Morning Coffee: Is Canada being overlooked as 10th choice to win Women’s World Cup?

Co-hosts New Zealand will face off with Norway in the tournament opener at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Later that night, the Canadian Women’s National Soccer Team will face Nigeria in its Group B opener at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What can we expect from Canada at this event? Based on FanDuel’s updated odds, Canada is expected to qualify for the knockout stage but could run into trouble in the Round of 16.

That would be especially true if Canada doesn’t finish first in the group stage, as a second-place finish in Group B would likely mean a showdown with England in the Round of 16.

Still, nine teams have shorter odds to win the Women’s World Cup than Canada, which seems somewhat disrespectful to the reigning gold medalists and the seventh-ranked team in the world.

Will the Canadian women prove their doubters wrong again and surprise at the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Canada is 34-to-1 to win the tournament outright.

Is Canada being overlooked as 10th choice to win Women’s World Cup?

Canada and Australia are ranked seventh and 10th, respectively, in the world rankings.

The #CanWNT head to the #fwwc2023 as Olympic champions 🥇.. so why aren't they getting the respect they deserve from around the 🌎❓@janinebeckie has 3 words for you⬇️https://t.co/vr1gdH6gyj — TSN Soccer (@TSNSoccer) July 14, 2023

But it’s Australia that gets the nod as the favourite to win Group B and a top-five choice to win the tournament as a co-host.

The Republic of Ireland is the third choice to win Group B in its World Cup debut.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has one of the best strikers in the world in Asisat Oshoala, and they also can’t be overlooked in Group B.

Canada is currently a -420 ML favourite at FanDuel for its opener versus Nigeria. A draw is +450, while Nigeria to pull off the upset is +850.

Canada is +190 to win Group B and -430 to qualify for the knockout stage at FanDuel.

Securing three points versus Nigeria would be an ideal start for a Canadian side that, at least on paper, would benefit from finishing first in its group.

Fortunately for all of us at home, Canada’s opener is at a reasonable time at 10:30 p.m. ET.

TSN will have complete coverage of the Women’s World Cup, including pre-tournament coverage throughout the next three days.

You can catch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Show tonight on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.

Argonauts emerge as Grey Cup favourites

Being the defending Grey Cup champion wasn’t enough for FanDuel to make the Toronto Argonauts the favourite to win it all again this year.

But after a perfect start to the season, the Argonauts have moved to the top of the board.

Toronto improved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 6.

The Argonauts already have a 2.5-game lead in the East, and they look like they have the potential to cruise to a division title.

#Argos now 4-0 for the first time since 1983. — Mike Hogan (@MikeHoganArgos) July 15, 2023

Look at the updated Grey Cup odds at FanDuel this morning, Toronto is +230 to repeat as champions. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a close second choice at +260 odds, followed by the BC Lions at +330.

No other team has shorter than 11-to-1 odds to win it all.

21 of 25

351 Yards

3 Touchdown Passes



CHAD. KELLY. 🚑 pic.twitter.com/tS7kg9ny24 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) July 15, 2023

Next up, the Argonauts will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week on Friday Night Football.

We’ve still got a long way to go, but it doesn’t feel like it’s too early to circle the Week 17 matchup between Toronto and Winnipeg in late September as a potential Grey Cup preview.

Then again, maybe the Lions will have something to say about that.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate

There were some intriguing takeaways from the first weekend of the second half of the regular season.

I’m interested to see how teams fare over the next couple of weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

MLB All-Star hangover or a sign of things to come? The Marlins, Diamondbacks and Reds were among the biggest overachievers versus their win totals in the first half of the season. All three teams were swept in their first series of the second half. #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 17, 2023

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate, I’ve circled a No Run First Inning bet in a game featuring a pair of teams that are in contention for a playoff spot in the American League.

The Minnesota Twins would have the worst record in the AL East, but in the AL Central they have the best record in the division at 48-46.

The Twins are coming off a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics, while the Cleveland Guardians were swept by the Texas Rangers, which opened the door for Minnesota to establish a 2.5-game lead atop the division.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are five games back of a wild-card spot and could be a seller at the trade deadline if they don’t make a move in the standings.

Tonight’s starter Logan Gilbert has posted a 0.56 ERA in his first two starts in the month of July in wins over the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will counter with Sonny Gray, who has posted a 2.74 ERA on the road this season.

Sonny Gray is nasty. Gets Mookie Betts swinging here for strike three. Got him on the sweeper.#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/zJfYEbUGkW — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) July 12, 2023

Gray owns a 16-2 NRFI record this season.

Gilbert has an 8-10 NRFI record, but he’s allowed just one earned run or fewer in three of his past four starts, and I’m banking on him to get me the three outs I need tonight.

I’ll take the NRFI in tonight’s game between the Twins and Mariners as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate.

