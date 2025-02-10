Morning Coffee: Hurts earns MVP as Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

So much for suspense.

If there was even a sliver of doubt about the best team on the planet, the Eagles certainly erased it last night.

Jalen Hurts and company ripped off 34 unanswered points before the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs scored their first points.

Philadelphia’s 34-0 lead marked the largest deficit that Kansas City has ever faced in the Patrick Mahomes era.

In fact, the Chiefs offence failed to cross midfield on each of its first nine offensive drives – the longest such streak by any team at any point in Super Bowl history.

The NFL’s most dominant squad silenced its doubters and ended Kansas City’s dynasty with an emphatic win.

Congratulations to the team, its fans, and everyone who placed a wager on Philadelphia to win it all.

The Eagles to win outright was the most popular bet at FanDuel for Super Bowl 59.

As it turns out, it was never even a sweat.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, February 10th, 2025.

Hurts Earns MVP as Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

In the weeks leading up to the finale, the Eagles could be found as high as +112 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Philly was down to -106 and +1.5 -122 by kick-off.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Hurts punched in a one-yard score to cap off a seven-play, 69-yard drive with 6:15 left in the first quarter and cash the second-most popular anytime touchdown bet for Super Bowl 59.

Mahomes was picked off twice in the second quarter, including a 38-yard pick-six by Cooper DeJean, and Philadelphia extended its lead to 24-0 before the half.

Game over.

Hurts finished with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns to clinch Super Bowl MVP.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley celebrated his 28th birthday by joining Terrell Davis as the only players in NFL history to win the NFL rushing title, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and the Super Bowl in the same season.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles through the air with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Smith became the first player drafted out of Alabama to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

He also became just the fifth player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and a Super Bowl.

Philly’s 40 points is the most points that Kansas City has allowed in any game over the last five seasons.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defence sacked Mahomes six times and forced three turnovers despite not blitzing even one time.

Philly’s dominance in every aspect of the game was remarkable to watch.

It was an absolute masterclass performance by defensive coordinator and Pennsylvania-native Vic Fangio.

If it wasn’t obvious then, it’s certainly obvious now.

The Eagles are the best team in football.

The Chiefs dynasty is over.

Just maybe, a new dynasty is about to begin.

