Morning Coffee: Is A Career Year Enough For McDavid To Win The Hart?

Connor McDavid has set a new career-high with 118 points this season.

Is it enough for him to win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

McDavid posted his 44th multi-point game of the 2021-22 season in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

While he’s now four points up on Jonathan Huberdeau in the Art Ross Trophy race, McDavid remains the second choice to win the Hart at FanDuel Sportsbook.

I’m not proposing that McDavid deserves to be the favourite, but it’s interesting to see him at +300 in a year in which he is at 118 points with three games to go.

With the regular season wrapping up this week, it will be interesting to see if McDavid to win the Hart gets a little more attention.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, April 25th, 2022.

Hart Conversation Still Focused On Matthews, McDavid

Auston Matthews remains the favourite to win the Hart at -300 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthews, who picked up two assists in Sunday’s win over the Washington Capitals, is up to 104 points.

Most career multi-point road games by a player in @MapleLeafs franchise history:

118- Mats Sundin

103- Darryl Sittler

84- Borje Salming

71- Dave Keon

65- Auston Matthews (Posting 2 assists in his team's 4-3 shootout win vs the Capitals tonight)

64- George Armstrong

64- Rick Vaive pic.twitter.com/2UrmgGhQCm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 25, 2022

Matthews has 14 fewer points than McDavid, but 15 more goals with six fewer games played.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau remains the third choice to win the Hart at +1000, followed by Jonathan Huberdeau at +2000 at FanDuel.

As far as I’m concerned, Matthews deserves to be the frontrunner to win the Hart.

Make it a career year for Connor McDavid.@cmcdavid97 notched his 117th point of 2021-22 to establish a single-season career high.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lO30qzME5u pic.twitter.com/ZYSqHBn6ad — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 24, 2022

Still, McDavid is closing in on his fourth scoring title, and the fact that he’s delivered a career-best performance this year should make the Hart debate a little more interesting as the regular season wraps up this week.

Sharks Deal Knights’ Playoff Hopes Another Blow

The Vegas Golden Knights were -2000 to make the playoffs at the start of the season.

Coming off a disastrous 5-4 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks last night, the Golden Knights are now -700 to miss the playoffs.

ANOTHER SHARKS COMEBACK AGAINST VEGAS! 😅😅



San Jose (+280) snaps an 11-game losing streak to Vegas after tying the game with less than a second left, and later winning in a shootout!



The Golden Knights are now +3900 to win the Stanley Cup.📉 pic.twitter.com/MbhEg4yUhi — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 25, 2022

Vegas led San Jose 4-2 with less than three minutes remaining in the third period.

Nick Bonino cut the deficit to one with 2:06 left in regulation, and Timo Meier tied it up in the final second to force overtime.

Thomas Bordeleau scored the shootout winner as the Sharks snapped an 11-game losing streak as a +280 money line underdog.

Sharks Territory tonight >>> pic.twitter.com/1ISrspn5Xe — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 25, 2022

The Golden Knights wrap up their season with a three-game road trip that includes games against the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

They’re three points back of the Stars for the final Wild Card, which means they will need to win the head-to-head match-up in regulation and get a little help from Dallas’ final two opponents in the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks.

pain. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 25, 2022

For a team with so much talent and that has had so many opportunities to close the gap on a playoff spot, it’s remarkable that Vegas is on the outside looking in.

NHL underdogs went 7-4 overall on Sunday, with the Sharks pulling off the biggest upset of the night.

Pelicans, Suns Down To Best-Of-Three

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 118-103 in Game 4 to tie their first-round series at 2-2.

PELICANS TIE UP THE SERIES IN GAME 4 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LL3MMR2MXS — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2022

The Pelicans went to the line 42 times in the win.

By comparison, Phoenix finished with 15 free throws.

Suns head coach Monty Williams was not happy about the free-throw disparity.

"Coaches shouldn't have to come up to the microphone and feel like they're gonna get their heads cut off for speaking the truth."



Monty Williams had a lot to say about tonight's foul disparity. pic.twitter.com/agoLz0RTM5 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 25, 2022

Regardless of the free-throw situation, it’s now a best-of-three series heading back to Arizona for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Looking at the updated series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook, New Orleans is now +205 to win the series.

The Suns are -250 to win the series.

Chris Paul had one of his worst playoff performances of his career in game 4 vs the Pelicans. He posted just 4 points, 25% FG, 0 3pt FG, and 0 FT. All are worst or tied for worst of his playoff career pic.twitter.com/3M34NJlmRu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2022

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat cruised to double-digit wins to take a 3-1 lead in their respective series’.

And the Denver Nuggets avoided elimination with a 126-121 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4.

NBA favourites went 2-2 straight up and against the spread.

NFL Draft Lookahead

We are just over 72 hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while there is bound to be a rush of information that becomes available over the next three days, it’s important to try to stay ahead of the curve and jump on opportunities when they become available.

Two weeks ago, I bet on Jameson Williams to be a top-10 pick at +200.

This past weekend, I bet on his draft position to be under 12.5

A training update on #Bama WR Jameson Williams, as he rehabs following ACL surgery… https://t.co/q91O5vr9bk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

Looking at the updated NFL Draft offering at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, Williams is down to over/under 11.5.

However, you can still find him at 12.5 at some spots.

Meanwhile, in preparing my most recent mock draft, I have Kayvon Thibodeaux to go second overall to the Detroit Lions.

I jumped on Thibodeaux’s draft position to go under 5.5.

We’ll have plenty more NFL Draft coverage over the next three days, including our updated mock drafts and our best bets for Thursday night.