three minutes of regulation played out differently.

Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Double-Digit Comeback Win In Super Bowl 57

Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to win multiple league MVP’s and multiple championships within his first six seasons in the league.

Patrick Mahomes is the #SBLVII MVP. 🏆



Mahomes was the favourite to win MVP at +130 at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/GsqHajM8EU — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 13, 2023

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Mahomes joined Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Bobby Orr, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan as the only players in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL history to win multiple championship round MVPs within their first six seasons.

Believe it or not, Mahomes actually fell way short of the number that FanDuel set for his passing yards prop.

FanDuel had Mahomes’ over/under at 292.5 passing yards.

He finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. pic.twitter.com/8b209JgfVl — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 13, 2023

Mahomes to have 1+ passing touchdown in each half was -115 at FanDuel.

The Chiefs trailed the Eagles 24-14, but rallied with 24 points in the second half.

It was the sixth double-digit comeback win in Super Bowl history.

Mahomes has won two of them.

Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP closed at +130 at FanDuel.

Honourable mention to Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton, who registered nine tackles and a fumble recovery touchdown.

Travis Kelce accounted for 45 per cent of Mahomes’ passing yards production, as he finished with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Kelce to score was by far the most popular anytime touchdown prop at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the fumble that Bolton recovered for a touchdown overshadowed an outstanding performance by Jalen Hurts, who finished the game with four touchdowns, including three rushing scores.

Hurts to score 3+ rushing touchdowns was +2900 at FanDuel.

For context, the Eagles were +2000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the regular season.

Looking ahead, the early odds to win Super Bowl 58 are up at FanDuel.

No surprise, the Chiefs opened as the favourite at +600.

The Eagles are the third choice to win it all at +900, behind Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills (+850).

The Big More From Super Bowl 57

In terms of the spectacle surrounding the Super Bowl, Rihanna stole the show with a brilliant performance.

B*tch Better Have my Money! 💰



Cash the Rihanna first song bets at @FanDuelCanada. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wJHFVrf2PW — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 13, 2023

I watched the entire show from start to finish.

Also, shout out our very own Tekeyah Singh, who made me some serious money when she flagged Rihanna’s first song.

Better Give Me My Money to be the first song was +500 at FanDuel when I bet it the week before the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, we needed instant replay and a little help from a photographer in Arizona to figure out the Gatorade colour dumped on the winning coach.

Purple Gatorade closed at +1000 at FanDuel.

The Super Bowl 57 Best Bet Cashes

Kenneth Gainwell over 16.5 rushing yards was my favourite bet for Super Bowl 57.

On Friday, I doubled down on it and took the over 19.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Kenneth Gainwell over 16.5 rushing yards and Gainwell over 4.5 rushing attempts cash in the first half! 💰



Let’s see if he can get 2 more rushing yards for everybody who jumped on the Gainwell train in the second week! 👀#GamblingTwitter #SuperBowlLVII https://t.co/pGBcEOpUd9 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) February 13, 2023

Gainwell ran the football seven times for 21 yards in the loss, clearing both marks and cashing the best bet.

After closing out the NFL season with three straight playoff winners, I had a couple of people reach out and ask if the picks will continue in this column.

If you’re wondering – yes, we will continue to give out winners in the Morning Coffee column, turning our attention back to the NHL, NBA and more in the coming months.

Shout out to anyone who followed and tailed throughout another very profitable NFL season.

I’m looking forward to doing it again next year.